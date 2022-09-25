ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Donald Trump called Mitch McConnell a 'piece of shit' and an 'Old Crow' in a new Maggie Haberman book

By Katie Balevic
Business Insider
 2 days ago
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) attends a press conference following the weekly Republican Party luncheon on July 26, 2022 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images
  • Donald Trump called Mitch McConnell a "piece of shit," according to a forthcoming book by Maggie Haberman.
  • The former president said he thought congressional leaders would rule "with an iron fist."
  • Trump spoke with Haberman for her book "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America."

Former President Donald Trump called his political-ally-turned-nemesis Mitch McConnell a "piece of shit," according to a new book.

Trump made the comments about the Senate Minority Leader to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman in her upcoming book "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America," an excerpt of which was published Sunday in The Atlantic.

According to Haberman, Trump thought congressional lawmakers would govern like Meade Esposito – a longtime "political fixer" in New York City politics who Trump said "ruled with an iron fist" – or like China's President Xi Jinping, per The Atlantic.

"Well, I figured that the Mitch McConnells would be like him, in the sense of strength," Trump told Haberman, according to The Atlantic.

McConnell was once a staunch ally of Trump's who "kept Republican senators in line over and over to advance Trump's policy and personnel concerns and generally protect his political standing as the leader of the Republican party," Haberman wrote in The Atlantic.

Their relationship teetered during Trump's presidency but largely soured after McConnell disavowed Trump following the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. McConnell said at the time that Trump was "practically and morally responsible for provoking," Insider previously reported.

In one of Haberman's later interviews with Trump for her book, he said of McConnell: "The Old Crow's a piece of shit."

A spokesperson for McConnell did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment on Sunday.

Comments

Ktye
1d ago

What kind of former President uses this type if degradation toward a fellow colleague, no matter how much they disagree. Trump has no class and is a disgusting example for Americans to witness.

Reply(8)
34
byebyetrump
22h ago

You want america to be great? prove it by holding trump and his kids accountable for their lawlessness, and send them to jail like you would any other criminals.The world is watching.

Reply(1)
14
FlyingJackolade
1d ago

Republicans don’t care enabling Trump keeps them in power but their power under Trumps hand will fall the USA. Republicans its time to go back to being the GOP America first. A party that believes in country before ones on power is a true patriotic party. This is a party that deserves a following. The current Republicans do not support America, it’s People or its longevity

Reply(1)
17
The List

The Ongoing Feud Between Melania Trump And Her Former Advisor Just Took Petty To A Whole New Level

It's been two years since the tell-all book "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady," written by Melania Trump's former senior advisor, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, was published. In that memoir, Winston Wolkoff didn't hold back from scathing details about the former First Lady. The New York Times published some key takeaways Winston Wolkoff wrote, including her alleged disdain for her step-daughter, Ivanka Trump, as well as comments she made about families being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2018.
POTUS
Business Insider

Trump's lawyer tried to defend him, but revealed the former president 'frequently' had guests inside a Mar-a-Lago office that held boxes of classified documents

Trump often welcomed guests to the office where the FBI found top secret files, his lawyer revealed. A lawyer working with former President Donald Trump said he "frequently" had guests in his Mar-a-Lago office where the DOJ alleged numerous classified documents were being kept. Alina Habba, speaking on Fox News'...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Times#Republican#The Republican Party
Mother Jones

Rubio Blasted Clinton for Her Emails. Now He Says Trump’s Theft of Top-Secret Records Is No Biggie

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. As the top-ranking Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida is one of the US officials who shares the mission of safeguarding the nation’s most important secrets. The committee is responsible for oversight of the intelligence community, and that duty includes the task of ensuring sensitive information is handled appropriately and kept secured. Yet in the aftermath of the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago to seize government records, including classified documents, that Donald Trump had improperly (and perhaps illegally) taken from the White House, Rubio has been one of the loudest voices denouncing the bureau and amplifying the MAGA message that Trump has been unfairly victimized by Democrats and the Deep State. And that’s quite a different position than the one Rubio took regarding Hillary Clinton’s handling of emails at the State Department.
POTUS
Business Insider

To cope with Trump's erratic behavior, his chief of staff secretly bought a book written by mental health experts who scrutinized Trump's decisions: book

Trump's former chief of staff consulted a book to help him cope with the former president's erratic behavior. The book features examinations of Trump's behavior from 27 mental health professionals. John Kelly used the book "to understand the president's particular psychoses," an upcoming book says. Trump's former chief of staff...
POTUS
