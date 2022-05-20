A Parent’s Review of Brick-or-Treat at LEGOLAND Florida

Brick-or-Treat is back for 2022 at LEGOLAND Florida! We went on opening day to experience this year’s event to help you map out your most spookacular day ever!

There are some new additions this year along with returning favorites, including our most favorite thing…event exclusive character meet and greets. This is one of our favorite Halloween events for families, especially families with younger kids because there is so much for them to do.

So let’s get to it, friends! Here’s what’s in store for you at the 2022 Brick-or-Treat at LEGOLAND Florida!

Don’t forget to explore our ULTIMATE Guide to Pumpkin Patches in Tampa Bay, Halloween Events, and MORE!

When is Brick-or-Treat at LEGOLAND?

Photo by LEGOLAND Florida

Brick-or-Treat is celebrated on Saturdays and Sundays September 24-October 30, 2022. While the event begins when the park opens at 10am, we found that most of the trick-or-treating candy stations opened at about 1pm/1:30pm, so there’s no rush to get there right at 10am.

However, arriving early will give you more time to visit with more characters and experience the live shows, along with the rides you get to experience everyday at LEGOLAND Florida.

Is Brick-or-Treat included with admission?

YES! Brick-or-Treat is included with admission to the park, so there’s no extra fee.

How much are LEGOLAND Florida tickets?

Single day tickets start at $84.99 per person, but also keep in mind you will also need to pay for parking which is why we love the annual pass option. If you think you are going to go more than a few times, the annual passes are your best option. We love going to LEGOLAND for just the water park on super hot days!

The Awesome Pass is $179.99 if paid in full or you can opt for monthly payments of $10.83 per month after a down payment of $49.99.

Can kids wear a costume to Brick-or-Treat?

Yes!! Kids can absolutely wear a costume, in fact it’s encouraged. Just make sure they’ll be comfortable since it can get hot –we live in Florida, after all.

What to expect at Brick-or-Treat this year.

This year, the LEGO Monsters have taken over and that’s where the inspiration of this year’s theme: Brick-or-Treat presents Monster Party!

There are six themed areas throughout the park, each with its own characters meet and greets, special events, specialty treats and candy stations. When you arrive at the park on event day, be sure to pick up an event booklet which will walk you through each area with a cute map.

This part of our review is the most important because we’re sharing the times and length of each event which will be super helpful for you as you plan out your day. Knowing these schedules ahead of time will make your day soooo much easier!

Here are the themed event areas at Brick-or-Treat:

MONSTER PARTY:

LEGO Monsters are throwing a party and they’re ready for you to boogie along with them! There are lots of NEW things in this area to experience and two trick-or-treat stations!

SHOWS:

NEW The Great Monster Chase at LEGOLAND Fun Town Theater (plays every 30 minutes from 11am-7:30pm. Movie is 12 minutes long) This is a great opportunity to cool off if it’s too hot and enjoy a hilariously spooky 4-D movie with the kids. Don’t forget those 3D glasses as you walk in!

This is a great opportunity to cool off if it’s too hot and enjoy a hilariously spooky 4-D movie with the kids. Don’t forget those 3D glasses as you walk in! NEW The Jammin’ Jacks outside of LEGOLAND Story at 5:45pm-Park close (every 15 minutes. Show is 7 minutes long) The LEGO jack-o-latern band performs a live stage show with Halloween themed hits!

The LEGO jack-o-latern band performs a live stage show with Halloween themed hits! NEW V.I.M. Dance Party by Lord Vampire near LEGOLAND Fun Town Theater: 12:45pm, 2:45pm, 4:30pm, 5:30pm, 6:30pm (18 minutes) Gather up your very important monsters and get your wiggles out during this super spooky dance party where Lord Vampire plays the role of DJ!

Brick-or-Treat V.I.M Dance Party near LEGOLAND Fun Town Theater

CHARACTERS:

LEGO Monster Rocker at Dead Beats Studio 11:30-2:30pm and 3:30pm-6:30pm

NEW Zombie Cheerleader outside of LEGOLAND Fun Town Theater: 12:15pm, 1:15pm, 2:15pm, 4:00pm, 5:00pm, 6:00pm (20 minutes)

Rockin’ Frankenstien at Brick-or-Treat. Photo by LEGOLAND Florida.

ACITIVITIES:

NEW Monster Disguise Costume Parade at MINILAND USA at 4pm (20 minutes) This is your child’s chance to show off their costumes in a parade around MINILAND! Be sure to watch out for the adorable Halloween twists in MINILAND’s lands!

