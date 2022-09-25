Read full article on original website
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. Mac’s support system: Patriots players have quarterback Mac Jones’ back. That was one of the resounding themes of the past week as the Patriots (1-1) prepared to host the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox).
The Pats starting quarterback left the field in substantial pain after his final pass attempt in the fourth-quarter of New England’s 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
Patriots' kicker Nick Folk has been one of the most reliable point-scorers in the team’s arsenal over the past few seasons.
Far be it for Tom Brady to garner much sympathy on social media, but the NFL world is coming to his defense on Sunday. The Buccaneers find themselves down 14-6 heading into the third, with Brady getting little help from his surrounding weapons as he fights through an injury to his throwing hand.
Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Arizona Cardinals. It is
Tom Brady and Gisele's marital issues reportedly have nothing to do with football. In surprising Monday afternoon news, Page Six reported that Gisele is not unhappy with Brady's decision to continue playing football. However, the celebrity couple is still dealing with some unknown marital problems. Many had assumed that Brady...
The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with week-long skills competitions and a flag football game, the Associated Press has learned. The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is scheduled for Sunday 5 February.
The Cleveland Browns have the chance to leave the weekend with a record of 3-1, and it appears they are gathering notice from pundits around the league. Mark Lane of Touchdown Wire is at least impressed as he hopped the Browns up 11 spots after their victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football.
For the majority of those who bet on NFL Week 3 odds, the outcomes weren’t as bad as Week 2, which weren’t as bad as Week 1. But the bottom line remains: In Week 3, oddsmakers still got the better of bettors, with sportsbooks posting another winning week.
