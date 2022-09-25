ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Manchin energy reform bill could snarl government funding vote in Senate

By Mark Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UmliT_0i9q8cAO00

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is expected to tee up a vote this week on a short-term funding ​bill to avert a government shutdown — but the process could hit a roadblock in the form of a proposal from Sen. Joe Manchin to speed up energy projects permits.

​Schumer (D-NY) ​is likely to call for a vote on the stopgap funding bill — known as a continuing resolution — as soon as the Senate reconvenes on Tuesday to prevent a government shutdown by Friday when the fiscal year ends. He advanced a House bill last week that would fund the government until Dec. 16.

Along with $13.7 billion in military aid for Ukraine as it battles Russian forces, as well as Schumer’s request for $290 million to fight “rainbow fentanyl” being smuggled into the country, Schumer is also adamant about including Manchin’s permit reforms in the must-pass package.

But in a 50-50 divided chamber, where the majority leader will need 60 votes to get around an expected filibuster, Republicans and some progressive Democrats have balked at supporting Manchin’s bill.

Progressives believe it gives too much away to energy companies, and Republicans aren’t in a rush to reward the moderate West Virginia Democrat for backing President Biden’s $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act that passed last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yKLFB_0i9q8cAO00
​Schumer (D-NY) ​is likely to call for a vote on the stopgap funding bill – known as a continuing resolution – as soon as the Senate reconvenes on Tuesday.
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25kkAO_0i9q8cAO00
Manchin, the chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said his bill would speed up the permitting process for the 303-mile Mountain Valley Pipeline.
Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Further complicating the situation is that Manchin’s West Virginia colleague, GOP Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, has introduced a separate proposal for the permitting process, one that Republicans have rallied around.

Manchin said “this is not about me” when asked in an interview on Sunday why Republicans should vote for his legislation.

“My Republican friends, I’ve been working for 12 years with them, and I know their No. 1 item that they’ve had, the No. 1 priority they’ve had is permitting reform​,” he said on “Fox News Sunday.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J8UHe_0i9q8cAO00
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said he opposes the ​reform ​plan even though part of it runs through his state, fearing that “it could open the door to serious abuse and even corruption.”
Brad Vest/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XG7gM_0i9q8cAO00
Further complicating the situation is that Manchin’s West Virginia colleague, GOP Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, has introduced a separate proposal for the permitting process.
Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pwVvh_0i9q8cAO00
Republicans have since rallied behind Capito’s bill.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

“​We can’t build anything in America. It takes five to 10 years. The developed world takes one to three years. And why should we so behind the developed world to bringing products to market, to be able to have the infrastructure to move energy around? And we’re asking people around the world to do things for us, we won’t do for ourself?​” he continued. ​

Manchin, the chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said his bill would speed up the permitting process for the 303-mile Mountain Valley Pipeline that carries natural gas through West Virginia to Virginia.

“With the high energy costs that we have, the high gas and natural gas prices, the high gasoline prices, the only way you can get those prices down is by manufacturing and competing more, producing more. And that’s what this is about,” Manchin​ said in an interview with a West Virginia radio station last month, defending the pipeline and his deal to support the Inflation Reduction Act.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09uUXS_0i9q8cAO00
“My Republican friends, I’ve been working for 12 years with them, and I know their No. 1 item that they’ve had, the No. 1 priority they’ve had is permitting reform​.”
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said he opposes the ​reform ​plan even though part of it runs through his state, fearing that “it could open the door to serious abuse and even corruption.”

“If they demonstrate on the merits that they should be entitled to build a pipeline … then build it by all means,” Kaine ​in a speech on the Senate floor​ last week​.

“But don’t embrace the need for permitting reform and then choose one project in the entire United States affecting my state and pull it out of permitting reform, insulating it from the normal processes.”

With Post Wires

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.

The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Business Insider

Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'

Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: The three Governors America must fire.

You are Fired(Shutterstock) The United States is a union of differences. America’s leaders should be on a mission to unite people, not divide. Ron DeSantis was once again in the news, this time reveling in the backlash of sending asylum seekers to Martha’s Vineyard (for more in depth on this – read this), possibly illegally. He joins his cohort in drama, Texas Governor Abbot, who pulls the same kinds of stunts, all using taxpayer funds. The two governors have been sending refugees and undocumented immigrants on buses and chartered planes in those states to cities in the north.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Kaine
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Joe Manchin
Matthew C. Woodruff

In a repeat of 2018, Democrats lead Republicans in 4 of 6 of the most hotly contested races for governor.

Predicted Gov. Races(via future fandom) In the 2018 midterms, Democrats gained control of seven additional governorships from Republicans. The 2022 mid-terms look as if they are headed the same way with Democratic contenders leading in the polls in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, and Michigan and close in Florida and Georgia. Wins in these states will give Democrats control of three additional (Arizona, Georgia, Florida) governorships, tying the two party’s at 25 – 25 if no other changes transpire.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#Manchin Energy#House#Russian#Republicans
Fox News

BRIAN KILMEADE: Democrats have decided if they can't create wins, steal them

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade explained what Democrats have resorted to ahead of the midterm elections in Saturday's opening monologue of "One Nation." BRIAN KILMEADE: What do you do if your series of wins have resulted in a busted, drug-infested border? A crime craze that has cops throwing down their badges and quitting. Interest rates rocketing up so high that almost every household is feeling the pain and are about to get crushed by the housing market. Inflation at a 40-year high that people are struggling to actually pay their bills. Legit fear of unemployment being a boom, yes. Two words you never hear together: a boom and unemployment.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NBC News

Senate advances deal to fund government ahead of Friday deadline to avert shutdown

WASHINGTON — The Senate voted Tuesday to move forward with funding the government through mid-December ahead of a Friday deadline to avert a shutdown. The 72-23 procedural vote puts the stopgap bill on a path to passage, which would keep the government running until Dec. 16 while congressional leaders try to hammer out an agreement that would last through next September.
CONGRESS & COURTS
deseret.com

Opinion: Republicans need to regain the House and the Senate — so I’m endorsing Mike Lee

Shortly after the November 2020 election, Sen. Mike Lee and I joined forces and raised support for GOP candidates in the Georgia Senate runoff elections. Too many Republican voters stayed home that day, and our candidates lost. It was a devastating outcome that tipped control of the U.S. Senate to Democrats. Under Democratic leadership, the Senate has passed a series of expensive, ultra-progressive economic priorities that have contributed to inflation and workforce shortages, deepened our national debt and set us up for sustained GDP decline.
UTAH STATE
US News and World Report

Manchin Pushes Permitting Reform as Government Shutdown Deadline Looms

Lawmakers are working to stave off a government shutdown as a week’s-end deadline looms large. But standing in their way is yet another showdown with Sen. Joe Manchin. The Senate is slated to hold a procedural motion on Tuesday to move forward with a continuing resolution that would, among other things, keep the government funded through mid-December. And with a 60-vote threshold needed to overcome a filibuster, it’s no easy task. Still, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have little interest in a government shutdown just six weeks ahead of the midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
51K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy