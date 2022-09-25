Read full article on original website
Related
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Russian Sees Only One Reason Putin Won't Start Nuclear War
Anton Shalaev, who recently fled Russia, described Putin as "a psychopath" who "does not care what happens to us all, to our economy, to our future."
Russia Responds to Biden's Warning to Putin Not to Use Nuclear Weapons
The Kremlin has given a curt response when asked about Joe Biden's warning that the Russian leader should not resort to weapons of mass destruction in his invasion of Ukraine. Biden was asked by CBS News about what his message would be to Putin if he felt the best way to retaliate and wrest back the initiative would be to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons.
Putin’s bodyguards look agitated as Russian leader briefly steps out of his bulletproof car to greet crowd – highlighting Kremlin’s fear of assassination
The sheer alarm shown by Vladimir Putin’s armed bodyguards when he made an 'impromptu' stop to greet a crowd shows their fears of an assassination attempt against the warmonger Kremlin leader. Putin was out of his official bulletproof Aurus limousine for no more than 15 seconds in what may...
RELATED PEOPLE
How likely is it that Russia will launch a nuclear attack?
Fierce fighting continues in several regions across Ukraine nearly six months after the start of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s war. Two civilians were killed and seven wounded in shelling by Moscow forces on Tuesday in the Donbas, which has become a key area of focus for what the Kremlin still insists is a “special operation”.At the start of the war in February, Mr Putin and his military officials were said to have been planning for an offensive which they believed would last only a few weeks. But with September just over two weeks away, his troops have made little...
Exclusive: Ukraine Would Fire Across Russian Border—Front-Line Governor
Ukrainian troops will fire across the border into Russian territory if necessary, the governor of Luhansk Oblast has said, as Ukrainian forces rapidly reversed gains that took Russia months of fighting and many casualties. Serhiy Haidai spoke to Newsweek from close to the front lines in the east, where Kyiv's...
CNBC
Ukraine launches surprise counterattacks against Russian troops while they're distracted in the south
Ukraine appears to have surprised Russia with a series of counterattacks in the northeast of the country. Military strategists say Kyiv is likely to have taken advantage of a recent redeployment of Russian troops to defend against a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south. Ukraine's advances may be threatening important Russian...
The moment Russian TV accidentally revealed catastrophic losses: State media war correspondent slips, saying: 'we're losing a huge number of people...er...we're having great successes!'
Russia's state media war correspondent has accidentally revealed the scale of their losses in Ukraine, admitting a 'huge number of people' have died. Alexander Sladkov was speaking to the Kremlin-run Rossiya 1 news channel from the Donbas where he let slip how effective Ukraine's counter-offensive has been, despite Putin claiming it is part of a tactical reorganisation by his army.
IN THIS ARTICLE
International Business Times
Ukraine Army Successfully Lures Russian Soldiers, Blows Them Up Using 'Their Own Mines'
The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday successfully lured a Russian patrol unit to a mine they put in place, leaving one of Moscow's soldiers dead and another injured. Ukrainian troops lured a Russian patrol unit to an area on Kotsiubynskyi Street in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol by claiming soldiers from the Azov Regiment were hiding in a building nearby. The Russian soldiers were later blown up by their own mines.
Daily Beast
New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War
Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
Russia Missile Launch Goes Spectacularly Wrong in Video
The missile deviated off-course, and hit a district in the Russian city of Belgorod, Ukraine's military said.
Ukraine news LATEST: Vladimir Putin’s bloodthirsty Russian forces slay heroic Brit volunteer medic on war frontline
CRAIG Stanley Mackintosh, 48, was reportedly killed in an ambush while serving as a volunteer medic for Ukraine. The landscape gardener from Norfolk is believed to have been shot in the neck near the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv while attempting to save a Ukrainian fighter. Mackintosh had always dreamed of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Special Forces troops leak secret locations to Putin on fitness app Strava
SPECIAL Forces soldiers have risked leaking the locations of secret military bases to Putin spies on a fitness app. Members of the elite Special Air Service and Special Boat Service have been sharing their jogging and cycling routes on Strava. Many circuits, viewable to any user of the app, were...
Hear what men leaving Russia say after Putin's 'partial mobilization'
Russian men arriving in airports and at border crossings share their views on President Vladimir Putin’s ‘partial mobilization’ announcement.
Ukraine is launching shells filled with flyers telling Russian troops they're 'cannon fodder' to convince them to give up
Ukrainian troops are launching shells filled with flyers to convince Russian troops to surrender. The move comes as Russia struggles to maintain its hold in Ukraine amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive. "Russians use you as cannon fodder. Your life doesn't mean anything for them," the flyers said. Ukrainian forces in Kyiv...
You can run but you can't hide: Russian tank tries to lay low…only for drone to obliterate it with bombs – as Ukraine says nearby troops are surrendering
This is the moment a Ukrainian drone destroyed a Russian tank in the south of the country, as Putin's military continues to suffer punishing losses. Video captured on Friday in the Kherson region shows the drone dropping at least six bombs on the tank after it tried to hide in the corner of a field.
Ukraine has allegedly captured one of Russia's most advanced aerial electronic warfare pods
In yet another victory for U.S. intelligence, Ukrainian forces have allegedly captured an aerial electronic warfare pod from a crashed Russian Su-30SM fighter aircraft in almost a pretty good condition, The Drive reported. The pod was found as the Ukrainian forces have been pushing back against the Russian offense in the east and south parts of the country.
Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft
Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
Horror moment sisters recognise their dad in shallow grave by his T-shirt after he was murdered by Russian troops
TWO sisters were horrified to realise their dad had been murdered by Russian troops after recognising him by his T-shirt in a shallow grave. Victor Sydorenko, 53, was slaughtered by Vladimir Putin's soldiers as they tortured and killed people in the Termakhivka village in the Kyiv region. Shocking footage shows...
Fox News
825K+
Followers
184K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1