Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Tech fined for field storming when Texas player shoved
Texas Tech was fined $50,000 and reprimanded Monday by the Big 12 following an overtime victory against rival Texas. A video showed fans storming the field and one of them shoving a Longhorns player.
WATCH: Texas commit Malik Muhammad releases mid-season senior film
The Longhorns landed a massive win over the summer when they gained a commitment from Malik Muhammad. The four-star cornerback from Dallas South Oak Cliff and Under Armour All-American was a huge part of South Oak Cliff's state title run last season. Muhammad returned for his senior season with the...
Texas’s Bijan Robinson Carries Ball Around Campus After Fumble vs. Texas Tech
The Longhorns running back adopted a practice method suggested by his position coach, Tashard Choice.
Arkansas basketball adds exhibition game at Texas
Arkansas will travel to the University of Texas for a men’s basketball charity exhibition game on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Longhorns’ new Moody Center. Tip time has been set for 3 pm (CT) and the game will be televised by Longhorn Network. As the home team, Texas...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas Tech police looking for fan who pushed Longhorns player in back in melee after game
One fan got a little too hyped, however, and was recorded pushing Longhorns senior edge rusher Ovie Oghoufu in the back, nearly knocking him over.
Kickoff Time for Oklahoma's Red River Battle With Texas Announced
The Sooners and the Longhorns will meet at a familiar time on Oct. 8 inside the Cotton Bowl.
saturdaytradition.com
Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas
Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
An Open Letter to the Complete Idiot Who Shoved a Texas Player on Saturday
It's hard not to get excited about Texas Tech's big win on Saturday over Texas. Especially coming from behind to win in overtime after not beating UT in Lubbock since 2008. Texas Tech fans had every reason to be excited and want to celebrate along with the team after the game. Unfortunately, it just takes one complete jackass to ruin everything.
RELATED PEOPLE
3 questions Steve Sarkisian must answer after bad loss to Texas Tech
So far, the most significant setback of the season went down for head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 22 ranked Texas football at the hands of new head coach Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech Red Raiders to open up Big 12 play. Texas was upset by Texas Tech on the road in Lubbock this weekend, which came after Sark’s squad held a double-digit lead in the second half.
Texas Tech Fans Storm Field After Overtime Upset Against Texas
Red Raider fans waited more than a decade to celebrate a win at home against their in-state rival.
This Gigapixel Photo from Jones AT&T Stadium is Incredible
If Texas Tech has been doing this Gigapixel thing for a while, I've never seen it. I don't know exactly how it's done, but I want it done for every game ever from this point forward because it was incredibly entertaining scrolling through the entire stadium and finding funny moments captured by the camera.
On video: TTU fans throw punches with UT fans near stadium
LPD said officers were called for a fight in progress at the Kentucky Fried Chicken in the 200 block of University Avenue at 6:43 p.m. Police said since no victim was found, no report was filed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Texas Tech Student Attacks Longhorns Player After Red Raiders Upset Win
The Texas Tech student body has been known as a rowdy one over the years. On Saturday against the Longhorns, they may have taken it too far.
KCBD
Big 12 Announces Public Reprimand and Fine of Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In accordance with the Big 12 Conference Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship, the Conference has issued a public reprimand and $50,000 fine of Texas Tech University for the field storming incident that occurred at the conclusion of Saturday’s overtime victory against Texas. “We have...
Steve Sarkisian Getting Crushed Following Texas' Upset Loss
Steve Sarkisian is under heavy scrutiny after Texas suffered a surprising 37-34 overtime loss to Texas Tech on Saturday night. The Longhorns, who entered the showdown ranked No. 22, held a 14-point lead late in the third quarter before falling short at Lubbock. They're now 2-2 this season and 7-9 since Sarkisian took over as head coach last year.
Texas Tech PD searching after video shows fan pushing UT athlete
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Police Department were searching for a fan that pushed a University of Texas player after Saturday’s game. “This individual’s actions are not representative of Red Raider values,” a post on social media by Texas Tech Athletics said. A video showing a Texas Tech fan wearing a red shirt pushing […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVU, Texas Kickoff and TV Announced
Kickoff and TV for the game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Texas Longhorns have been released
WATCH: Red Raider Fans Allegedly Beat Down Longhorn at KFC
A Longhorn fan got a bucket of chicken and a beat down at the KFC on the north end of Jones AT&T Stadium this weekend. This brutal attack looks to have happened during pregame tailgating festivities ahead of the Texas Tech-Texas game on Saturday, September 24th. There's no sound on...
Houston Chronicle
Video: TX Tech posts about 'unacceptable' behavior at UT game, fan pushing athlete
Texas Tech University athletics is seeking assistance identifying a man regarding what it described as "unacceptable" behavior following the team's Saturday win over the University of Texas. A video shared widely on social media shows Tech Tech fans celebrating on the field following the win as the student athletes are...
247Sports
52K+
Followers
376K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1