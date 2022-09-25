Exhibition opener: Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (1-1-0) Where: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. Radio: WXYT-AM (1270; other radio affiliates). Game notes: Training camp is over and it's now time to see what the Red Wings are made of. And of course, it's the new-look Red Wings, as Steve Yzerman spent the offseason mixing in new forwards, new defensemen, a new goalie and a new head coach. This is the first of eight exhibitions this preseason.