This is your child’s chance to show off their costumes in a parade around MINILAND! Be sure to watch out for the adorable Halloween twists in MINILAND’s lands! Monster Party Carousel at The Grand Carousel from 10am-8pm The carousel is also getting a Halloween twist with Halloween songs you love.

TRICK-OR-TREAT CANDY STATIONS:

Monster Checkpoint Candy outside of Pepper and Roni’s Pizza Stop: 1pm-5:30pm

Rock This Way Treats at Fun Town: 1:30pm-6:00pm

Trick or Treating at Brick of Treat: Rock this Way Treats.

SPECIALTY TREATS:

NEW The Great Monster Cake at LEGOLAND Coffee Company

The Great Monster Cake at LEGOLAND Coffee Company NEW LEGO Monster Rocker Apple Fries at Granny’s Apple Fries (this was a staff favorite)

LEGO Monster Rocker Apple Fries at Granny’s Apple Fries (this was a staff favorite) NEW Pumpkin Spice Up Your Life Shake at Heartlake Ice-Cream Parlor (another staff favorite!)

DUPLO Valley Happy Harvest:

Towering friendly scarecrows will greet you as you walk through the gates of DUPLO Valley. This area has special events geared just for ht elite ones, but big kids will enjoy it as well!

SHOW:

Time to Learn about Halloween at the Florida Prepaid Schoolhouse: 11:15am, 12:15pm, 1:15pm, 2:45pm, 3:45pm, 4:45pm (12 minutes) This show is best for kids ages 2-6 and is located inside the back corner of the schoolhouse, so YAY for air-conditioning! The 12 minute long show leaves plenty of time to play and explore the rest of the park.

CHARACTER:

LEGO Scarecrow: 11am, 12pm, 1 pm, 3 pm, 4pm, 5pm (20 minutes)

LEGO Scarecrow in DUPLO Valley.

ACTIVITIES:

Scarecrow Superbrick Build: 11am-5:30pm Our kiddos really loved taking part in the superbrick build! Your kids will help LEGO master builders by building superbricks which will be used to build a giant-sized scarecrow. The kids really loved learning this secret of the trade on how the master builders create such humongous LEGO builds.

Our kiddos really loved taking part in the superbrick build! Your kids will help LEGO master builders by building superbricks which will be used to build a giant-sized scarecrow. The kids really loved learning this secret of the trade on how the master builders create such humongous LEGO builds. Candy Corn Scavenger Hunt: 11am-5:30pm If your kids love a good scavenger hunt, carve out some time to participate in this event! You can pick up the scavenger hunt form at the special event table and search for hidden candy corns in DUPLO Valley. Once you’ve found them all, you can submit for a chance to win a LEGO prize!

Superbrick Build Zone in DUPLO Valley.

TRICK-OR-TREAT CANDY STATION:

Happy Harvest Candy Patch: 1:30pm-6:00pm

Creatures of the Kingdom

There’s a lot going on at Creatures to the Kingdom including three specialty treats and a live stage show!

SHOW:

Operation Monster Squad at LEGO Kingdom Stage: 11:45am, 1:00pm, 3:00pm, 4:15pm, 5:30pm (15 minutes) This is an interactive live show where the crew is searching for new recruits to join the Monster Squad! The question is…do you have the moves and growls it takes to be a monster?? Put your skills to the test!

CHARACTER:

LEGO Spider Lady: 12:15pm, 1:30pm, 3:30pm, 4:45pm, 6:00pm (20 minutes)

TRICK-OR-TREAT CANDY STATION:

Wolf Sighting Sweets from 2:30pm-7:00pm

ACTIVITIES:

Critter Catcher’s Ring Toss from 10am-8pm (not included with admission, extra fee to play)

Disco Dragon Coaster with a Brick-or-Treat twist!

Brick or Treat MONSTER PARTY at LEGOLAND Florida Disco Dragon coaster. Photo by LEGOLAND.

SPECIALTY TREATS:

NEW Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice Cream at Kingdom Cones

Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice Cream at Kingdom Cones NEW Monster Scientist’s Eye Scream Cone at Kingdom Cones

Monster Scientist’s Eye Scream Cone at Kingdom Cones NEW Wacky Witch BBQ-Wings at Dragon’s Den

CURSE OF THE PHARAOH

CHARACTER:

LEGO Mummy at Land of Adventure: 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, 4pm, 5pm, 6pm (20 minutes)

There are so many event exclusive characters to meet at Brick-or-Treat including LEGO Mummy and LEGO Plant Monster

ACTIVITY:

Cobra Superbrick Build at Land of Adventure from 12:30pm-5:30pm: This is another chance to help master builders create superbricks which will be used to build a massive LEGO cobra!

