ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"

One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
College Basketball
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Fires A Shot At Brad Stevens: "There’s Speculation Because Of The Reports That Were Put Out By The Boston Celtics, So They Didn't Do A Great Job From The Jump Of Actually Protecting The Women In Their Organization."

The Boston Celtics have found themselves in a hot mess because of the whole Ime Udoka situation. No one was quite sure about what had gone on because of some vague reporting at first but it became clear soon enough that he had engaged in a relationship with a woman who is a member of the team staff.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hubert Davis
Person
James Borrego
Person
Steve Clifford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Charlotte#Unc Basketball#Ncaa Champion#The Nba Charlotte Hornets#Carolina Family
Larry Brown Sports

Suns agree to work on trade with 1 notable player

The Phoenix Suns will officially be shaking things up a bit after their kaput in last year’s playoffs. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the Suns have mutually agreed with forward Jae Crowder that Crowder will not attend training camp as the team works on finding a trade. Training camp will officially begin for Phoenix on Sept. 27.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
Larry Brown Sports

Robert Griffin III offers himself to 1 NFL team as QB

Robert Griffin III still has an itch to play. RG3 last played in the NFL in 2020 and is currently an analyst for ESPN. But the 32-year-old is still hoping to hear from one team. The ESPN “Monday Night Countdown” crew featuring Griffin, Steve Young, Booger McFarland, Suzy Kolber and...
NFL
Daily Mail

A Penny saved: Memphis hoops coach Anfernee Hardaway is spared by NCAA investigation into '$11,500 he gave to recruit James Wiseman in 2017' as the Tigers avoid NCAA tourney ban... but will still face three years' probation

The NCAA's Independent Accountability Resolution Process put Memphis on three years of probation with a public reprimand on Tuesday, but declined to punish Tigers coach Anfernee 'Penny' Hardaway or hand down an NCAA Tournament ban. The IARP issued only its second decision Tuesday, with cases involving Louisiana State, Arizona, Kansas...
MEMPHIS, TN
FanSided

FanSided

287K+
Followers
542K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy