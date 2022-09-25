ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

NFL announces Rihanna headlining Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Amvc_0i9qBJEj00

(WJW) — Apple Music, the NFL and Roc Nation announced on Sunday their plans for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

International icon Rihanna will take center stage on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, according to a release from the NFL .

Cleveland show up in air after Post Malone postpones weekend concert

The superstar hinted at the big news with a subtle post on Instagram, seen here .

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment,” said Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter.

The NFL says fans can expect to see exclusive details and sneak peeks leading up to the Halftime Show by following @AppleMusic on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.

Click here for more information about Super Bowl LVII.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pitchfork

Dr. Dre on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: “She Has the Opportunity to Really Blow Us Away”

Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it will partner with Apple Music as the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. After rumors that Taylor Swift would be chosen as this year’s halftime performer began to circulate, Rihanna announced that she will officially be headlining the show. As part of the Super Bowl announcement, Dr. Dre sat down with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden to discuss Rihanna’s headlining performance.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Glendale, AZ
Entertainment
State
Arizona State
Glendale, AZ
Football
NME

Dr. Dre offers advice for Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance: “Put the right people around you, and have fun”

Dr. Dre has offered up advice for Rihanna, who will be headlining the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show next February. Following news of Rihanna’s performance, Dre shared his thoughts as part of an interview with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden. He began full of praise for the Barbadian singer: “I’m a super fan of Rihanna. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do.”
NFL
HipHopWired

Lil Baby Wins $1M At Las Vegas Casino, Shares Winnings With His Crew

Luck was on Lil Baby’s side this week during a recent trip to Sin City. He hit for a cool million and shared the winnings with his team. As per Vibe Magazine the Atlanta star found time for leisure during a business trip. While in Las Vegas he paid a visit to a local casino […] The post Lil Baby Wins $1M At Las Vegas Casino, Shares Winnings With His Crew appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Diddy Cozies Up To Yung Miami In Rare PDA Pic As He Congratulates Her On BET Hip-Hop Nomination

Diddy, 52, congratulated his girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, after she was nominated for Best Hip Hip Platform at the upcoming 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Diddy shared a rare PDA photo of the couple on Instagram, where Miami (whose real name is Caresha) laid on Diddy’s lap, as the “Come To Me” rapper kissed Miami on the head. Alongside the cute photo, which can be seen HERE, Diddy wrote out a heartfelt message to Miami to celebrate her nomination.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Post Malone
Person
Rihanna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvii#Halftime Show#American Football#Roc Nation#State Farm Stadium#Tiktok#Nexstar Media Inc
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

64 meat products recalled over listeria threat

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Over 60 ready-to-eat meat products sold by one company in Illinois are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday that 64 products sold by Behrmann Meat and Processing, Inc. are affected by the recall.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

67K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy