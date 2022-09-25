ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

AccuWeather

After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast

Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
NBC Los Angeles

U.S. Farms Waste a Lot of Water — But This Irrigation Tech Could Help

The western U.S. is experiencing the driest two decades in at least 1,200 years. The megadrought has particularly affected agriculture, which takes up about 70% of the world's fresh water, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. But improvements in irrigation efficiency and the integration of technology could help turn the tide in managing an increasingly scarce resource.
WEKU

As farmers split from the GOP on climate change, they're getting billions to fight it

If you ask Iowa farmer Robb Ewoldt about the federal dollars he's received over the last few years to help make his land more sustainable, it's clear he's a big fan. "It works out really well in our operation," says Ewoldt, who farms corn and soybeans on "just shy of 2,000 acres" near Davenport, Iowa. "We see tremendous benefits in conservation, water quality and carbon sequestration."
Tree Hugger

Understanding the Sustainable Seafood Industry

Worldwide, seafood is the largest traded food commodity. The consumption of aquatic animals ensures nutrition and food security for over three billion people who depend on wild-caught and farmed finfish and shellfish as vital sources of protein. Consequently, market demands have caused stocks of the world's large ocean fish, among...
Inhabitat.com

Is agrivoltaic farming the future of food and energy?

The world has a problem. We’re facing water, energy and food shortages in the upcoming years. But the wheels are turning to find solutions for all of these issues. Not surprisingly, solar power is at the heart of the discussion, especially as it pertains to agriculture. What is agrivoltaics?
Tyler Mc.

Why hydroponics is so important for growing crops with little resources!

Hydroponics is an interesting new method for growing plants and crops. One of the cool things about hydroponics is that it does something that most traditional farmers and gardeners would see as impossible: it allows you to be able to grow plants without any soil! Hydroponics helps because without the need for soil and the right systems in place, you can be able to grow crops all year long without having to worry about soil conditions or living in a region where there is no healthy ground to grow your food in. According to researchers at the University of Minnesota, this method for growing crops uses less water than soil-based systems and all it requires are plants, a container, water, nutrients, and a light source.
fao.org

Working together to support agriculture and ensure food security in drought-stricken areas

Arizona - Conflict, climate extremes, and economic shocks are pushing people into hunger. The war in Ukraine has added further pressure on our already fragile agrifood systems and supply chains. Energy, fertilizer and food prices have increased. Today, the magnitude and severity of acute food insecurity is daunting. We need to work together and develop concrete solutions to tackle global challenges.
Discovery

Digital Twin Cities Can Shrink the Impact of Planet’s Largest Polluters

The United Nations says cities, which occupy less than two percent of the Earth’s surface, are major contributors to climate change, consuming almost 80 percent of the world’s energy and producing more than 60 percent of greenhouse gas emissions. Urban areas are forecast to grow by another 2.5 billion people by 2050.
The Hill

Biden administration invests $2.8 billion in ‘climate smart’ farming

The U.S Department of Agriculture has selected 70 ‘climate smart’ agricultural projects to take part in its $2.8 billion pilot program. The pilot program, Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, aims to help make the agricultural sector more sustainable by implementing ‘climate smart’ practices like improving soil quality or changing manure management styles.
MSNBC

Biden admin announces new environmental office focused on civil rights

The Biden administration on Saturday announced the formation of a new office within the Environmental Protection Agency that will focus on environmental justice. A press release from the White House said the new office, known as the Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights, “will dedicate more than 200 EPA staff in EPA headquarters and across 10 regions towards solving environmental challenges in communities that have been underserved for far too long.”
Phys.org

Climate change is turning trees into gluttons

Trees have long been known to buffer humans from the worst effects of climate change by pulling carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Now new research shows just how much forests have been bulking up on that excess carbon. The study, recently published in the Journal Nature Communications, finds that elevated...
The Hill

Farmers are facing a new wave of climate challenges — the 2023 Farm Bill must help them

Farmers in this country have never had it easy. I think back to my grandmother, a tough immigrant from Slovakia who settled in the Midwest and endured hard conditions as a tenant farmer in Illinois and Wisconsin. Battling through the Depression, there were periods without water and without electricity. Once, she watched her farm burn down. Still, she and countless other small farmers toiled to make it work, and we — everybody who relies on our food system — are their beneficiaries.
Michigan Advance

Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate

WASHINGTON — As lawmakers begin envisioning the next farm bill, some U.S. House Republicans are wary of making climate change a priority for farmers and ranchers. The pushback from Republicans at a hearing last week came as the Biden administration has tried to make significant new investments in climate change mitigation on farmland, last week announcing 70 pilot projects to support climate-friendly food production.
The Hill

Clean Energy: Plenty to celebrate, more to do in wake of uncertainty

Autumn may have arrived, but this summer will certainly be remembered as one of the hottest across the United States and around the world. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, temperatures were above average throughout most of the contiguous U.S. In fact, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Texas all experienced their second-warmest summers on record and 17 other states recorded their top-10 warmest summers.
Reason.com

The Fight To Stop Research Into a Cheap, Effective Backup Plan for Climate Change

Last year a team of Harvard scientists had an idea involving a large balloon and a small amount of chalk dust. They devised an experiment in which a weather balloon would release less than 2 kilograms of calcium carbonate about 12 miles above a Swedish Space Corporation facility near the arctic town of Kiruna, or possibly a tiny quantity of sulfate particles, equivalent to the amount released in a single minute by a typical commercial aircraft.
Community Policy