Welp, I’d say “good morning”, but I’m pretty sure most of you would strenuously object to Sunday morning’s status. There are many thoughts regarding Saturday’s Oregon Ducks’ 44-41 defeat of the Washington State Cougars, but one that keeps sticking with me is this: if you’d told me before the game that WSU would score 34 points (I’m not gonna figure in the garbage touchdown at the end, sorry not sorry), and hold the lead for 55 minutes and 17 seconds, I’d have been near certain that the Cougs came away with a win. But alas, Oregon rallied late for what seems like the eleventy billionth time to beat WSU.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO