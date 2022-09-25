ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Prominent Stadium Available For Bucs vs. Chiefs Game

Hurricane Ian may force the NFL to move Sunday night's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs from Raymond James Stadium. According to The Times-Picayune's Terrin Waack, a spokesperson confirmed that the Caesars Superdome is available if needed. However, there are "no plans yet" to relocate the game to Louisiana.
Jaguars monitoring Hurricane Ian, prepared to leave if necessary

The Jacksonville Jaguars are prepared to get out of Northeast Florida if Hurricane Ian forces them to leave, coach Doug Pederson told reporters Monday. “We’ve got people in house that are monitoring that situation for us, and we’ll be prepared either way,” Pederson said. “If we stay, we’ll be prepared. If we have to move out of here for some reason, if it’s obviously weather related, then we’ll be prepared for that too, so nothing should change that.”
