Massive News About Zion Williamson
On Monday, Zion Williamson met with reporters at New Orleans Pelicans media day. Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season. He was the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after an incredible season for the Duke Men's Basketball Team.
BREAKING: LiAngelo Ball Signing With NBA Team
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, LiAngelo Ball is signing with the Charlotte Hornets. He is the older brother of LaMelo Ball (Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (Chicago Bulls).
NBA・
ESPN's Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach's Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
Yardbarker
Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"
One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Debuts New Look At Media Day
Butler said he is unsure if he will keep hairdo during the season
Los Angeles Lakers Sign Former Hornets And Magic Guard
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Dwayne Bacon to a training camp deal. Bacon has played for the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Fires A Shot At Brad Stevens: "There's Speculation Because Of The Reports That Were Put Out By The Boston Celtics, So They Didn't Do A Great Job From The Jump Of Actually Protecting The Women In Their Organization."
The Boston Celtics have found themselves in a hot mess because of the whole Ime Udoka situation. No one was quite sure about what had gone on because of some vague reporting at first but it became clear soon enough that he had engaged in a relationship with a woman who is a member of the team staff.
Phoenix Suns Make A Big Announcement
On Monday, the Phoenix Suns released their 2022-23 "Statement" jerseys.
Los Angeles Lakers To Sign Former Boston Celtics Forward
The Los Angeles Lakers are planning on signing former Boston Celtics forward Matt Ryan to a non-guaranteed contract ahead of the start of training camp.
Golden State Warriors Officially Sign 4x NBA Champion
On Monday, the Golden State Warriors officially signed Andre Iguodala.
Orlando Magic Waive Former Wizards And Lakers Player
The Orlando Magic announced Saturday that they had waived former Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers guard Joel Ayayi, who went undrafted in 2021.
Knicks giving another chance to player previously banned from NBA for drugs
One young player will be getting his shot at redemption in The Big Apple. The New York Knicks announced Sunday that they have signed guard Jalen Harris to a free-agent contract. The team did not disclose terms of the deal. After spending his 2020-21 rookie year on the Toronto Raptors,...
Knicks' Derrick Rose 'Blessed' to Be Back at Rookie Weight
Set to enter his fourth season with the Knicks, Rose could make his biggest New York impact yet.
Kevin Durant Reveals Why He Made Trade Request From Nets
The Brooklyn star spoke at media day to open the 2022-23 season.
10x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent On First Day Of Training Camp
On Sept. 27, most teams around the NBA are having their first day of training camp, and Carmelo Anthony still remains a free agent. He played last season for the Los Angles Lakers, but the best years of his career came with the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets.
NBA・
Suns agree to work on trade with 1 notable player
The Phoenix Suns will officially be shaking things up a bit after their kaput in last year’s playoffs. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the Suns have mutually agreed with forward Jae Crowder that Crowder will not attend training camp as the team works on finding a trade. Training camp will officially begin for Phoenix on Sept. 27.
Everyone made the same joke about Lakers' new signing
The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing in a familiar name this week, but not the one that you think. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Sunday that the Lakers are signing swingman Matt Ryan to a non-guaranteed deal. The team is also working towards a training camp deal with ex-second round pick Dwayne Bacon, Charania adds.
New York Knicks Sign Former Toronto Raptors Player
On Sunday night, the New York Knicks announced the signing of Jalen Harris. In 2021, he played for the Toronto Raptors.
Robert Griffin III offers himself to 1 NFL team as QB
Robert Griffin III still has an itch to play. RG3 last played in the NFL in 2020 and is currently an analyst for ESPN. But the 32-year-old is still hoping to hear from one team. The ESPN “Monday Night Countdown” crew featuring Griffin, Steve Young, Booger McFarland, Suzy Kolber and...
NFL・
A Penny saved: Memphis hoops coach Anfernee Hardaway is spared by NCAA investigation into '$11,500 he gave to recruit James Wiseman in 2017' as the Tigers avoid NCAA tourney ban... but will still face three years' probation
The NCAA's Independent Accountability Resolution Process put Memphis on three years of probation with a public reprimand on Tuesday, but declined to punish Tigers coach Anfernee 'Penny' Hardaway or hand down an NCAA Tournament ban. The IARP issued only its second decision Tuesday, with cases involving Louisiana State, Arizona, Kansas...
