Wilmington, DE

Jack R.
1d ago

Sending much Love to the Crossan family! Chip, you had one of the kindest hearts on earth! Rest easy Buddy.

Lee P
2d ago

So sad. So very sorry for the family and friends of this gentleman. RIP

nccpdnews.com

MAN DIES AFTER BEING PINNED UNDER VEHICLE – ARUNDEL

(Wilmington, De 19808) On Sunday, September 25, 2022 at approximately 0905 hours, members of the New Castle County Division of Police were called to the unit block of Beehler Court in the community of Arundel for a report of a subject struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 46-year-old male pinned underneath a 2004 Ford F-350 pick up truck. Officers and paramedics from the New Castle County Division of Emergency Medical Services attempted to resuscitate the male however, their efforts were unsuccessful, and the male was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Sciences.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
