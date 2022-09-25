Read full article on original website
The Guardian view on Italy’s election: a victory for illiberalism
The radical right’s clear victory in Italy’s election is a historic and disturbing moment in European politics. Formed 10 years ago, and with roots in a formerly fringe neo-fascist tradition, Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party will dominate the most rightwing administration to govern the country in the postwar period. The third-largest economy in the eurozone and a founding member of the European Union, Italy has now become a beacon and a model for nationalist, authoritarian forces across the continent.
Slate
The Lesson for America From Italy’s Election
Italians woke up Monday morning to the prospect of a post-fascist government, nearly eight decades after Benito Mussolini fell from power in Rome. Many are already analyzing the worrying consequences for Italy and Europe—but here in the United States, the most relevant lesson comes not only from the disturbing victory of the fascist-linked Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy), but also from the fate of the former strongman of the Italian right, Silvio Berlusconi. Sunday night, the man who reshaped modern Italian politics, in many ways setting an example for Donald Trump to follow, suffered a humiliating fifth-place finish, supplanted by his more radical protégés. That result may preview the future of a post–Donald Trump Republican Party.
US News and World Report
Italy's Frontrunner Party Suspends Candidate Over Hitler Praise
ROME (Reuters) - The Brothers of Italy party, which is tipped to win national elections at the weekend, suspended one of its candidates on Tuesday after he was found to have praised Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler in online posts. Brothers of Italy traces its roots back to a neo-fascist group...
HuffPost
Giorgia Meloni And Her Far-Right Party Lead Vote In Italian Elections: Exit Poll
ROME (AP) — Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni’s electoral alliance appeared to hold a wide lead in Italy’s national vote, an exit poll on state television suggested shortly after polls closed Sunday evening. Rai state broadcaster said Meloni’s Brothers of Italy in alliance with two right-wing parties appeared...
Brothers of Italy party wins majority, putting most right-wing government in power since WWII
As Europe is gripped by rising inflation and energy costs, Italians have voted in its most right-wing government since Benito Mussolini. As CBS News correspondent Chris Livesay reports, her campaign was marked with hallmarks of fascism and her opponents fear her right-wing policies.
Italy elections: Giorgia Meloni hails ‘night of pride’ as exit polls point to far-right coalition victory
The leader of the Brothers of Italy party appears set to become country’s first female PM
Giorgia Meloni claims victory to become Italy's most far-right prime minister since Mussolini
Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni has claimed victory in a general election that seems set to install her as Italy's first female prime minister, leading the most far-right government since the fascist era of Benito Mussolini.
Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni wins majority
Italians on both sides react as Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni is set to become prime minister — marking the country’s most right-wing government since Mussolini.
EXPLAINER: Italian election only part of forming government
ROME — (AP) — A Sunday parliamentary election will determine who governs next in Italy. But it might take weeks before a coalition government is actually in place to run the major industrial economy and key NATO member. Opinion polls indicate that voters might elect the first far-right...
US News and World Report
Berlusconi Bounces Back With Return to Italy's Parliament
ROME (Reuters) - The Italian right-wing coalition's resounding victory in Sunday's general election marks a return to parliament for former premier Silvio Berlusconi, nine years after he was kicked out over a tax fraud conviction. Berlusconi, who turns 86 on Thursday, won more than 50% of the votes in a...
Pope urges Italians to help migrants as far right tipped to win election
Pope Francis has urged Italians to help migrants as voting proceeded in a general election widely expected to bring an anti-immigration rightwing coalition into power. Speaking at the end of an open-air mass in the southern Italian city of Matera, the pope recalled that Sunday coincided with the Catholic church’s World Day of Migrants and Refugees. “Migrants are to be welcomed, accompanied, promoted and integrated,” he told the assembled faithful.
Italy's right-wing bloc wins election: five questions for markets
MILAN/LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Italy's right-wing bloc should have a solid majority in both houses of parliament following Sunday's election, potentially giving the country a rare chance of political stability after years of upheaval and fragile coalitions.
Italy’s left clings to optimism as elections threaten painful reckoning
On a beautiful sunlit Friday evening in Rome’s Piazza del Popolo, Italy’s centre left was in defiant mood. At the end-of-campaign rally of the Democratic party (PD), a large crowd sang along as an orchestra played the famous old resistance song Bella Ciao. Elly Schlein, one of the party’s rising stars, threw down the gauntlet to Giorgia Meloni and the right over same sex unions.
BBC
Giorgia Meloni: Italy's far-right wins election and vows to govern for all
Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni has claimed victory in Italy's election, and is on course to become the country's first female prime minister. Ms Meloni is widely expected to form Italy's most right-wing government since World War Two. That will alarm much of Europe as Italy is the EU's third-biggest economy.
UN 'committed' to Ukraine 'integrity' within 'recognized' borders
The UN reaffirmed its commitment to Ukraine's "territorial integrity" on Tuesday, as pro-Moscow authorities in several parts of the war-torn nation began claiming victory in annexation votes condemned internationally as a sham. "The United Nations remains fully committed to the sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, within its internationally recognized borders," Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo told a meeting of the UN Security Council.
BBC
Italy votes as far-right Meloni looks for victory
Italians are deciding whether to choose their most right-wing government since World War Two, in an election being followed closely across Europe. Giorgia Meloni leads the far-right Brothers of Italy party and is aiming to become the country's first female prime minister allied with two other parties on the right.
Reaction at home and abroad to Italian election outcome
ROME, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Giorgia Meloni looks set to become Italy's first woman prime minister at the head of its most right-wing government since World War Two after leading a conservative alliance to triumph at Sunday's election. read more.
