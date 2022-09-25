Read full article on original website
Related
cougcenter.com
The Monday After: Not mad, just bummed
I know a lot of people were pretty mad after Washington State coughed up a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter to lose to Oregon. I know That Phrase was thrown around a bunch. While I won’t begrudge any fan their feelings, I’ll also say that I just couldn’t work up that kind of emotion.
cougcenter.com
Washington State at USC game time announced
The Pac-12 conference announced on Monday that the Washington State game against USC Saturday, October 8th will kick off at 4:30 pm. The game will be televised on Fox and will be their third game this season televised on national TV. The Cougs will head to Los Angeles and look to get back on the winning side for this matchup. The Trojans have walked away with a victory the past three times the two teams have matched up.
cougcenter.com
Photo Gallery: WSU Football drops Pac-12 opener to Oregon, 44-41
Your Washington State Cougars (3-1 overall, 0-1 conference) gave up a late double-digit lead to the No. 15 Oregon Ducks (3-1, 1-0), dropping their fourth consecutive game in the series between the two programs. It was certainly a hard pill to swallow for Cougar fans, who were looking for their first win over Nike University since 2018 and any good reason to storm Gesa Field. This is the type of loss that can cause ripples down the road, so Coach Dickert has his work cut out for him as the season goes on.
cougcenter.com
Podcast Vs. Everyone: All up in our feelings about WSU’s loss to Oregon
The Washington State Cougars had the Oregon Ducks on the ropes on Saturday, but they let them off the hook with a collapse in the final minutes. We are feeling some big feelings about that one, including thoughts on the defense, offense ... and officiating. We also spent some time...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cougcenter.com
The Good, Bad and Ugly of WSU’s loss to Oregon
Welp, I’d say “good morning”, but I’m pretty sure most of you would strenuously object to Sunday morning’s status. There are many thoughts regarding Saturday’s Oregon Ducks’ 44-41 defeat of the Washington State Cougars, but one that keeps sticking with me is this: if you’d told me before the game that WSU would score 34 points (I’m not gonna figure in the garbage touchdown at the end, sorry not sorry), and hold the lead for 55 minutes and 17 seconds, I’d have been near certain that the Cougs came away with a win. But alas, Oregon rallied late for what seems like the eleventy billionth time to beat WSU.
What they’re saying nationally, in Pullman after Oregon Ducks came back to beat Washington State
The No. 15 Oregon Ducks came back to beat the Washington State Cougars 44-41 at Martin Stadium on Saturday. The Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) erased a 12-point deficit with 6:42 to go for their largest fourth-quarter comeback since 2006. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in Pullman...
WSU President Kirk Schulz Admits 'Our Ranking Sucked' When Asked About Institution's Significant Drop U.S. News & World Report's Best Colleges List
PULLMAN - The Washington State University administration is looking into the institution’s significant drop in U.S. News & World Report’s annual best colleges ranking. WSU dropped 36 spots to 212th in this year’s ranking. WSU President Kirk Schulz and WSU Pullman Chancellor Elizabeth Chilton were asked about the ranking plunge during Thursday’s Faculty Senate meeting. President Schulz didn’t mince words about his reaction to the ranking drop.
1 Person Injured In Rollover Crash Near Pullman (Pullman, WA)
Official reports state that a driver was injured on Monday afternoon in a rollover crash that took place on Pullman Albion Road. Whitman County Sheriff reported that the woman was transported by air to a Spokane hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Preliminary investigations reveal that the victim was driving...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pullmanradio.com
WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Dorm Hall
A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a dorm hall. WSU Police arrested Roman Petruncio at Duncan Dunn Hall early Friday morning for felony 2nd degree rape. Petruncio was booked into the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
Woman Air Lifted to Spokane Following Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on Pullman-Albion Road
PULLMAN - On the afternoon of Monday, September 26, 2022, deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Pullman-Albion Road, approximately one mile west of Pullman, WA. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, based on initial information investigators...
Pullman High School students stage walkout after rape allegations
Pullman High School students staged a walkout and marched to downtown Pullman on Friday after the school’s response to an alleged rape of a female student. Pullman Police Chief Jake Opgenorth said an active investigation involving a Pullman High School student existed, but was not able to provide more information under department policy.
KXLY
Fire damages part of Edison Center in Pullman
PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman firefighters worked quickly to contain a fire that broke out in an empty section of the Edison Center, located at 588 SE Bishop BLVD. The part of the building that caught fire is currently under renovation. Fire Marshal Darren Jones said that the owner of the space was trying to remove old carpet with a scraper and was using acetone to remove the glue under the carpet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pullmanradio.com
28 Year Old WSU Student Arrested On Several Charges After Allegedly Punching A Driver In Downtown Pullman During Road Rage Incident
A 28 year old Washington State University student has been arrested on a variety of charges after he allegedly assaulted a driver during a road rage incident in downtown Pullman. Pullman Police responded to the WSU Brelsford Visitor Center for an assault report around 4:30 Friday afternoon. The alleged victim...
uiargonaut.com
The Silos get a modern makeover
A primary landmark of Moscow, the silos have served as both a historical reminder of the town’s past and a guiding beacon. Originally built in 1922, these grain elevators could store over 30 million pounds of grain. However, as the downtown area of Moscow began to shift away from agriculture, other silos were built, leaving the original downtown structure standing empty, now approaching its 100 year anniversary.
Local Residents Lose 'Tens of Thousands of Dollars' to Scam
CLARKSTON - The Asotin County Sheriff's Office issued a warning Monday after recently receiving several reports of scams targeting residents of Asotin County. According to police, local residents who have fallen victim to the scams have had "tens of thousands of dollars" stolen from them. The Sheriff's Office says the...
Comments / 2