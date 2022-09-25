Psaki : If midterms are a ‘referendum’ on Biden, Democrats are doomed

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki bluntly admitted that if the November midterm elections are a “referendum” on President Biden, the Democrats will lose.

Psaki, who left the White House in May to take a job at MSNBC, said if the midterms focus on the “most extreme” party, mentioning Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene by name, then Democrats will be celebrating on election day.

“If it is a referendum on the president, they will lose. And they know that. They also know that crime is a huge vulnerability for Democrats, I would say one of the biggest vulnerabilities,” Psaki said Sunday on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki believes crime is a big issue for midterm voters. Twitter/@MeetThePress

S​he said she has been watching the US Senate race play out in Pennsylvania between Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate, and GOP celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, and noted that ​Republicans are running ads painting Fetterman as soft on crime.

“What’s been interesting to me is it’s always you follow the money, and where are people spending money. And in Pennsylvania, the Republicans have been spending millions of dollars on the air on crime ads against Fetterman because that’s where they see his vulnerability​,” Biden’s one-time chief spokeswoman said.

A recent poll shows President Biden’s approval rating at 39%. Getty Images/Anna Moneymaker

“​So​,​ yes, the economy is hanging over everything. But you do have to look at state-by-state factors, and crime is a huge issue in the Pennsylvania race​,” she said.

While Biden’s approval ratings have recently climbed into the mid-40s from the dregs in recent polls, a Washington Post/ABC News survey released Sunday found ​it remains below that at 39%.

The president’s disapproval rating is at 53%, the poll found.

And while the percentage of Americans who say Biden accomplished a “great deal” or a “good amount” has increased by 5 points since last November, 57% say he has accomplished little or nothing.