TRICK-OR-TREAT CANDY STATION:

Desert Desserts at Land of Adventure from 2:30pm-7:00pm

WICKED SWEET WAY

This is an area you might spend aa bit more time in since this is where there is one of the lives shows and two character meet and greets. WHile in your in this year, be sure to stop onto the Imagination Zone to check out the new LEGO City SPACE build area!

SHOW:

The UnbeLEAFable Halloween Night at LEGO City Stage: 12:45pm, 2:45pm, 4:45pm, 6:45pm (20 minutes) LEGO Plant Monster stars in this hilarious live stage show, one of the newest LEGO monsters in town!

CHARACTERS:

NEW! LEGO Plant Monster at LEGO City Stage: 1:15pm, 3:15pm, 5:15pm, 7:15pm (20 minutes)

LEGO Plant Monster at LEGO City Stage: 1:15pm, 3:15pm, 5:15pm, 7:15pm (20 minutes) LEGO Witch at LEGO City Stage: 11:45pm, 1:45pm, 3:45pm, 5:45pm (20 minutes)

TRICK-OR-TREAT CANDY STATION:

Cauldron of Candy outside of LEGO NINJAGO WORLD from 2:30pm-7:00pm

SHIPWRECK ALLEY

This was one of our favorite themed areas since there was so much to do here including two character meet and greets.

SHOWS:

Brickbeard’s Watersports Stunt Show at Pirate’s Cove: 12pm, 2pm, 4pm (25 minutes) This is the normal waterspouts stunt show that is so much fun to watch!

This is the normal waterspouts stunt show that is so much fun to watch! FIREWORKS SHOW: The Tale of Pirate’s Cove at 8:00 pm (7 minutes) Stick around for this special fireworks show created just for Brick-or-Treat. Be sure to pick up your 3-D glasses to experience the fireworks in a whole new way!

CHARACTERS:

LEGO Shark Suit Guy across from special events stadium: 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, 4pm, 5pm, 6pm (20 minutes)

LEGO Zombie Pirate -same place as Shark Suit guy: 12:30pm, 1:30pm, 2:30pm, 4:30pm, 5:30pm, 6:30pm (20 minutes)

LEGO Zombie Pirate in Shipwreck Alley.

ACTIVITY:

Color Ye Zombie Pirate Hat at Pirate’s Cove walkway from 12:30pm-5:30pm The kids loved coloring in their own paper pirate hat to wear for their meet and greet with the LEGO Zombie Pirate. You’ll see two coloring stations, so there’s room for everyone.

TRICK-OR-TREATING CANDY STATION:

Shipwreck Treats at the Lakeside building from 3pm-7:30pm

SPECIALTY TREATS:

NEW Monster Mash Funnel Cake at the Funnel Cake Factory

Are there sensory-friendly options at Brick-of-Treat?

Yes. In fact, LEGOLAND Florida was recently designated as a Certified Autism Center. There are Brick-or-Treat specific sensory guides and alternative treats are also available at guest services.

What else is there to do at LEGOLAND Florida?

While you’re walking around the themed areas of Brick-or-Treat, be on the look out for Halloween themed decor, especially over at MINILAND USA!

MINILAND USA has a cute Halloween twist!

There are a ton of rides at LEGOLAND Florida, in fact you probably won’t get to them all in one visit, which is why the annual pass is such a great option. There are 44 different rides and attractions to experience at LEGOLAND Florida. We also love that there are several indoor play spaces as well to cool down or seek shelter from the rain.

Also, the world’s FIRST Peppa Pig Theme Park opened up next door earlier this year. It is a separate park and requires a separate admission, but you can purchase dual park tickets and annual passes.

Where is there to stay at LEGOLAND Florida?

There several hotels in the Winter Haven area, however LEGOLAND has THREE LEGO themed hotels for you too choose from: The LEGOLAND Hotel, Pirate Island Hotel and LEGOLAND Beach Retreat.

It can be a splurge to book a room on some nights, so plan ahead if you can to secure the best deals. LEGOLAND is also offering a Brick-or-Treat Hotel and Ticket package starting at $189 per person.

What else is there to do near LEGOLAND Florida and Peppa Pig Theme Park?

The parks are about a half hour drive from the gorgeous Bok Tower Gardens which has a cute children’s play area along with cafes and plenty of areas to relax and enjoy the beauty of the land.

If you really want to go all out on this family vacation, you can also book an overnight stay for a dude ranch glamping experience at Westgate River Ranch and Rodeowhich is about an hour away when you factor in traffic.