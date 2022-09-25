Packers vs. Buccaneers Best Bet: The +105 Prop Bet You Need to Take for America’s Game of the Week

America’s Game of the Week this Sunday is sure to be a thriller, as two-time reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers head down south to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers . It’s always fun when these two future Hall of Famers get together, but we may not see many fireworks in the passing game with the lengthy list of inactives for both teams.

That’s bad news for these offenses, but it’s good news for us bettors. Here’s why you need to bet Leonard Fournette to score a touchdown at +105 odds for Sunday afternoon’s showdown between the Packers and the Bucs.

Bet Leonard Fournette to score a touchdown at +105 odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette runs with the ball against the Dallas Cowboys | Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Rodgers and Brady are set to face off for the fifth time ever this Sunday, but the biggest story of this afternoon’s matchup is the amount of players who won’t be suiting up for the contest.

For the Packers, they’ll be without rookie wide receiver Christian Watson and offensive linemen Rasheed Walker, Caleb Jones, and Sean Rhyan. On the other side, the Buccaneers will be missing wide receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Julio Jones. Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman, and Cole Beasley will serve as Brady’s top pass-catchers in the game.

It won’t be easy for Brady to find any success through the air against Green Bay, which should lead to a whole lot of Fournette. The running back has already been the focal point of Tampa Bay’s offense this season. He has 45 carries and four catches through two games, and it’s fair to assume he’ll see at least 20 touches against the Packers.

Fournette scored 10 touchdowns in 14 regular-season games last year, but he’s yet to find the end zone this season. I think that changes in Week 3, and you can get +105 odds on DraftKings for it to happen.

The Buccaneers are going to lean heavily on the ground game with their top three receiving weapons inactive. Brady won’t trust his unproven pass-catchers inside the red zone, so it should be all Fournette near the goal line.

Leonard Fournette is begging you to bet this prop

If you don’t trust my handicap for Fournette’s touchdown prop, just listen to the man himself.

After failing to find the end zone two weeks in a row, Fournette took to Twitter and promised his fantasy football owners, “touchdowns coming soon!!!!!!!” That’s seven exclamation marks. He isn’t playing around.

Fournette is finding the end zone on Sunday, and we can all make money when it happens.

