ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Metro Atlanta keeps eye on Tropical Storm Ian’s effect later in week

By AJC staff reports
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dqW25_0i9q4w0C00

As Tropical Storm Ian has Florida under a state of emergency , Georgia forecasters and officials are keeping a wary eye on what the storm will do as it moves farther inland.

Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon says metro Atlanta can expect moisture from the system on Thursday and into Friday.

“It’s a little early, but we’re watching it closely,” she said.

If the storm’s path changes in the days ahead, it could mean changes later in the week for our expected rainy weather.

Hurricane tracker: Follow Ian's path and latest forecast https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DVQTq_0i9q4w0C00

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Sunday afternoon that he has ordered the activation on Monday of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency‘s State Operations Center.

“We are leaving nothing to chance and will closely monitor the storm’s evolution throughout the week,” Kemp said.

https://twitter.com/GovKemp/status/1574106418935844864

Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center’s early forecast says there is potential this region could feel tropical storm force winds late Wednesday into Thursday.

https://twitter.com/NHC_Atlantic/status/1574054537241022466

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.

Comments / 2

Related
wuga.org

Georgia farmers brace for Hurricane Ian

Georgia farmers are bracing for Hurricane Ian, as it travels north toward the Gulf Coast of Florida. Although Ian is forecast to weaken to a tropical storm by the time it reaches south Georgia, heavy winds could still hit farms there hard as early as Wednesday. Lenny Wells is a...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Gov Kemp announces Lake Lanier water sharing agreement

A historic Lake Lanier water agreement has been finalized between the state and representatives with water service providers from Forsyth, Gwinnett, and Hall counties. After more than 30 years of work and negotiation, Governor Brian Kemp says the state has a sound, carefully developed, and fair resolution to the long and slow battle of what was referred to as the “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Florida Government
Local
Georgia Government
cobbcountycourier.com

How will Hurricane Ian affect weather in Cobb County and other parts of the region?

With the intensification of the storm in the Gulf of Mexico, there is a near certainty of effects on Cobb County and the rest of Georgia toward the end of the week. At this point the hurricane is expected to hit Florida by mid-week, and to begin affecting the rest of the southeastern United States by Friday, with a 50 percent chance of rain on Friday and Saturday in Cobb County and the surrounding region.
COBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
cdrecycler.com

Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Atlanta#Hurricanes#Tropical Storm Ian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to do in Georgia

The last of the original Thirteen Colonies to be established, the great state of Georgia can be found in the Southeastern United States. Towering mountains dot its wild and remote northern realms, and the eastern part has a scenic and serene coastline, as well as sprawling swamps and beautiful barrier islands.
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
73K+
Followers
49K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy