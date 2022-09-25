Read full article on original website
Wanted man arrested by PPD
PEORIA, Ill. — A man with four warrants out for his arrest in two Illinois counties was taken into custody by Peoria Police over the weekend. On Saturday, PPD’s Special Investigations Division conducted surveillance leading to the whereabouts of a wanted individual, Joshua Alexander-Perry. Alexander-Perry, 25, was wanted...
Two shootings Monday: one victim, no suspects
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There is no suspect yet in a shooting Monday night that left one victim with non-life-threatening injuries, Peoria Police announced Tuesday. Peoria Police Department (PPD) dispatched officers just before 7:30 to the 1100 block of N. Orange Street for a Shot Spotter alert of 14 rounds fired. While en route, a second Shot Spotter alert came in, reporting 16 rounds fired in the 800 block of W. Russell Street.
Peoria man indicted for driving while high, causing traffic death
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man has been indicted on four counts of driving under the influence, aggravated fleeing and eluding police, and unlawful restraint for a car crash that occurred in August, resulting in the death of a woman. Christopher Gene Clayton, 31, is charged with two...
Social media photos show bystanders helping in arrest in South Pekin
SOUTH PEKIN, Ill. – Some bystanders are getting credited with an assist in the arrest of a man who allegedly led a Tazewell County sheriffs deputy on a chase Monday — a man who ended up being wanted on some very serious charges. A Facebook post has gone...
Shooting Monday night sends one to the hospital
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the area of N. Orange and W. Russell Monday night on a pair of ShotSpotter alerts…indicating 30 rounds were fired. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says when officers arrived just before 7:30 p.m., they were told an adult male victim was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries were considered non-life-threatening.
Peoria’s 19th homicide victim of 2022 identified
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood released the identity of Saturday’s homicide victim. An autopsy revealed 25-year-old Jarvis Joiner of Peoria suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and died instantly. Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, police were called to a shooting at the intersection...
Person shot in Peoria Monday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Peoria Monday night. Peoria Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert near Main St. and Garfield Ave. just after 7:30 p.m. An officer on scene said one person was shot and sent to the hospital with injuries.
Wanted man arrested during traffic stop in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a 25-year-old wanted man who they said attempted to run away from officers during a traffic stop Saturday night. According to Peoria Police Sergeant Amy Dotson, Joshua L. Alexander-Perry was arrested on multiple charges and had four active warrants. Three of those warrants came out of Peoria County, totaling $22,000 while a fourth no bond warrant for armed violence came out of DuPage County.
Man guilty of aggravated DUI death in Woodford County
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was found guilty on multiple charges concerning a UTV crash death that occurred in March. According to a Woodford County State’s Attorney press release, 26-year-old Kenneth Brinkley was found guilty of aggravated DUI causing death, criminal damages to government property and fleeing a peace officer.
No serious charges filed for driver who struck child with a vehicle
Only a minor citation has been given to the Galesburg resident who hit a child with their car near a bus stop last week. Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin says the driver was issued a ticket for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident. After reviewing incident...
Male suspects eludes police on a stolen motorcycle
Galesburg Police on Sunday, September 25th, responded to Beck’s on East Main Street for a male subject on a stolen motorcycle. The motorcycle had been spray-painted black and was departing at a high rate of speed westbound on East Main as officers arrived. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver continued to gain speed running numerous stop signs in the process. There was no traffic at the time of the pursuit that eventually made its way to the intersection of Saluda Road and Davis Streets. While trying to make a turn, the driver laid the motorcycle down and began to flee on foot. Police were able to briefly catch up to the suspect as he attempted to jump a fence behind a shed on Saluda Road. Officers deployed a taser but it was ineffective. The suspect then took off through a cornfield. The 2002 Harley Davidson was reported stolen out of Galesburg but had registration for a 2021 Yamaha attached to it. In a pouch on the motorcycle, officers discovered numerous jewelry items and a 2013 class ring for a Texas high school. According to police reports, the jewelry items were most likely stolen. Officers are still in the process of collecting security video from Beck’s and the area and the investigation is ongoing.
Man arrested, accused of holding girl out window during domestic incident
PEORIA, Ill. – A rural Peoria man is jailed after he allegedly attempted to throw a child out of a window Sunday evening. The Peoria County Sheriffs Department says deputies went to a home on Resthaven Road after 8:00 p.m., after a woman claimed her boyfriend, allegedly intoxicated, choked her, left her locked out of the home, and started holding a seven year old girl out a window.
UPDATE: Missing Bloomington juvenile found
UPDATE: 12:01 P.M. - Bloomington Police say Beaty was found. BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) -The Bloomington Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing juvenile. Missing is Aaron J. Beaty of Bloomington, Illinois. Beaty was reported missing on Monday morning around 1:33 a.m. According to a...
Police respond to false active shooter report at high school homecoming
FAIRBURY, Ill. (WCIA) – Authorities in Livingston County responded to a 911 call about an active shooter at a Homecoming on Saturday Night. Fairbury police responded at around 10:20p after a 911 call came in to dispatch stating there was an active shooter with two fatalities at the Prairie Central High School homecoming. Within two […]
Prison Sentence Handed Down In Fatal Ottawa Crash
An impaired driver in a fatal crash on Interstate 80 in Ottawa has found out his sentence. Judge H. Chris Ryan sentenced 27-year-old Nicholaus Cain of Princeton to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated driving under the influence. He will get 210 days credit towards his sentence for time spent in the La Salle County Jail.
One transported to hospital after Monday night shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating a Monday night shooting that left a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police spokesperson Semone Roth says that around 7:27 p.m. officers were dispatched first to the 1100 block of North Orange Road for a 14-round ShotSpotter alert. After that, a 16-round ShotSpotter alert was recorded in the 800 block of West Russell.
Thief ‘saves big money’ at Menards by stealing electronics
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on camera stealing from Menards. The man, who NPD calls on Facebook a “Howard Stern wannabe,” entered Menards and stole several expensive electronic items. He was then seen leaving in a white Ford Escape, pictured below.
25-year-old killed as police investigate Peoria’s 19th homicide of 2022
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police have been investigating the city’s 19th homicide of the year following a shooting reported overnight. Officers say the initial report came in around 12:54 a.m. Saturday of a person shot off South Greenlawn and West Ann Street in South Peoria. A release issued...
Police: Student, 14, videoed while changing clothes at Galesburg High School
GALESBURG — A 14-year-old told police on Friday evening that she was recorded while changing clothes at Galesburg High School. Officers responded to the girl’s residence at 7:28 p.m. where a parent told them that the two individuals had recorded the girl at the school. He also told police that the superintendent had been made aware of the incident and that the superintendent had contacted the individuals and told them to delete any videos or photos. The parent also said he did not want to press charges.
Warrants issued and search continues Streator twosome
Warrants have been issued for two Streator residents wanted after a shooting last Saturday in Streator. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office says a bond of $50,000 is set for twenty-seven year old Alyssa Shelton on a charge of aggravated battery. Her partner, 24-year old Timothy Wheaton is charged with aggravated battery and reckless discharge of a firearm. His bond is $100,000. As of now, they are still unaccounted for. They are wanted for questioning after a shooting at 1427 South Cleveland. Shelton and Wheaton were last seen leaving the scene in a purple 2018 Jeep Wrangler with neon green accents. The license plate bore the letters: AKAYY7. No other details on that shooting were given.
