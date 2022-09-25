ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa man arrested on suspicion of possessing loaded ‘ghost gun’

By KATHLEEN COATES THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 2 days ago
A Santa Rosa man was arrested on suspicion of illegally possessing a “ghost gun” following a stop for a vehicle code violation by Santa Rosa police Saturday night.

Edgar Vargas Pena, 29, was booked into county jail on suspicion of possession of a loaded weapon in a vehicle and possession of a concealed firearm, according to Santa Rosa police.

Members of the Santa Rosa Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle about 7 p.m. at Todd Road and Moorland Avenue in Santa Rosa.

The team was developed to address the rise in illegal firearm possession and the rise in gun violence in Santa Rosa, officials said.

After stopping the car authorities seized a a loaded 40-caliber handgun, police said. The gun was found n the trunk, officials said.

The handgun was a privately made handgun with no serial numbers, commonly referred to as a ghost gun. The handgun also had an extended magazine that contained 30 rounds, officials said, adding that, it was determined the driver did not know about the firearm.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.

Jean-marc Evrard
1d ago

Ignorant law inforcement are calling any gun with tampered serial numbers a "ghost gun", only guns that are home made with no serial numbers are actual ghost guns, and a court in maine has just ruled that unserialized guns are perfectly legal. another illegal california law that will be struck down.

Brandon Luiz
1d ago

That’s not a ghost gun 🤣 That is a Springfield Armory XD Its actually on the Ca Handgun Roaster Also

