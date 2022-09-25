Metro Atlanta keeps eye on Tropical Storm Ian’s effect later in week

As Tropical Storm Ian has Florida under a state of emergency , Georgia forecasters and officials are keeping a wary eye on what the storm will do as it moves farther inland.

Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon says metro Atlanta can expect moisture from the system on Thursday and into Friday.

“It’s a little early, but we’re watching it closely,” she said.

If the storm’s path changes in the days ahead, it could mean changes later in the week for our expected rainy weather.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Sunday afternoon that he has ordered the activation on Monday of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency‘s State Operations Center.

“We are leaving nothing to chance and will closely monitor the storm’s evolution throughout the week,” Kemp said.

Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center’s early forecast says there is potential this region could feel tropical storm force winds late Wednesday into Thursday.

