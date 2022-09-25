ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Yardbarker

Mom of Yankees' Aaron Judge goes viral over intentional walk reaction

New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge was sitting on 60 home runs for the campaign, one shy of tying the American League single-season record of 61 homers set by Roger Maris in 1961, when he approached the plate in the top of the 10th inning of Monday's game at the Toronto Blue Jays that was tied 2-2 at the time.
BRONX, NY
CBS Sports

Astros' Lance McCullers: Scratched Tuesday with illness

McCullers was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks due to an illness, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. It's unclear when McCullers will make his next appearance for the Astros, but Luis Garcia will start in his place Tuesday. The Astros only have four games left this week after Tuesday and a handful of well-rested starting options.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge shares true feelings over Blue Jays’ perfect strategy amid chase for 61st HR

It’s been decades in Aaron Judge years since the last time the New York Yankees slugger last hit a ball out of the park. There were expectations that he was finally going to get his 61st home run of the 2022 MLB season Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on the road. However, no Aaron Judge home run occurred, in part because the Blue Jays walked him twice in a 3-2 Toronto win.
BRONX, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Carlos Correa is making his opt-out decision even easier

The Twins’ surprise signing of Carlos Correa to a three-year, $105.3M contract was supposed to be the signature free-agent addition that washed away the lingering distaste of an awful 2021 campaign pushed them toward an AL Central crown. Instead, the Twins have wildly unperformed expectations for a second straight season, due in large part a once-again disastrous level of injury. Minnesota has had more IL days accrued than any team in the American League and trails only Cincinnati for the MLB lead in that odious category. (The Athletic’s Aaron Gleeman took a player-by-player look at the Twins’ staggering injury woes just this morning.)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Pirates' Michael Chavis: DFA'd by Bucs

The Pirates designated Chavis for assignment Monday. Chavis went hitless in his last six games and has slashed .160/.216/.259 with a 33 percent strikeout rate in his last 24 contests. It's possible another organization will pick up the struggling 26-year-old off waivers, but otherwise he'll head to Triple-A Indianapolis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Seby Zavala: To IL with concussion

Zavala was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list Tuesday. Zavala will be eligible to return Oct. 2 in San Diego, but it's possible his season is over due to the concussion. Carlos Perez was recalled to take over the backup catcher duties.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ben Gamel: Losing work to rookies

Gamel is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. The lefty-hitting Gamel is on the bench against a right-handed pitcher (Chase Anderson) for the third straight matchup and looks to have moved into a reserve role as the season winds down. The non-contending Pirates evidently see more value in giving at-bats to rookies Cal Mitchell, Jack Suwinski and Ji-hwan Bae rather than Gamel, a 30-year-old journeyman on an expiring contract.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Exits with ankle strain

Cabrera had X-rays come back negative and was diagnosed with a low-grade right ankle strain after he exited Sunday's game against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cabrera tweaked his ankle while fielding a bunt during the fourth inning and was lifted from the contest, though he pleaded...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Out of Tuesday's lineup

Mateo is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mateo will head to the bench after starting five straight and eight of the last nine games. Gunnar Henderson starts at shortstop while Ramon Urias mans third base and Rougned Odor starts at the keystone.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Hoping to return soon

Coach Chris Finch said Tuesday that the team hopes to have Towns (illness) back at practice by the end of the week, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Towns missed the team's media day Monday due to a non-COVID illness, but as expected, he won't miss much time and should be good to go for the season opener. Last season, the All-Star forward averaged 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals in 33.5 minutes per game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Pirates' Kevin Newman: Nine-game hitting streak

Newman went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored Monday against the Reds. Newman reached base three times to extend his hitting streak to nine games. He's hit .314 with four RBI, three runs scored and three stolen bases in that span. Despite hitting well, Newman could lose some playing time across the final week of the season as the Pirates look to keep Rodolfo Castro and Ji-hwan Bae in the lineup.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Steps out of lineup

Taylor is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports. Taylor started the past two games and will take a seat after he went 1-for-6 with two walks and three strikeouts. Joey Gallo is starting in left field and batting seventh in Sunday's series finale.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Not starting Tuesday

Profar is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Profar started the past eight games and will head to the bench after he posted a .273/.314/.455 slash line during that stretch. Wil Myers will take over in left field and bat fifth Tuesday for the Friars.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Austin Romine: Losing work to Robinson

Romine is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates. Romine is on the bench for the third time in four games and may have been overtaken on the depth chart at catcher by Chuckie Robinson. Both backstops could soon lose out on opportunities, as Aramis Garcia (finger) started up a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville over the weekend and could be activated from the 60-day injured list in the coming days.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Orioles' Keegan Akin: Shipped to Triple-A

Akin was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. After giving up three earned runs over just a third of an inning Sunday, Akin will spend some time in the minors. He was in the middle of a career year -- recording a 3.40 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 76.2 innings -- but he will be sent to Triple-A nonetheless. Logan Gillaspie will be promoted to replace Akin in the Orioles' bullpen.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

White Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Gonzalez is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Twins, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports. Gonzalez is hitting just .071 with 13 strikeouts and zero walks in his last 10 games. Josh Harrison is starting at the keystone, hitting ninth.
CHICAGO, IL

