ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Meet Dr. Skateboard🛹: The Texas professor taking physics education to the next level

By Roxy Van Ruiten
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YC6jx_0i9qA6ju00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Bill Robertson a.k.a. Dr. Skateboard, Dean of the College of Health Sciences at the University of Texas at El Paso, is on a mission to educate students in physics and science through skateboarding.

Dr. Skateboard holds five degrees, has been skateboarding for over 40 years and never plans on stopping.

“You know, UTEP has been a wonderful place for me to work because it’s always given me the next opportunity and always supported the idea of ‘Dr. Skateboard’ which I find unique in higher education,” he says.

Action science became something that grew out of his live shows at schools talking about the physics of skateboarding through forces, motions, and Newton’s laws while making it fun and educational. Besides live shows and educational videos, Dr. Skateboard has also been working on graphic novels to attract a younger audience.

“The purpose behind it is for young people to pursue their education, but for other people to not marginalize young people from pursuing their passions,” he adds.

However, his ultimate goal is to help people. “If you like people, it’s a good job, and I do like people. I like what I do. Sure there are challenging days, but I think at the end, we are all trying to help others, and in many ways, our mission here is to help students achieve their dreams and get to their goals, its pretty easy to motivate yourself when you’re helping others succeed,” Dr. Skateboard said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Job & Education Fair for City of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  The City of El Paso is inviting residents to attend the upcoming Job and Education Fair on Oct. 4. The City of El Paso is partnering with Workforce Solutions Borderplex in order to bring the Job and Education Fair to El Paso residents. The event will start at 10 a.m. […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Dean, TX
El Paso, TX
Education
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
Newton, TX
Local
Texas Education
KDAF

3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says

North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
TEXAS STATE
KVIA ABC-7

Family living a nightmare after son was murdered and burned in the desert

EL PASO, Texas --A family is searching for answers after the tragic loss of one of their own. 18-year-old Manuel Sanchez Jr. lived with his parents and his youngest sister, who has Down syndrome. Sanchez also had a form of high functioning Down syndrome, living a very normal life. They had just moved to El The post Family living a nightmare after son was murdered and burned in the desert appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Physics Education#Skateboarding#Linus College#The University Of Texas#Utep
KTSM

El Paso star on the mountain will be dark until October

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso star on the Franklin mountain will be dark from September 23 until September 30 due to maintenance according to the El Paso Chamber. The star will return on October 1st, the El Paso Chamber saying it will be even brighter when it returns after the maintenance. ”The […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

4,000 cameras to be installed along main streets of Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Our news partners across the border have reported about surveillance cameras being installed along the main streets of Juarez. The project is said led by the Chihuahua State Government as a way to increase security in Juarez. It is said that Juarez will have around 4,000 cameras along some of […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Education
KVIA ABC-7

Organ Mountain football captain, Abe Romero, remembered by loved ones

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico --Hundreds of Las Crucens attended the services for Abe Romero, the Organ Mountain football player who died last week. Romero was the team captain and had been placed in a medically induced coma for three weeks after collapsing while on the field during a game against Deming in late August.  The community gathered The post Organ Mountain football captain, Abe Romero, remembered by loved ones appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Car falls off Scenic Drive into residential neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas– A car fell off Scenic Drive into a residential neighborhood located near Lebanon Ave in Central El Paso. The severity of the driver's injuries are unknown, but fire officials said the person refused medical care when first responders arrived on scene. Officials have not said what...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

EPPD investigating shooting in the Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 7900 block of Gateway East in the Lower Valley. The shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday. Police officials said no injuries were reported, but two people were detained. However, police officials said no arrests...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Several smuggling arrests, stash houses discovered during migrant influx, El Paso Border Patrol Chief says

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Sector Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez highlighting smuggling arrests and stash houses found amid increasing migrant encounters. In a tweet, Chavez cited five human smugglers were arrested, two stash houses were discovered, and 31 smuggled migrants were found just over the weekend. She mentions the El Paso sector is […]
EL PASO, TX
KXAN

KXAN

55K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy