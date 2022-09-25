MARIANNA, Fla. (WTVY) - On September 24, 2022, C. W. ‘Willard’ Henderson hit the century mark. For those who know Henderson, you know he’s been absent from his favorite breakfast spot in Cottondale. Hardee’s has been his go-to breakfast restaurant Monday through Saturday for many years. He is such a favorite there, last year for his 99th birthday, he was honored with his own parking space.

MARIANNA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO