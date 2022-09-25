Read full article on original website
BULLDOGS MOVE UP TO FOURTH IN LATEST DCU/USCHO.COM POLL
After sweeping Long Island University in dominant fashion over the weekend, the University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team moved up to fourth in Monday's DCU/USCHO.com National Poll. The Bulldogs defeated the Sharks 4-1 on Saturday before burying LIU 5-0 on Sunday. UMD held the Sharks to just 13 shots...
BELL'S BIG RETURN EARNS WCHA DEFENDER OF THE WEEK HONORS
Ashton Bell's return to the Bulldog roster was everything University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey fans expected -- and a little more. On Monday, the Western Collegiate Hockey Association agreed, and named the fifth-year senior the WCHA's Defender of the Week after her five-point performance against Long Island University over the weekend that helped push the Bulldogs into a lopsided series sweep.
BELL LEADS NO. 5 BULLDOGS IN 5-0 BLOWOUT OF LONG ISLAND
The No. 5 University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team broke through offensively in a big way Sunday night against Long Island University, burying the Sharks 5-0 at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow, N.Y. to earn a non-conference sweep. The Bulldogs needed one period to figure out LIU...
BULLDOGS DROP ROAD CONTEST TO MUSTANGS
The University of Minnesota Duluth soccer team fell 2-0 to the Mustangs of Southwest Minnesota State University. The Bulldogs remained evenly matched throughout the match but could not convert opportunities into scores like their opponents. Offensively the Bulldogs put up three shots, while SMSU put up four. Jackie Jares led...
Take The Lazy Observer Car Fall Foliage Tour In Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin
While fall is the precursor to the cold, ice, and snow of a Northland winter, it brings a lot of beauty with it. The change in temperatures brings a change of colors in the trees around the region. While some think you have to hike deep into the forest to enjoy the beauty autumn has to offer, you can actually enjoy quite a bit right from your car.
It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota
Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday
(FOX 9) - It snowed in Minnesota on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Snow showers fell Tuesday morning along the Gunflint Trail in northeastern Minnesota, the NWS in Duluth tweeted. It also snowed in Ely. No snow accumulated, though. Heston's Lodge Country on the Gunflint Trail captured video...
KBJR Duluth Combines News Operations Into ‘Northern News Now’
KBJR, Gray’s NBC and CBS affiliated stations in Duluth, Minnesota, is combining into one team, Norther News Now. This move makes Northern News Now the largest newsroom in the Duluth/Superior television market. KBJR, Gray’s NBC and CBS affiliate in Duluth, Minn., is combining its journalism operations into one team:...
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
Take A Trip To See Where Elvis Stayed & Played While In Duluth
With the new Elvis movie streaming, I decided to see what it was like when Elvis Presley was in Duluth, Minnesota back in the 70s. The movie which you can find on HBO Max or Amazon Prime is about the rise to fame of the rock n' roll king himself, Elvis. I saw the movie and though Austin Butler did an outstanding job as "The King". Tom Hanks also did well as his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Check out the trailer below:
A & Dubs Announces 2022 Closing Date
Whether we like it or not, summer is over and fall is here. The turning of the seasons is always bittersweet for many reasons but one of the saddest? Some of our favorite businesses are seasonal and fall means they close up shop for the winter. One of those is...
Fascism from Italy to Hibbing and back again
In 2018, I traveled 4,000 miles to interview a man named Victor Befera about our shared hometown of Hibbing, Minnesota. Vic was 92 then. He’s still kicking at 96. Though he spent most of his life as a successful newspaper and marketing man in northern California, Vic grew up on the Mesabi Iron Range in […] The post Fascism from Italy to Hibbing and back again appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Rice Lake Road Roundabouts Meeting
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A public meeting is being held on Tuesday by the St. Louis County Public Works Department regarding the proposal to construct roundabouts at a couple of intersections on the Rice Lake Road. The reconstruction of the Rice Lake Road from the Ridgeview Road to a...
Fundraiser Started for Duluth Veteran Who Lost All in Recent Medical Equipment Fire
Recently, the Lake Superior Medical Equipment building in Duluth suffered a total loss due to fire. The fire not only damaged their business, but it also severely damaged that a Duluth veteran called home. Mark Winans lost everything in the fire and now a GoFundMe drive has been started to...
Hospitals in St. Louis County to Continue Masking
DULUTH, Minn. — The CDC announced that some hospitals and healthcare facilities no longer need to require universal masking, so how will that affect hospitals in St. Louis County?. Since early on in the pandemic, the agency had urged everyone to wear face masks while in healthcare settings. Now,...
