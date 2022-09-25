Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually GoBrooklyn LassiterNew York City, NY
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Opinion: Monmouth County Car Thefts Are A Sign Of Failed Crime PolicyOssiana TepfenhartMonmouth County, NJ
Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott the Real Victim Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
New York Mayor Believes There Could be 75,000 Migrants as Tent City is CreatedTom HandyNew York City, NY
Detroit Red Wings' Derek Lalonde 'someone losing their job' over unique NHL coaching ranks
Derek Lalonde saw a text congratulating him, but didn't have time to read the body of the message. When he found out, he had a good laugh. A press release...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from Islanders Preseason Loss to Rangers
The New York Islanders kicked off the 2022-23 NHL preseason with a 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. It’s difficult to glean anything definitive from the first game of the preseason with two teams of mixed rosters combining prospects and NHL veterans, but there were a few concerning moments for the Islanders that may have some fans worried following an uneventful offseason.
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From the Red Wings’ 2022 Red vs. White Scrimmage
The annual “Red vs. White” scrimmage is always the event that concludes the Detroit Red Wings’ training camp, at least as far as the Traverse City public is concerned. As is the case with most inter-team scrimmages, the main focus is applying concepts that were introduced over the course of training camp in a game setting. Nobody is out to hurt anyone, and there’s really nothing but bragging rights one the line (who knows, maybe the losing team also splits the dinner bill that night.)
NHL
Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Devils
The Islanders take on the Devils in preseason action. The preseason rolls on as the New York Islanders take on the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night at Prudential Center. Tuesday's roster is essentially a full line change from the lineup that played in Monday's 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.
The good and the not-so-good from Detroit Red Wings' camp scrimmage
TRAVERSE CITY — Newcomer Dominik Kubalik was among the Detroit Red Wings players who entertained during Sunday's scrimmage that broke up the monotony of training camp. Kubalik's Red squad bested the White squad, 4-2, before a sold-out , enthusiastic crowd at Centre Ice Arena, on the penultimate day before the Wings head to Detroit. Kubalik had a couple chances during two 25-minute running-clock periods, and scored in a shootout that was part of the halftime fun.
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways from Ducks 2022 Training Camp
The beginning of training camp signals that the regular season is fast approaching and for the Anaheim Ducks, there was certainly a lot more buzz about them heading into this season’s camp compared to last season. There was plenty to take away from the Ducks’ four days of training camp.
FOX Sports
Devils hope they have right mix of youth, veterans
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have been one of the youngest teams in the past four seasons and missed the playoffs every time. The COVID-19 pandemic year was the only one in which they came close to making the postseason, only because the league increased the number of playoff teams from 16 to 24 to compensate for a shortened season.
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ Kostin Could Lose Roster Spot Due to Bottom-6 Competition
While the St. Louis Blues‘ top six are all but set, the bottom six remains a mystery. Heading into training camp and the start of preseason action, the club has a veteran look and feel to it. As the old saying goes, there’s no such thing as a sure thing, and many players will be competing for a starting role until the last minute.
The Hockey Writers
Wild’s Steel & Sustr Fighting for Roster Spots in Preseason Game
The Minnesota Wild are back in preseason action against the Colorado Avalanche tonight at 9 PM ET, only this time they’ll suit up as the road team. The Wild came away with an overtime win on Sunday against an admittedly star-less Avalanche squad after being up by two goals at the end of the second period. While preseason games rarely hold much value in terms of how well teams compare to each other, it is always fun to start the season off with a win.
The Hockey Writers
Penguins’ Rookie Standouts Earn Invites to Training Camp
Buffalo, New York, was the host of this year’s Pittsburgh Penguins rookie camp, and the invitees put on an excellent showing. Training camp began on Sept. 23 at UPMC Sports Medicine Center, as 57 players received the call. Along with the usual suspects, general manager Ron Hextall and company saw the performance of the rookies in their lone outing against the Boston Bruins and brought those who stood out during the game and practices to the big show.
