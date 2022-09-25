ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars vs. Colts: Shaquill Griffin Inactive, Justin Herbert to Start

By John Shipley
 2 days ago

The Jaguars will see the Chargers' third-year star quarterback on Sunday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have their first injured inactive of the 2022 season against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Jaguars announced five players as inactive for their Week 3 road bout with the Chargers, including starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin.

  • CB Shaquill Griffin
  • WR Kendric Pryor
  • RB Snoop Conner
  • S Tyree Gillespie
  • OLB De'Shaan Dixon

This group consists of three rookies: fifth-round running back Snooper Conner, who is the No. 4 running back behind James Robinson, Travis Etienne and JaMycal Hasty; undrafted free agent outside linebacker De'Shaan Dixon, who is the No. 4 outside linebacker behind Travon Walker, Josh Allen and K'Lavon Chaisson; and undrafted free agent wide receiver Kendric Pryor, the No. 6 wide receiver behind Marvin Jones, Zay Jones, Christian Kirk, Jamal Agnew, and Tim Jones.

This group also has Tyree Gillespie inactive in place of third-year safety Daniel Thomas, who was inactive the first two games.

Griffin has started each of the last two games for the Jaguars, playing 100% of the snaps and recording eight tackles and two pass deflections.

With Griffin not playing on Sunday, the expectation should be for slot cornerback Darious Williams to start in his place and for Tre Herndon to start in the slot. This isn't a scenario the Jaguars experienced often in camp, but it is how the defense was set up during Tyson Campbell's missed snap against the Colts.

Herbert, meanwhile, is active and will start for the Chargers despite being listed as questionable with a rib injury. The third-year passer is is fifth in yards, tied for second in passing touchdowns, seventh in yards per attempt, and fifth in completion percentage.

While the Chargers will have Herbert, they will be without Keenan Allen, J.C. Jackson, Corey Linsley, and Donald Parham. The 1-1 Jaguars and 1-1 Chargers will kick off to reach two-wins at 4:05 p.m. eastern.

Comments / 0

 

