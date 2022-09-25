ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

Official: 2 killed amid crashes during pop-up NJ car rally

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0i9q5mNx00

Authorities in New Jersey say at least two people were killed amid multiple crashes at a pop-up car rally in Wildwood over the weekend.

Mayor Pete Byron told NJ Advance Media Sunday that there were a series of car crashes related to the “unsanctioned” car meet-up event, NJ.com reported. Byron said the two victims “were in a golf cart" but weren't believed to be taking part in the event.

Byron said he didn't have additional information on the identities of those killed or the nature of the crash.

Officials had issued warnings earlier about what they called an unsanctioned car rally separate from the Fall Classic Car Show taking place. Participants say it gives enthusiasts a chance to gather and check out cars, but officials in other areas such as Ocean City, Maryland, have reported problems stemming from the event in previous years.

Videos on social media sites showed modified vehicles revving engines and speeding off to cheers from crowds gathered on the streets, NJ.com reported. WCAU-TV said social media posts also showed people hanging out of cars as drivers spun in circles, and also showed burnouts, drifting and crashes.

NJ Advance Media reported three damaged vehicles at the scene of one accident where a car had struck a building. WCAU-TV reported damage to storefronts and downed traffic meters seen Sunday morning during cleanup efforts, and said Cape May prosecutors reported one person was in custody in connection with a fatal crash.

“The cars were outrageous, speeding up and down the streets, the noise was unbelievable,” Angel Fioravanti told the station. “It was scary because I saw people trying to walk off the sidewalk onto the street, and cars were … weaving in and out of the traffic, revving their engines, the noise was atrocious. It really was.”

The Wildwood Board of Commissioners said in a social media post that the mayor had sought additional support from the governor, and state police and other police departments from as far away as Atlantic City were responding.

“Every available police officer and fire patrol was called in, and despite being grossly outmanned, are doing a great job as dispatch works extremely hard to keep up with the calls," the board said. “Please stay inside and off the streets as we work to disburse the cars and crowds."

Hundreds also showed up at a Middle Township parking lot Friday night, Mayor Tim Donahue said in a statement, NJ.com reported. “There is much to still be learned about the reckless chaos that has descended about our streets this weekend,” he said, vowing “a thorough investigation" and criminal charges.

“We pray for the families of those who were senselessly killed and maimed in the chaos overnight in Wildwood," he said. “The scenes are horrifying.”

Wildwood and North Wildwood police earlier vowed to have extra personnel on duty in light of reports of multiple “pop-up meets" over the weekend. “We hope everyone has a good time at the Fall Classic Car Show in Wildwood and the Irish Fall Festival here but we will not tolerate the nonsense," North Wildwood Chief John Stevenson said.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh native charged in New Jersey drag racing crash that killed 2

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- A Pittsburgh man was arrested and charged in a series of car crashes at an alleged illegal auto event over the weekend in New Jersey, investigators said. Two people died and several others were injured.Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, is facing a long list of charges including two counts each of death by auto and assault by auto. He's also charged with eluding, leaving the scene of an accident and public safety violations.  Officials were juggling multiple events in the area of Burk and Atlantic Avenues, in Wildwood, Cape May County,  including what they...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Wildwood, NJ
Crime & Safety
Wildwood, NJ
Cars
State
Maryland State
Wildwood, NJ
Accidents
City
Atlantic City, NJ
City
Ocean City, NJ
City
Wildwood, NJ
City
North Wildwood, NJ
CBS Philly

Wildwood mayor's stern message for group behind car event that turned deadly

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Weekend street racing at the Jersey Shore turned deadly and the community is demanding answers. The mayor of Wildwood is speaking out about the chaos in his town over the weekend.Officers identified the man under arrest as Gerald White of Pittsburgh.Investigators pinpoint this as being moments after the deadly collisions along Atlantic Avenue that killed Lindsay Weakland of Carlisle and Timothy Ogden of Clayton. An additional two people were hurt. Arrest papers allege White was with a group of some 500 that flooded the island Saturday.Videos show and eyewitnesses say the evening was marred by drag racing and...
WILDWOOD, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Donahue
CBS Philly

2 people dead, several injured at illegal auto event in Cape May County, officials say

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Two people died and several others were injured in a series of car crashes on Saturday night in Wildwood, Cape May County. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, was arrested and charged in connection with the fatal crashes. Officials were juggling multiple events in the area of Burk and Atlantic Avenues, including what they described on social media as an unsanctioned car-type event. The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office identified the victims of the crashes as 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland from Carlisle, Pennsylvania and 34-year-old Timothy Ogden from Clayton, New Jersey.White struck a 2014...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Man Dies After Being Crushed By His Vehicle In Pike Creek Sunday

On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at approximately 9:05 in the morning, members of the New Castle County Division of Police were called to the unit block of Beehler Court in the community of Arundel for a report of a subject struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 46-year-old male pinned underneath a 2004 Ford F-350 pick up truck.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
nccpdnews.com

MAN DIES AFTER BEING PINNED UNDER VEHICLE – ARUNDEL

(Wilmington, De 19808) On Sunday, September 25, 2022 at approximately 0905 hours, members of the New Castle County Division of Police were called to the unit block of Beehler Court in the community of Arundel for a report of a subject struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 46-year-old male pinned underneath a 2004 Ford F-350 pick up truck. Officers and paramedics from the New Castle County Division of Emergency Medical Services attempted to resuscitate the male however, their efforts were unsuccessful, and the male was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Sciences.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Car#Car Show#The Cars#Traffic Accident#Nj Advance Media
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-and-Run Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a cyclist that occurred in the Lewes area on Saturday evening. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., a male pedalcyclist was traveling westbound on Fisher Road along the edge of the roadway approximately 0.5 miles west of Beaver Dam Road. At the same time, an unknown make and model white truck with a utility body was traveling westbound on Fisher Road approaching the cyclist’s location. For unknown reasons, the right side of the truck struck the cyclist near the edge of the roadway. The victim was propelled into a grassy area off the road, and the truck continued westbound and failed to stop at the scene.
LEWES, DE
ABC News

ABC News

843K+
Followers
180K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy