Cincinnati Bengals vs Miami Dolphins prediction, pick, odds: Can Tua Tagovailoa continue his MVP-level season?

The Miami Dolphins are currently 3-0 heading into Thursday Night Football. On the road, they'll take on the former AFC Champions, the Cincinnati Bengals. Former 49ers assistant, Mike McDaniel, took over as head coach for the Dolphins during the offseason. He hasn't lost a single game since becoming head coach of Miami. He now has Miami as one of the few teams that are still undefeated, heading into Week 4. On the other hand, the Bengals are just 1-2 on the season and have had a bit of a hangover heading into this season. However, the Bengals defeated the Jets last week and are starting to run in the right direction. On Thursday night, we'll watch Joe Burrow take on Tua Tagovailoa. Those two put together one iconic game in college football when both teams were ranked inside the top 5. Burrow and LSU won the game and eventually the College Football Playoff. Can Burrow take down Tagovailoa for the second time?
Tua hoping to play TNF vs. Bengals: 'That's the plan'

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hopes to play in his team's Thursday Night Football contest against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 despite back and ankle injuries. "That's the plan," Tagovailoa said Tuesday, according to Pro Football Network's Adam H. Beasley. "Doing everything I can to get back out there. Hopefully, I can get out there and play."
