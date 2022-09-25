Read full article on original website
Report: Romelu Lukaku Is Not Planning On Coming Back To Chelsea
Romelu Lukaku is currently on loan at Inter Milan, and does not want to return to Chelsea.
Mark Lawrenson claims BBC dropped him because he is ‘65 and a white male’
The former pundit and co-commentator has claimed he was dropped from the BBC’s football coverage this year because of his age and race
England 3-3 Germany: player ratings from the Nations League game | Jacob Steinberg
Jude Bellingham stood out for Gareth Southgate’s side while Kai Havertz was Germany’s best at Wembley in the 3-3 draw
ESPN
Chelsea beat Man City to bounce back in WSL
Chelsea bounced back from an opening-day loss to beat Manchester City 2-0 in the Women's Super League (WSL) on Sunday. Champions Chelsea slumped to a 2-1 defeat away to newly promoted Liverpool last week, but Fran Kirby's first-half strike and a second-half penalty from Maren Mjelde were enough to get them back on track against City in front of more than 4,000 fans at their Kingsmeadow home ground.
MLS・
BBC
Tuesday gossip: Mudryk, Bellingham, Leao, Dumfries, Depay, Firmino
Newcastle United are considering making a £50m bid for Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21. (the i) England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, is Real Madrid's top target for next summer's transfer window. (Marca) Liverpool could move...
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women 0, Everton 3 - Reds Wrecked In Front Of Record Crowd
Everton: Finnigan 9’, Park 33’, Bennison 88’. Liverpool. Everton. Merseyside Derby. Anfield. If this doesn’t get you excited, well, I don’t know what to say to you. The Reds come into the match on the heels of a confidence-boosting 2-1 win over reigning WSL champions, Chelsea. Everton are looking to bounce back from and opening day 1-0 loss to West Ham.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Patterson, Giakoumakis, Liverpool, Everton, Mooy, Yilmaz, Dundee Utd, Behich, Maloney, Alexander
Everton right-back Nathan Patterson has learned that the injury that forced him to be substituted in Scotland's win over Ukraine on Wednesday is not as bad as first feared and he is not facing a lengthy time out. (Scottish Sunday Express) Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is being monitored closely despite...
Yardbarker
Journalist blown away by ‘outstanding’ Liverpool target who ‘played like his life depended on it’ in six-goal international thriller
Dominic King was effusive in his praise for rising star and reported Liverpool target Jude Bellingham who shone in a 3-3 draw between England and Germany in the Nations League. The Daily Mail journalist tweeted his thoughts on the ‘outstanding prospect’ after the Three Lions’ result kept them at the...
SkySports
England U21 3-1 Germany U21: Folarin Balogun, Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer on target in friendly win
England U21s proved their Euro 2023 credentials with an excellent 3-1 win over Germany U21s at Bramall Lane. Folarin Balogun's seventh U21s goal, Conor Gallagher's strike and Cole Palmer's late third earned the Young Lions victory. Chelsea's Gallagher led the recovery after Felix Nmecha's opener to send Gareth Southgate another...
ESPN
Can Juventus turn things around before it's too late? Recapping their bad September
When it rains, it pours. If they were superstitious -- and some might be, who knows? -- Juventus officials would be waiting for their Septembre horribilis ("horrible September") to come to an end. Not that it was great before, but this month has seen the negativity spiral in ever-tightening circles.
NFL・
BBC
Eurovision: Liverpool delighted to make final two in running to host
Liverpool has reacted with glee after the city was named as one of the final two cities in the running to host 2023's Eurovision Song Contest. The city will face off against Glasgow to host the event after the BBC cut Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and Leeds from its shortlist.
BBC
Women's international friendlies: England's Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby return to squad
Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby have returned to England's squad to face world champions United States and Czech Republic in international friendlies next month. The pair missed England's September World Cup qualifiers through injury. West Ham defender Lucy Parker and Everton midfielder Jessica Park, on loan from Manchester City, both...
Yardbarker
Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia Impresses On International Duty For Netherlands
With the international break coming to a close and the return of club football on the horizon, one man who has enjoyed a fruitful start to life in England is Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia. After joining the club this summer from boyhood club Feyenoord, Malacia has dethroned first-choice left-back...
Yardbarker
Liverpool given opportunity to beat Man Utd & Chelsea to world class star in swap transfer
Liverpool may reportedly have been given the opportunity to steal a march on their rivals for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. The England international is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe at the moment after some highly impressive form in his time in the Bundesliga, and it seems only a matter of time before he earns a big move.
BBC
Slaven Bilic: Watford appoint Croatian after sacking Rob Edwards
Championship club Watford have named Slaven Bilic as their new boss on an 18-month deal after sacking Rob Edwards just 11 games into his tenure. Edwards, 39, was appointed in May after leading Forest Green Rovers to promotion from League Two. He succeeded former England boss Roy Hodgson and became...
Liverpool v Brighton: Players That Could Be Available To Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool could have a number of players back from injury to face Brighton on Saturday.
SB Nation
Manchester City Women Defeated Again
Manchester City Women suffered their second defeat of the season as champions Chelsea ran out 2-0 winners at Kingsmeadow. Goals by Fran Kirby and a late penalty from Maren Mjelde secured the home side’s first three points of the season and left City with two defeats from their opening two matches.
Yardbarker
‘Huge blow’ for Tottenham as key player could miss out Arsenal game with injury
Hugo Lloris has emerged as an injury concern ahead of the North London derby at Arsenal. Lloris has started the season extremely well and has pulled off some fine performances to help Spurs’ stay unbeaten in the league so far. However, Spurs could be without their key man in goal after the French goalkeeper was diagnosed with an injury to his right thigh while on international duty which will be worrying for Conte.
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women Set Attendance Record For Second Week Running
There is a lot of excitement around the Liverpool FC Women early this season. After years of neglect and disappointment, the club seems to be back on the rise. Matt Beard came in to manage the squad last season, and immediately got the team promoted back into the top flight. A summer that saw the England Women’s National Team win the Euro’s on home soil created even more buzz around Women’s football in the country.
BBC
Paul Warne: Derby can return to Premier League, says new Rams head coach
Paul Warne believes Derby County are capable of returning to the Premier League after taking over as the club's new head coach. The Rams were relegated from the Championship last season and spent nine months in administration before being bought by businessman David Clowes. But former Rotherham boss Warne agreed...
