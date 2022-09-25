ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rustburg, VA

WSET

Danville Fire Dept. makes 'quick work' of house fire

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A house on Harrison Street caught fire, but the blaze was no match for the Danville Fire Department. On Sunday DFD said they responded to a house fire and found moderate smoke showing. A small fire in the front room gave the building smoke damage, but the fire department "made quick work" of the flames.
WSET

Danville Fire Department investigating suspected arson

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Fire Department said they got a call on Sunday to an abandoned house on Harrison Street. When the firefighters arrived, the department said they saw fire blowing from one of the windows. They said firefighters found a small fire in the front room of...
WSET

Several vehicles damaged in fire on 9th Street in Salem: Firefighters

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 423 9th Street on Sunday morning. This incident happened at approximately 3:35 a.m. The department said that there were four people inside the building at the time, and were able to escape without injury.
thenewsprogress.com

Chase City man killed in single vehicle crash

At 10:56 p.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 21), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 47 just south of Route 683. A 2004 Honda Accord was traveling north on Route 47 when it ran off the left side of the road and struck a mailbox and a ditch. The vehicle then overturned and struck a utility wire and several trees.
WDBJ7.com

Three dead after driver hits tree in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police say three people were killed in a crash in Halifax County Tuesday morning. Police say the crash occurred in the 4000 block of James D. Hagood Hwy. The driver of a vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree. No names...
WSET

Three dead in Halifax Co. crash: VSP

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Three people are dead after a fatal crash Tuesday morning in Halifax County, Virginia State Police said. A vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree in the 4000 block of James D. Hagood Highway at 6:44 a.m., officials said. Police identified the...
wfirnews.com

No one injured during Salem building fire

The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 423 9th Street Sunday morning at approximately 3:35 a.m. Four occupants were inside the building at the time, and all were able to escape without injury.The first units arrived within six minutes of receiving the call and found heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear of the structure. An attached porch and several vehicles were on fire on the exterior of the property and firefighters quickly discovered that the flames had extended inside the building. The next arriving personnel stretched a fire hose into the structure and found heavy fire in the attic area.
WSET

Carport fire on Gatewood Ave. SW in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Fire-EMs crews responded to a carport fire on Sunday. This incident happened at the 5000 block of Gatewood Avenue SW. The department said there were no injuries reported. The fire was determined to be accidental, with damages to the structure and content estimated at...
wakg.com

Arson Suspected in Harrison Street Fire

The Danville Fire Department is investigating a suspected arson from a house fire on Harrison Street. On Sunday crews responded to the fire at 437 Harrison St and were quickly able to extinguish it. The home is currently abandoned and there were no injuries. According to WSET, Assistant Fire Marshall...
WSLS

Salem fire displaces four people

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 423 9th Street Sunday morning at approximately 3:35 a.m. Four people were inside the building at the time, and all were able to escape without injury. The crews arrived within six minutes of receiving...
WSET

Keep an eye out; Appomattox Sheriff's Office warning about masked man at intersection

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Appomattox County Sheriff's Office has a warning for you, after reports of a masked man coming up to people in their cars. The sheriff's office said Virginia State Police called them around 10:40 Sunday night to help respond to an incident of a man in a ski mask coming up to a car sitting at the red light at the intersection of Route 26 and Route 60.
WDBJ7.com

Camera found hidden in restroom of Danville Walmart

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police say they were not notified when a camera was found hidden in a Walmart store restroom. Based on an anonymous viewer tip, media contacted police Monday about the potential hidden camera in the store on Mount Cross Road, with the tip indicating store management had refused to notify police. Police confirm they had gotten no similar reports before getting the query from the media.
WSET

Woman killed in Garden City motorcycle collision

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Virginia woman died over the weekend in a motorcycle crash in Garden City. Two motorcycles collided on Highway 17 near Woodland Drive about two miles south of Surfside Beach Sunday night around 9:40, South Carolina Highway Patrol said. Both bikes were heading north...
WBTM

Missing Boy Found by Danville Police

14-year-old Ronnie Glass was found in Danville Monday morning by Danville Police. Glass is being returned to his family. Glass was reported missing on Saturday night by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q...
WSET

Motor World Offers 30-Day Promise on Purchase

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va (WSET) — Managers at Motor World said they are getting new inventory on their lot every day and with that, comes their 30-day promise. Emily finds out how it works and why Motor World feels it ensures you'll love your new ride!
