How you feel about the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2021-22 is a matter of perspective. Sunny side up: it was the best, most memorable regular season in team history. Toronto smashed its single-season bests for wins (54) and points (115), and superstar center Auston Matthews rewrote the franchise record books. His 60 goals leapfrogged Rick Vaive’s single-season Leaf mark of 54. Matthews did it in 73 games, giving him not just the first 60-goal season of any NHLer in a decade but also the highest goals-per-game of any player since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96. Matthews became the first Leaf to win the Hart Trophy as league MVP since Ted Kennedy in 1954-55.

