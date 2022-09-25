The Jacksonville Jaguars are prepared to get out of Northeast Florida if Hurricane Ian forces them to leave, coach Doug Pederson told reporters Monday. “We’ve got people in house that are monitoring that situation for us, and we’ll be prepared either way,” Pederson said. “If we stay, we’ll be prepared. If we have to move out of here for some reason, if it’s obviously weather related, then we’ll be prepared for that too, so nothing should change that.”

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO