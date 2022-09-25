ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Business Insider

What to do with your money when the Fed hikes interest rates

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Welcome to Personal Finance Insider, a...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Why the US is minting millionaires at the fastest rate in decades, even as the 'quiet fleecing' of American workers' pay continues

In 2021, the US added 2.5 million millionaires, the most of any country since 2000. Meanwhile, the average worker has been subject to decades of "quiet fleecing" that's suppressed wages. Historically strong stock-market performance and a red-hot housing market were largely responsible for the disconnect. In 2021, as Americans grappled...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Elon Musk Sides With Wharton Professor Who Says Fed Being 'Real Tough Guys Until We Crush The Economy'

The U.S. Federal Reserve cast a pall on the financial markets by announcing a third straight 75-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate last week. The U.S. central bank received flak from several quarters, and Wharton Professor of Finance Jeremy Siegel was particularly critical of the Fed in a recent CNBC interview. On Saturday, Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk endorsed the professor’s view.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Fed Expected To Raise Rates To Levels Not Seen Since Before Great Recession: What You Need To Know Before Wednesday's Decision

The SPDR S&P 500 SPY is sliding Tuesday as the Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day policy meeting, which is expected to feature another large rate hike. What To Know: Fed officials are set to release their latest projections on Wednesday, which most expect will be accompanied by a 0.75% hike in the benchmark rate for the third time in a row.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

The Fed can save the stock market if a recession hits. Experts explain how far the central bank will go with rate hikes – and when it could reverse course.

Everything from mortgage rates to credit-card payments are now more expensive after the Fed made its third 75-basis-point hike in a row Wednesday, confirming that 0.75 is indeed the new 0.25, which was once the standard increment. I'm Phil Rosen, writing to you from New York. Markets whipsawed yesterday afternoon...
STOCKS
Fortune

Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says the odds of a ‘soft landing’ for the U.S. economy are now ‘uncomfortably low’ as 3 major economies face a reckoning

Mohamed El-Erian, former chief executive of Pacific Investment Management Co. (PIMCO), in 2016. Mohamed El-Erian has spent the past two years criticizing the Federal Reserve for what he calls a series of missteps that have put the U.S. economy in a no-win scenario. The economist says that by downplaying inflation...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Market Crash Americans Aren't Seeing

However, many American investors haven't noticed even wilder moves in foreign exchange. The strong U.S. dollar could help some businesses but hurt others. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
rigzone.com

U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Department of Energy is putting up 10 million barrels of crude oil for sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. — The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Petroleum Reserves has announced a Notice of Sale of up to 10 million barrels of crude oil to be delivered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in November 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Benzinga

