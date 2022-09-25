ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, OH

crawfordcountynow.com

Benefit set for Luke Truman

GALION—A Golf Outing is set for Sunday, October 2nd, at Valley View Golf Course in Galion. The benefit is planned to support Luke Truman, 28, of Galion, as he recovers from a near-deadly truck crash. Truman works for Ohio Edison. He was returning to Ohio Edison, located in Mansfield...
GALION, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain water plant back up and running following fire

Wellington, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain County water filtration is back online after a fire broke out at the plant Monday night, according to the Wellington Water Depatment. Mark Rosemark spokesperson for the Wellington water department said power was restored to the plant as of 4:49 this afternoon, and they are currently treating water for the Village. He said they never lost pressure to the distribution system and there has been no water quality issue to concern our residents.
WELLINGTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Ford will get $205 million in state incentives to expand Ohio Assembly Plant, build electric vehicles in Lorain County

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Ford will receive $205 million in incentives to expand its Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake, where it plans to make electric vehicles. The automaker was approved for a 30-year tax credit worth $70 million Monday. JobsOhio, the state’s private economic development arm, is planning a $135 million in grants for Ford, according to spokesman Matt Englehart.
AVON LAKE, OH
Travel Maven

This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in Ohio

If you love a good bargain and a rare antique find you're in luck because Ohio is filled with tons of amazing flea markets. From massive fleas held on fairgrounds to small antique fairs, there are so many different types of markets to experience. In this article, we'll be discussing one that specializes in unique yard and garage sale spaces featuring sellers from all over the state. Keep reading to learn more.
COLUMBUS, OH
Kristen Walters

Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in Ohio

A popular discount retail store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Ohio in early October. Read on to learn more. Burlington, a retailer known for selling discounted brand-name clothing, footwear, baby supplies, home goods, and decor, is opening a new store in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, October 7, 2022.
CLEVELAND, OH
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of September 26

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 26. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Lakewood, OH — 15 Top Places!

Lakewood, regarded by many to be an extension of Cleveland, is one of the country’s coolest suburbs, featuring top-rated restaurants and pubs. Brunch here is as lively as it gets, with the most delectable breakfast and lunch fare, seafood, cocktails, and a one-of-a-kind ambiance you won’t find anywhere else.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Christmas Connection set for 3-day run at I-X Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland’s 36th Christmas Connection is scheduled for Nov. 18-20 at the International Exposition Center. More than 450 exhibitors are slated to fill the convention center’s aisles, tables and booths with crafts, specialty foods, soaps, ornaments, wood creations, jewelry, clothing and a lot more. It’s a one-stop holiday shopping event.
CLEVELAND, OH
PLANetizen

Cleveland Launches New Master Plan to Connect Downtown to Lake Erie

Cleveland recently launched a master planning process to revitalize its lakefront, when Mayor Justin Bibb announced a request for proposals for a $500,000 contract that builds on an earlier proposal made by the owners of the Cleveland Browns. In an article for Cleveland.com, Steven Litt credits a May 2021 proposal...
CLEVELAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Fredericktown sawmill fire draws numerous departments to quell the blaze

FREDERICKTOWN — A Fredericktown sawmill blaze brought fire departments from Knox County and Richland, Morrow and Delaware counties to quell the nearly 12-hour inferno. A roughly one acre patch of ground covered with wood slabs caught on fire Wednesday after embers were brought over by a nearby fire due to the 15 mph winds, Fredericktown Fire Chief Scott Mast said.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
13abc.com

Why the BP refinery fire is leading to increased gas prices

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A BP refinery fire near Toledo last week killed two people and shut the site down. This shut down is starting to, and will have widespread effects on the gas prices throughout the state. According to James Garrity with AAA East Central, gas prices around Ohio...
TOLEDO, OH

