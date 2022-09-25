ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New England Patriots players rallying around QB Mac Jones

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. Mac’s support system: Patriots players have quarterback Mac Jones’ back. That was one of the resounding themes of the past week as the Patriots (1-1) prepared to host the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox).
Look: NFL World Feels Bad For Tom Brady On Sunday

Far be it for Tom Brady to garner much sympathy on social media, but the NFL world is coming to his defense on Sunday. The Buccaneers find themselves down 14-6 heading into the third, with Brady getting little help from his surrounding weapons as he fights through an injury to his throwing hand.
TAMPA, FL
NFL World Reacts To Surprising Tom Brady, Gisele News

Tom Brady and Gisele's marital issues reportedly have nothing to do with football. In surprising Monday afternoon news, Page Six reported that Gisele is not unhappy with Brady's decision to continue playing football. However, the celebrity couple is still dealing with some unknown marital problems. Many had assumed that Brady...
NFL to replace Pro Bowl with Peyton Manning produced skills challenges

The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with week-long skills competitions and a flag football game, the Associated Press has learned. The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is scheduled for Sunday 5 February.
