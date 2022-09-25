Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
O’Rourke Wasn’t Concerned About the Recent Polls on This Trip in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Chris Bosch Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Governor Newsom Called Governor Abbott Dumb as He Flies into Texas TodayTom HandyTexas State
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
Related
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Texas projected to land in Gasparilla Bowl versus Maryland
There isn’t much to say after the Texas Longhorns overtime loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Even so, Texas is still projected to make a bowl this year. 247Sports projects Texas to face off against the Maryland Terrapins in the Gasparilla Bowl. WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas Newcomers Report: CB Ryan Watts brought the hat against a (predictably) high-flying Texas Tech offense
Welcome back to this week’s Texas Longhorns newcomer report. It’s less a report, frankly, than it is a quick rundown of how some of Texas football’s new faces – freshmen, as well as those who joined the Longhorns via the NCAA Transfer Portal. Short and sweet,...
Sarkisian: Texas Tech fan shoving Ovie Oghoufo in field-rushing incident could've turned into 'ugly situation'
AUSTIN, Texas — A video surfaced on social media over the weekend showing an on-field incident involving a Texas Tech fan and Texas edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo. The now viral footage shows an unidentified Red Raider fan forcefully shoving Oghoufo as fans stormed the field inside Jones AT&T Stadium after Texas Tech’s 37-34 OT win over Texas.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn Republic: Where it went wrong against Texas Tech
The Texas Longhorns once again have questions to answer after a second-half letdown. Texas held the lead heading into the fourth quarter, but aggressive playcalling and strategy from the Texas Tech Red Raiders and head coach Joey McGuire set the stage for the collapse. Fourth down conversions led to tired defenders and Texas Tech capitalized, forcing overtime and setting up Tech to win. Quarterback Donovan Smith played a career game for the Red Raiders, putting up a winning performance after throwing five interceptions in the previous two games.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Despite setback in Lubbock, Sarkisian says Longhorns are ‘getting better’
In Monday's press conference, while giving Texas Tech credit for playing a good game, said "self-inflicted wounds" was what ultimately led to the loss. Last season, Texas blew first-half leads four times — including a three-touchdown lead over Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown.
Burnt Orange Nation
Kickoff time set for Texas vs. No. 18 Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl
The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday that the Oct. 8 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners will kick off at 11 a.m. Central on ABC at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. After the Longhorns fell 55-48 last season, the Texas lead in the all-time...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Suddenly, Kansas HC Lance Leipold is the toast of college football
In today’s episode of weird happenings in college football ... ... the Texas Longhorns lost to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. But that’s not even the weird part. The Kansas Jayhawks are actually good this year (4-0, as things stand.) That’s in large part thanks to Kansas head coach Lance Leipold, who joined the Jayhawks from the University of Buffalo a couple years back. Leipold’s success so far this season has allowed him to be this year’s version of Scott Frost, at least back at the height of his UCF Golden Knights days. Leipold is said to among the top running for legacy college football jobs ranging from the Nebraska Cornhuskers to the Wisconsin Badgers.
Burnt Orange Nation
Inside the Numbers: Texas unable to get the job done on the ground against Texas Tech
The Texas Longhorns went on the road to Lubbock and, like so many before them, left the town disappointed. Texas fans and players had lofty expectations after two solid outings but came down to earth after the same old struggles emerged when they lined up against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. An inability to find success running between the tackles, an inability to get off the field, and a lack of complementary football once again doomed Texas to a second-half meltdown and another frustrating result.
RELATED PEOPLE
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. Texas Tech: Five observations and Sunday chat
Strange things happen when you play in Lubbock. That statement will forever ring true for me and while yesterday’s matchup wasn’t the weirdest Lubbock game I’ve watched it will still qualify. Maybe it was the fact that after the Texas Longhorns offense executed a flawless one minute drill offense to send the game to overtime, they watched their All-American running back put the ball on turf to set up the Texas Tech Red Raiders to win the game.
An Open Letter to the Complete Idiot Who Shoved a Texas Player on Saturday
It's hard not to get excited about Texas Tech's big win on Saturday over Texas. Especially coming from behind to win in overtime after not beating UT in Lubbock since 2008. Texas Tech fans had every reason to be excited and want to celebrate along with the team after the game. Unfortunately, it just takes one complete jackass to ruin everything.
3 questions Steve Sarkisian must answer after bad loss to Texas Tech
So far, the most significant setback of the season went down for head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 22 ranked Texas football at the hands of new head coach Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech Red Raiders to open up Big 12 play. Texas was upset by Texas Tech on the road in Lubbock this weekend, which came after Sark’s squad held a double-digit lead in the second half.
This Gigapixel Photo from Jones AT&T Stadium is Incredible
If Texas Tech has been doing this Gigapixel thing for a while, I've never seen it. I don't know exactly how it's done, but I want it done for every game ever from this point forward because it was incredibly entertaining scrolling through the entire stadium and finding funny moments captured by the camera.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCBD
Big 12 Announces Public Reprimand and Fine of Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In accordance with the Big 12 Conference Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship, the Conference has issued a public reprimand and $50,000 fine of Texas Tech University for the field storming incident that occurred at the conclusion of Saturday’s overtime victory against Texas. “We have...
Burnt Orange Nation
Kickoff time and TV set for No. 22 Texas vs. West Virginia
The game time and network for the Oct. 1 game between the No. 22 Texas Longhorns and West Virginia Mountaineers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium was set for 6:30 p.m. Central on FS1 by the Big 12 Conference on Saturday. The meeting in Austin will be the 12th all...
saturdaytradition.com
Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas
Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
Texas Tech Coach Explains What ‘The Country’s Gonna Find Out’
McGuire was fired up in the locker room following his team’s win over conference rival Texas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
On video: TTU fans throw punches with UT fans near stadium
LPD said officers were called for a fight in progress at the Kentucky Fried Chicken in the 200 block of University Avenue at 6:43 p.m. Police said since no victim was found, no report was filed.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas falls from AP Top 25, Coaches Poll after OT loss to Texas Tech
As expected following their 37-34 overtime loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the Texas Longhorns have fallen out of the latest AP Top 25 after entering the weekend ranked No. 22. This time around, they didn’t receive a single vote. Texas also fell from the USA Today Sports...
Texas Tech PD searching after video shows fan pushing UT athlete
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Police Department were searching for a fan that pushed a University of Texas player after Saturday’s game. “This individual’s actions are not representative of Red Raider values,” a post on social media by Texas Tech Athletics said. A video showing a Texas Tech fan wearing a red shirt pushing […]
Burnt Orange Nation
X-ray negative on lower leg injury for Texas WR Xavier Worthy
Texas Longhorns sophomore wide receiver Xavier Worthy left Saturday’s game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium after suffering a lower leg injury in the first half, spending the second half in a walking boot. Worthy suffered the injury early in the first half when he...
Comments / 0