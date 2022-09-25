Hugo Lloris has emerged as an injury concern ahead of the North London derby at Arsenal. Lloris has started the season extremely well and has pulled off some fine performances to help Spurs’ stay unbeaten in the league so far. However, Spurs could be without their key man in goal after the French goalkeeper was diagnosed with an injury to his right thigh while on international duty which will be worrying for Conte.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO