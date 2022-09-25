ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Italy’s election: a victory for illiberalism

The radical right’s clear victory in Italy’s election is a historic and disturbing moment in European politics. Formed 10 years ago, and with roots in a formerly fringe neo-fascist tradition, Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party will dominate the most rightwing administration to govern the country in the postwar period. The third-largest economy in the eurozone and a founding member of the European Union, Italy has now become a beacon and a model for nationalist, authoritarian forces across the continent.
Slate

The Lesson for America From Italy’s Election

Italians woke up Monday morning to the prospect of a post-fascist government, nearly eight decades after Benito Mussolini fell from power in Rome. Many are already analyzing the worrying consequences for Italy and Europe—but here in the United States, the most relevant lesson comes not only from the disturbing victory of the fascist-linked Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy), but also from the fate of the former strongman of the Italian right, Silvio Berlusconi. Sunday night, the man who reshaped modern Italian politics, in many ways setting an example for Donald Trump to follow, suffered a humiliating fifth-place finish, supplanted by his more radical protégés. That result may preview the future of a post–Donald Trump Republican Party.
US News and World Report

Italy's Frontrunner Party Suspends Candidate Over Hitler Praise

ROME (Reuters) - The Brothers of Italy party, which is tipped to win national elections at the weekend, suspended one of its candidates on Tuesday after he was found to have praised Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler in online posts. Brothers of Italy traces its roots back to a neo-fascist group...
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
960 The Ref

EXPLAINER: Italian election only part of forming government

ROME — (AP) — A Sunday parliamentary election will determine who governs next in Italy. But it might take weeks before a coalition government is actually in place to run the major industrial economy and key NATO member. Opinion polls indicate that voters might elect the first far-right...
US News and World Report

Berlusconi Bounces Back With Return to Italy's Parliament

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian right-wing coalition's resounding victory in Sunday's general election marks a return to parliament for former premier Silvio Berlusconi, nine years after he was kicked out over a tax fraud conviction. Berlusconi, who turns 86 on Thursday, won more than 50% of the votes in a...
The Guardian

Pope urges Italians to help migrants as far right tipped to win election

Pope Francis has urged Italians to help migrants as voting proceeded in a general election widely expected to bring an anti-immigration rightwing coalition into power. Speaking at the end of an open-air mass in the southern Italian city of Matera, the pope recalled that Sunday coincided with the Catholic church’s World Day of Migrants and Refugees. “Migrants are to be welcomed, accompanied, promoted and integrated,” he told the assembled faithful.
The Guardian

Italy’s left clings to optimism as elections threaten painful reckoning

On a beautiful sunlit Friday evening in Rome’s Piazza del Popolo, Italy’s centre left was in defiant mood. At the end-of-campaign rally of the Democratic party (PD), a large crowd sang along as an orchestra played the famous old resistance song Bella Ciao. Elly Schlein, one of the party’s rising stars, threw down the gauntlet to Giorgia Meloni and the right over same sex unions.
BBC

Giorgia Meloni: Italy's far-right wins election and vows to govern for all

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni has claimed victory in Italy's election, and is on course to become the country's first female prime minister. Ms Meloni is widely expected to form Italy's most right-wing government since World War Two. That will alarm much of Europe as Italy is the EU's third-biggest economy.
AFP

UN 'committed' to Ukraine 'integrity' within 'recognized' borders

The UN reaffirmed its commitment to Ukraine's "territorial integrity" on Tuesday, as pro-Moscow authorities in several parts of the war-torn nation began claiming victory in annexation votes condemned internationally as a sham. "The United Nations remains fully committed to the sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, within its internationally recognized borders," Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo told a meeting of the UN Security Council.  
BBC

Italy votes as far-right Meloni looks for victory

Italians are deciding whether to choose their most right-wing government since World War Two, in an election being followed closely across Europe. Giorgia Meloni leads the far-right Brothers of Italy party and is aiming to become the country's first female prime minister allied with two other parties on the right.
