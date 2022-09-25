Woman dies in traffic after leaving wrecked car

SOUTH OF LYFORD, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A woman got out of her wrecked car after a single-car crash Sunday morning only to be struck down and killed by another car, authorities said.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating the death, which occurred at 5:23 a.m. on US-77 south of the Cameron-Willacy county line.

According to DPS, 29-year-old Keila Nayely Oviedo, of Raymondville, was driving alone in a white Buick Lacrosse when she left her lane and hit a guard rail, causing the Buick to spin and come to a stop in the middle of the highway.

When Oviedo got out of the car, she was hit by a black Chevrolet Malibu. The driver of the Malibu got out of that car to check on Oviedo but then “jumped off the over-path to avoid getting struck by another vehicle, and was transported to a local hospital,” authorities said.

Oviedo was taken to a local hospital where she died.

“DPS troopers are further investigating this case,” wrote Maria Montalvo, a DPS public information officer who shared details of the crash with the media.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.