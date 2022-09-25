ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Fans Are Furious With Justin Herbert Decision Sunday

Whether Justin Herbert should have played against the Jacksonville Jaguars today with his rib cartilage injury or not, he did - and he hasn't played well. Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers lost big today as Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars destroyed their defense in a 38-10 win. The game was completely out of reach by the beginning of the fourth quarter - but that's when fans started getting annoyed.
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 3 vs. Atlanta

Welcome to Game 3 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday’s game against Atlanta. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week the Seahawks host Atlanta at Lumen Field.
ClutchPoints

Broncos get massive Week 3 update on Russell Wilson weapon Jerry Jeudy

The Denver Broncos were able to escape an upset loss against the Houston Texans in Week 2, but it came at the expense of an injury to star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Amid fears that he’d have to miss some time after hurting both his shoulder and ribs, the Broncos can breathe a huge sigh of relief that Russell Wilson won’t have to miss one of his top weapons for long. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Jerry Jeudy is “on track” to suit up for Denver in their Week 3 tilt against the San Francisco 49ers.
NBC Sports

Commanders called 49ers about Garoppolo, preferred Wentz

Had history gone a bit differently, Washington’s QB1 this season might not have been Carson Wentz. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Commanders had a deal in place with the San Francisco 49ers this past offseason that would’ve sent veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back to Washington. However, once Garoppolo decided to have surgery on his ailing shoulder, the trade fell apart.
fantasypros.com

Leonard Fournette (hamstring) expected to play in Week 3

Fournette seemed to be trending towards suiting up for the Buccaneers after logging a limited practice sessions to end the week. With Tampa Bay missing WR’s Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and possibly Julio Jones, Fournette could be heavily involved for Tom Brady and the shorthanded Buccaneers offense. Expect low-end RB1 returns with upside for Fournette Sunday.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Feeling Bad For Justin Herbert

The Los Angeles Chargers have been decimated by injuries as of late. Monday afternoon, the Chargers were hit with a crushing blow, losing offensive lineman Rashawn Slater for the rest of the 2022 season. Slater reportedly tore his left biceps tendon and is expected to miss the year. Justin Herbert...
Yardbarker

Jets Signing OT Cedric Ogbuehi Off Texans Practice Squad

New York is in dire straights at tackle, as they’re missing veteran Duane Brown for another week on injured reserve and starter George Fant got banged up in Week 3. Ogbuehi, 29, is a former first-round pick out of Texas A&M by the Bengals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,325,682 million rookie contract that contained $8,728,997 fully guaranteed.
ESPN

Lawrence, Jaguars rout ailing Herbert, Chargers 38-10

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- — Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars not only snapped an 18-game road losing streak, they made a statement with a dominant second half that showed they might be shedding their tag as one of the league's worst franchises. Lawrence threw for 262 yards and three...
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Jimmy Garoppolo pulls a Dan Orlovsky in safety as 49ers lose Trent Williams to injury

It’s been 14 long years, but to this very day, most football fans still remember Dan Orlovsky’s infamous error for the Detroit Lions during their unforgettable 0-16 season. Apparently, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo also has that Orlovsky play saved soundly in his own memory bank. On Sunday, Jimmy G decided to bust out his own iteration of the play against the Denver Broncos.
fantasypros.com

Justin Herbert to be a game-time decision Week 3

Justin Herbert, listed as questionable due to a rib injury, will be a game-time decision for the team's Week 3 matchup against the Jaguars in Los Angeles. (Jeremy Fowler on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The main problem here for fantasy managers is that Jaguars-Chargers is a late kickoff, and many won't...
