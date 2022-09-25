ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raymondville, TX

Woman dies in traffic after leaving wrecked car

By Mia Morales
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Arz5f_0i9q4Ktw00

SOUTH OF LYFORD, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A woman got out of her wrecked car after a single-car crash Sunday morning only to be struck down and killed by another car, authorities said.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating the death, which occurred at 5:23 a.m. on US-77 south of the Cameron-Willacy county line.

DPS: One dead after two-vehicle crash north of Alton

According to DPS, 29-year-old Keila Nayely Oviedo, of Raymondville, was driving alone in a white Buick Lacrosse when she left her lane and hit a guard rail, causing the Buick to spin and come to a stop in the middle of the highway.

When Oviedo got out of the car, she was hit by a black Chevrolet Malibu. The driver of the Malibu got out of that car to check on Oviedo but then “jumped off the over-path to avoid getting struck by another vehicle, and was transported to a local hospital,” authorities said.

RGV True Crime: Teen found in shallow grave along Rio Grande

Oviedo was taken to a local hospital where she died.

“DPS troopers are further investigating this case,” wrote Maria Montalvo, a DPS public information officer who shared details of the crash with the media.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 7

Hilda
1d ago

dear God! she survived the wreck only to be hit by another car, what a feaky incident😟...#rip and condolences to her family and friends 🙏

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

DPS: Man arrested on manslaughter charge after fatal crash

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission man was arrested on charges of intoxication manslaughter after a fatal crash north of Alton. Walter Enrique Martinez, 42, was arrested on charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault, according to Hidalgo County records. According to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Martinez was arrested […]
ALTON, TX
KRGV

Driver in deadly crash north of Alton charged with intoxication manslaughter

A Mission man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with a deadly crash north of Alton over the weekend. Walter Enrique Martinez, 42, of Mission has been charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The two-vehicle crash happened early Saturday...
ALTON, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Pedestrian dies in McAllen after car hits her

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a motorist early Sunday morning. According to police, the woman died at the scene and that the driver remained in the car until police arrived. The fatal encounter occurred at approximately 6:39 a.m. at Ware Road […]
MCALLEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Lyford, TX
City
Alton, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Raymondville, TX
KRGV

DPS: Raymondville woman dies after one-vehicle crash

A 29-year-old Raymondville woman died Sunday following a one-vehicle crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to a news release, a white Buick Lacrosse, occupied by Keila Nayely Oviedo, failed to drive in a single lane traveling northbound on US 77 and struck a guard rail, causing the Buick to spin and stop in the middle of the roadway.
RAYMONDVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

DPS: One dead after two-vehicle crash north of Alton

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A hospitalized driver will be charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault after a crash that left a passenger dead, authorities announced late Saturday night. The Texas Department of Public Safety continues to investigate the deadly two-car crash that happened at 12:03 a.m. Saturday on Moorefield Road, south of FM 681, […]
ALTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Us 77#Buick Lacrosse#Rgv#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
kurv.com

Pedestrian Struck By Car, Killed In North McAllen

A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed in north McAllen Sunday morning. It happened near Ware Road and State Highway 107 a little after 6:30. McAllen police aren’t yet releasing the circumstances of the accident except to say the victim was killed instantly and the driver called for help and stayed at the scene.
ValleyCentral

Crash kills man in Rio Hondo; DPS investigates other driver

RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened late Friday east of Rio Hondo. A man identified as Daniel Manuel Olivarez, 25, of Rio Hondo, died of his injuries, DPS reported. DPS is currently withholding the identity of the other driver, who has not […]
RIO HONDO, TX
KRGV

Man's death under investigation in Mercedes

A man's death is under investigation in Mercedes. Police responded to a home on the 800 block of S. Indiana Avenue Monday evening regarding a man who fell and sustained head injuries. Mercedes officers found the man, identified as 59-year-old Santos Camargo III, unresponsive and not breathing. Camargo was later...
MERCEDES, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ValleyCentral

Police: Deadly conduct suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted for deadly conduct, a third-degree felony. McAllen Police are looking for Sergio Cepeda. A warrant was issued by McAllen Municipal Court, said police on Monday. Cepeda, police said, is considered to be armed and dangerous.    On Sept. 23 at around 10 […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Police documents detail series of investigations at Mercedes ISD

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Mercedes Independent School District employees, including the superintendent, were arrested between the months of May and June. Criminal complaints obtained by ValleyCentral provided additional details on the series of incidents. Timeline: Sept. 22, 2021: Maria Luisa Espino, a teacher at Mercedes High School, allegedly injured a disabled student. May 9: […]
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

Man dies of several stab wounds; Harlingen police investigate

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 20-year-old man died Saturday after being stabbed multiple times, and the Harlingen Police Department’s major crimes unit has launched an investigation. The victim, Jonathan Erevia, died after officers arrived at 4 a.m. at the 1400 block of Findley Street and found him “lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds,” […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy