NECN
Motorcyclist Killed in Boylston Crash
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash late Saturday night in Boylston, Massachusetts, police announced. Boylston police were called to School Street just before 11 p.m. for a reported single vehicle crash. Responding officers found both a vehicle and a motorcycle on scene. An initial investigation shows the vehicle and...
A pair of 20-year-olds were identified by authorities Tuesday as the people found dead on a set of MBTA tracks in Quincy early Monday morning. The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said Klyer Granada, of South Boston, and Tanairy Rodriguez, of Lowell, were electrocuted on the tracks and killed. Investigators do not believe foul play contributed to their deaths.
NECN
One person was killed Sunday in an early morning head-on crash involving an SUV and a pickup truck in North Andover, Massachusetts. Police were called to Great Pond Road for a reported serious crash just before 7 a.m. Responding officers found a Chevy pickup and a Honda Pilot had collided head on, injuring multiple people.
Two men had to be rescued Sunday night after hitting a tree and becoming trapped in their car, according to the Newbury Fire Department. On Sept. 25 around 8:45 p.m., first responders from the fire department found a Lexus IS 300 that had hit a tree in the area of Turkey Hill Road near the West Newbury town line. According to the department, two men in their 20s were trapped inside the Lexus.
21-year-old woman from Lawrence killed in North Andover collision
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — An early morning head-on collision in North Andover killed a young woman from Lawrence and injured several other people. The crash happened near 1800 Great Pond Road at around 7:00 a.m. Police say a Chevy pickup truck collided with a Honda Pilot. The 21-year-old woman...
newbedfordguide.com
“On September 24, 2022 at approximately 8:38 PM, troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop A Barracks, along with emergency medical personnel from the Seabrook Fire Department, responded to a report of a crash on Interstate 95 involving two vehicles, one of which had reportedly rolled over. Upon arrival,...
NECN
Authorities ID Man, Woman Found Dead on Red Line Tracks in Quincy
Authorities have identified the man and a woman found dead on Red Line tracks in Quincy, Massachusetts, on Monday. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office said the two people found dead from apparent contact with the electrified third rail were Klyer Granada, 20, of South Boston, and Tanairy Rodriguez, 20, of Lowell. They said family members have been notified.
msonewsports.com
Newburyport Fire Department Responds to Serious Single-Vehicle Crash
NEWBURYPORT — Acting Chief Stephen H. Bradbury III reports that the Newburyport Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening. At approximately 8:45 p.m., Newburyport Fire responded to the area of Turkey Hill Road near the West Newbury town line for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a single vehicle.
WMUR.com
Good Samaritans pull seriously injured woman out of burning car in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing her car Sunday morning on I-293 in Manchester. New Hampshire State Police said the silver 2010 Subaru Forester crashed into a tree and spun behind a guardrail before catching fire near mile 9 of I-293 south. Officials said they do not know why the car went offroad.
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man arrested for DWI after crash on I-95 in Seabrook, investigators say
SEABROOK, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a crash Saturday night on I-95 in Seabrook, according to authorities. New Hampshire State Police said around 8:40 p.m., troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a crash on I-95 involving two vehicles, one that reportedly rolled over.
QUINCY, Mass. — Two people were found dead along the Red Line tracks that run through Quincy, prompting a stoppage of all train service on Monday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to the northbound tracks in the area of Wollaston station around 6 a.m. found a man and woman dead at the scene, according to the Transit Police Department.
fallriverreporter.com
Two 25-year-olds from Massachusetts killed in multi-vehicle wrong-way highway crash
A 25-year-old man and woman from Massachusetts were both killed in a serious wrong-way highway crash on Friday. According to Connecticut State Police, a Florida man was driving a business truck that was traveling on Interstate 91 Northbound, in Windsor, south of Exit 38, in the center lane. At the same time, Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton was driving and traveling the wrong way on Interstate 91 Northbound, traveling south in the northbound lanes. Loiselle was also traveling in the center lane when her vehicle struck the truck head-on.
whdh.com
Woman charged in connection with the death of a 71-year-old New Hampshire man
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman has been indicted by the Hillsborough County Northern District Grand Jury in connection with the death of a 71-year-old New Hampshire man on May 13. Authorities found John Glennon dead in his Franklin Street apartment in Manchester on May 13. An autopsy determined the...
140 MPH Speeder, Drunk Driver Crash Keep NH State Police Busy
It's like Speed Racer paid a visit to the Seacoast region in one of two incidents that kept State Police busy on Satuday night. A New Hampshire State Police trooper stopped a driver of a 2010 Infiniti sedan after it allegedly blew past him heading west on Route 101 in Epping at an estimated 140 mph around 10:20 p.m.
Police seeking man in cinder block assault at MBTA station in Cambridge
Police in the Boston area are seeking a man suspected of striking another person with a cinder block during an altercation at an MBTA station, authorities said. Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, officers from the MBTA’s Transit Police Department responded to Alewife Station in Cambridge, where a man reported that an argument with another man had turned physical.
Police: Father taking son to Everett school threatened to shoot crossing guard
EVERETT, Mass. — A father who was taking his son to school in Everett on Tuesday morning was arrested after police say he threatened to shoot a crossing guard. Officers responding to a report of an altercation near the Parlin Middle School learned the father made the threat and flashed what appeared to be a firearm after exchanging words with the crossing guard, according to the Everett Police Department.
WCVB
Man, woman found dead on Red Line train tracks near Wollaston Station in Quincy, Massachusetts
QUINCY, Mass. — A man and a woman were found dead early Monday on train tracks near a Quincy, Massachusetts, MBTA station, officials said. The operator of a Red Line train saw the pair at 6 a.m. on the northbound track just north of Wollaston Station. Emergency personnel responded...
GoFundMe shared for Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton, who died in I-91 crash
A Brighton woman is remembered as being “kind, bubbly, and gentle” after she died in a crash on Interstate 91 Friday. m. Dominique Nicole Loiselle, 25, was killed in a head-on collision on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut, according to Western Mass News. James Bowen Jr. of East Longmeadow was also killed in the crash, the news outlet reported.
Roxbury man charged with shooting at plain-clothes Boston police officer
Alberto Polanco, 20 of Roxbury was arrested and charged for allegedly firing gunshots at an on-duty police officer on Sept. 25. At 6:09 p.m. officers responded to a gunshot incident picked up by their ShotSpotter software. According to the Boston Police Department, Polanco allegedly shot at an officer wearing plain clothes as the officer was conducting an investigation. However, the gunshot ended up hitting the officer’s unmarked car instead, according to Boston 25 news. Despite the officer being unstruck, the officer was still taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
universalhub.com
Car flips onto train tracks at Sullivan Square
A woman whose car somehow flipped onto the tracks that run alongside the Orange Line at Sullivan Square early Saturday walked away largely unscathed, Live Boston reports. The cause of the crash remains under investigation; Live Boston reports another vehicle might have fled the scene.
