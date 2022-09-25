Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay County District Schools closed Wednesday through Friday due to Hurricane IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
First Clay County Bonded Transportation Program project begins soon in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Mississippi man arrested in Orange Park for battery at InTown Suites HotelZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
Jacksonville Jaguars stun Los Angeles Chargers with dominating road victory
The Jacksonville Jaguars dominated the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, cementing their place as one of the best teams within the AFC.
LOOK: Twitter continues to go wild over Tua Tagovailoa as Dolphins defeat Bills
Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. His first two seasons in the league were rough and met with ultra-criticism from fans and analysts. Now in his third year, Tagovailoa has seemingly found his stride. The Dolphins...
NFL・
NFL showdown between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs could be moved to Minnesota amid Hurricane Ian threat
TOM BRADY and Patrick Mahomes' primetime plans are in jeopardy due to severe weather. Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs are set to square off on Sunday Night Football. But that game could be affected by a hurricane moving through Florida. Tropical Storm Ian strengthened into a hurricane on...
Chargers vs. Jaguars Game Day Betting Odds: Week 3 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
Here's a look at the game day betting odds ahead of the Chargers' Week 3 matchup against the Jaguars.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bucs vs. Chiefs might have to move to another city due to Hurricane Ian
As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin their preparations for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. they’re also making contingency plans as Hurricane Ian heads toward the Gulf of Mexico. “Right now we’re still monitoring things, but we’re working things out with the league and we should have...
ESPN
Tampa Bay Buccaneers relocating to South Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian, will hold practices at Miami Dolphins' facility
TAMPA, Fla. -- With Hurricane Ian set to move over Florida's west coast Wednesday into Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be temporarily relocating to South Florida, the team announced Monday evening. The Bucs will depart Tampa on Tuesday and will spend the week practicing at the Miami Dolphins' Baptist...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Jaguars Keep Climbing After Shutting Down Chargers
The Jaguars are getting closer and closer to the top-10 after two dominant showings in a row.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Evacuate to Miami Ahead of Hurricane Ian, Sunday Night Game Remains as Scheduled
The NFL is making contingency plans for the Week 4 “Sunday Night Football” matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Hurricane Ian’s expected landfall in Florida this week. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Buccaneers are evacuating Tampa on Tuesday afternoon. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Prominent Stadium Available For Bucs vs. Chiefs Game
Hurricane Ian may force the NFL to move Sunday night's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs from Raymond James Stadium. According to The Times-Picayune's Terrin Waack, a spokesperson confirmed that the Caesars Superdome is available if needed. However, there are "no plans yet" to relocate the game to Louisiana.
Jaguars monitoring Hurricane Ian, prepared to leave if necessary
The Jacksonville Jaguars are prepared to get out of Northeast Florida if Hurricane Ian forces them to leave, coach Doug Pederson told reporters Monday. “We’ve got people in house that are monitoring that situation for us, and we’ll be prepared either way,” Pederson said. “If we stay, we’ll be prepared. If we have to move out of here for some reason, if it’s obviously weather related, then we’ll be prepared for that too, so nothing should change that.”
Buccaneers to Practice in Miami Due to Hurricane Ian
The team remains scheduled to play the Chiefs in Tampa Bay on Sunday.
Comments / 0