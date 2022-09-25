ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

LOOK: Tennessee Angler Hooks Highly Unusual-Looking Piebald Catfish

A few miles downstream from Chattanooga, Tennessee, fisherman Daimon Drymon caught an interesting-looking catfish. While fishing on the Tennessee River on August 19, Drymon hooked a blue catfish with curious white patches all over its body. This is called piebald, and it happens when an animal has unpigmented areas over a usually pigmented surface of feathers, hair, or scales.
Field & Stream

Want to Catch More Big Bass? Kill a Bunch of Small Ones

On September 11, news rules went into effect in Oklahoma that allow anglers to harvest smaller largemouth bass. Sooner State fishermen can now kill six bass per day, but only one can measure greater than 16 inches. The rule applies to every lake in the state, with the exceptions of Lake Texoma and Doc Hollis Lake. Prior to the rule change, Oklahoma anglers could only take bass measuring greater than 14 inches out of most lakes—a size limit set to promote catch and release and give bass time to grow.
Whiskey Riff

Northern Pike Bites Into Steelhead While Being Reeled In For A 2-For-1 Catch

You got to love to see it. There’s nothing like pulling up a beauty from the depths of the river and having something completely shocking happen. Waterbodies support a lot of life, from the plant life that live in it, to the predators that use it to their advantage. Although water creates a mystery what goes on there is just as unforgiving as anything in the wild on land. Pike are a completely predator fish. Often stay still and attack […] The post Northern Pike Bites Into Steelhead While Being Reeled In For A 2-For-1 Catch first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Fox Filmed Catching Fish for the First Time

The Canidae family of the animal kingdom is made up of dogs, wolves, foxes, jackals, and other dog-like carnivores, all of which are adept hunters. The red fox, in particular, primarily hunts rodents and other small game, such as rabbits, squirrels, birds, and reptiles. A relatively recent discovery, however, proves that the canid’s diet might be even more diverse than scientists thought.
Outsider.com

New York Angler Misses Out on $200,000 Fishing Tournament Prize, Claims He Was Too Drunk

It’s a tale as old as time…angler catches record-breaking big-eye tuna. Then angler loses hundreds of thousands of dollars in prize money after getting too drunk to pass a polygraph test. Well, maybe it’s not a popular tale. In fact, this story is likely one of the more unique ones within the competitive angler circuit as one fisherman misses out on a massive “oppor-tuna-ty!”
