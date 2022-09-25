Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Marianna World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday
MARIANNA, Fla. (WTVY) - On September 24, 2022, C. W. ‘Willard’ Henderson hit the century mark. For those who know Henderson, you know he’s been absent from his favorite breakfast spot in Cottondale. Hardee’s has been his go-to breakfast restaurant Monday through Saturday for many years. He is such a favorite there, last year for his 99th birthday, he was honored with his own parking space.
speedonthewater.com
FPC Emerald Coast Poker Run Celebrates 30th Anniversary With 92-Boat Turnout
For the second year in a row, late-September dates proved ideal for the Emerald Coast Powerboat Week Poker Run in Destin, Fla. Last weekend’s Florida Powerboat Club-produced event attracted 92 registered boats. Club president Stu Jones moved the event from mid-August to late September in 2021, and that happening...
FSU cancels classes for Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida State University announced Monday that classes in Tallahassee and Panama City were canceled for the rest of the week as the state prepares for Hurricane Ian to make landfall. “Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Sept. 30,” […]
Hurricane Ian causes closures
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several local agencies have announced closures as Hurricane Ian prepares to strike Florida. Although forecasters are calling for minimal effects in The Panhandle the leaders of several organizations have announced closures this week. Below is a list of the closures. We will update this list this week as more shutdowns […]
wdhn.com
Dothan preps for hurricane evacuees
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Wiregrass has already begun to prepare for the incoming evacuees the storm will likely bring. “Our biggest concern here in the Wiregrass, Houston County area will be the influx of people,” Houston County EMA Director, Chris Judah said. “The traffic load we will encounter will be high. Our hotels, our resources, restaurants, and things of that nature are going to be filled up quickly.”
Destin Log
Ella Kathryn Campbell makes 'debut' as Miss Destin 2022 before fishing rodeo begins
There were plenty of smiles and photos snapped at the annual Meet Miss Destin event at Harbor Docks Restaurant on Destin harbor Thursday evening. Everyone wanted to have their photo taken with the young lady wearing the sash and crown, Ella Kathryn Campbell. "It was a lovely event. Ella Kathryn...
Some hurricane watchers measure the storm with the Waffle House Index
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over the last several days, Waffle House, the restaurant famous for breakfast and always being open, has become a hot topic on social media. Most versions of the reference go like this: “I’ll know Hurricane Ian will be an issue if The Waffle House closes.” Waffle House officials caution that […]
WJHG-TV
Monday evening tropics check
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurricane Ian will strengthen as it moves into the Gulf on Tuesday. The forecast track remains uncertain as it moves toward the western Florida peninsula. Models slow the storm to a crawl with some keeping it barely offshore and others moving onshore north of Tampa and some even south. The exact track will determine where the most significant impacts will be.
Amphibious Navy vessel spotted on Crab Island
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin drivers on the Marler bridge and those near the water saw a massive military vessel making waves Friday morning on Crab Island. Eglin AFB confirmed it is not an Air Force ship, but instead a Navy vessel. The Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) is a high-speed transport vessel that can […]
WJHG-TV
Sunday Ian update
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sunday has brought about some subtle changes to the track of Ian. Models have come into slightly better agreement with more western solutions Saturday shifting east today. That being said, we are 3-5 days from effects from the storm depending on the track and errors in the forecast remain large 4-5 days out (150-200 miles) on average.
Lynn Haven offering sandbags for residents
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Lynn Haven is giving away sandbags as Tropical Storm Ian makes its way through the Caribbean. According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, 10 free sandbags are available to Lynn Haven residents. You can pick up the sand at the front entry way of the […]
WJHG-TV
Three Dallas women arrested on counterfeit charges
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three women were arrested after allegedly cashing counterfeit checks, according to Bay County Sheriff’s Office. BCSO officials say they received a call from Centennial Bank in Panama City Beach last Friday about the passing of a counterfeit check. When deputies responded, bank employees reportedly gave them enough information to find the vehicle of the counterfeit suspects, which was just down the street from the bank.
wdhn.com
“He was just a great person. He was my rock.” Family remembers the life of a loved one.
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — A family is remembering the life of a loved one who passed away in a deadly car crash in Geneva County. Brenton Stanley and his brother were going on a drive after celebrating his sister’s birthday on Cotton Box Road in Slocomb and then he lost control of his truck.
holmescounty.news
Bonifay resident talks positivity during times of despair
The untimely death of a beloved teen and senseless homicide of another man adored within the community has made for one heavy week in Holmes County. But Sheila Boswell – no stranger to adversity – strives to spread positivity. The 58-year-old Bonifay resident has been on a tough...
WJHG-TV
Tyndall declares warning level for Hurricane Ian
TYNDALL AFB, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tyndall Air Force Base officials have officially declared a warning level in response to Hurricane Ian. Officials declared HURCON 4, which means Ian has become a potential threat to Tyndall with destructive winds within 72 hours. According to the release, Tyndall personnel and their family...
WJHG-TV
Bay District Schools planned to close due to hurricane
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 09/27/22 10:24 a.m.: Bay District Schools will officially be closed on Thursday. According to the district, a decision about Friday’s operations will be made on Wednesday. Wednesday was already scheduled as a planning day for staff with no students attending schools. All extra-curricular...
WJHG-TV
Filling up ahead of a potential storm
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With all eyes on the storm activity in the Gulf, people in our area are preparing in case Hurricane Ian comes our way. A big part of being ready is making sure your cars and other vehicles are fueled up. NewsChannel 7 talked to District Manager Scott Owen of Applegreen Express Lane Gas Stations of one local gas station chain.
wtvy.com
Enterprise donation bin body identified
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police have released the identity of the dead body found on Monday in a clothing donation bin. Authorities confirmed in a Tuesday morning release that the body found was identified as that of Bryan Thomas Pond, 54 of Enterprise. Pond, who was homeless according to...
mypanhandle.com
Sept. 25th 11 PM Update: Tropical Storm Ian may be a hurricane by Monday morning
This story is no longer being updated. Find the latest forecast here. PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — A new forecast cone was issued by the National Hurricane Center Sunday evening. The new track stays generally consistent with the last update at 5 PM, but there have been slight...
wtvy.com
1 killed in deadly Dothan house fire
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A woman is dead after her home caught fire Saturday evening in Dothan. The victim was identified as Madiolan “Madie” Norton. Norton passed from her severe injuries Sunday afternoon at Southeast Health Medical Center, according to Dothan Fire Department. Norton’s husband continues to be...
