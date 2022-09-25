Read full article on original website
A shift in Jupiter’s orbit could have a bizarre impact on Earth
Earth, and every other planet within our Solar System that we know of, orbits the Sun. Beyond our small region of the universe, planets everywhere orbit their stars. Even tiny changes in these orbits can change things drastically, too. Now, a new study says a shift in Jupiter’s orbit could make parts of Earth more livable by raising the temperature of our most frigid zones.
When to watch Jupiter as it makes its closest approach to Earth since 1963
With Jupiter's upcoming opposition on September 26, the planet will be about 367 million miles from Earth. Opposition means Earth is directly between Jupiter and the sun.
Jupiter like you've never seen it before! NASA's Juno probe snaps a stunning photo revealing the planet's true colours
A NASA probe has captured stunning new images of Jupiter that show the gas giant in its 'true colours'. The Juno spacecraft observed the complex colours and swirling patterns of the planet's clouds as it completed its 43rd close flyby on July 5. Raw images taken by the JunoCam instrument...
Jupiter to reach closest point to Earth in 60 years while in opposition: Here’s when to catch rare moment
For the first time in nearly 60 years, Jupiter will be as close to Earth as possible on Monday.
See Jupiter's Closest Encounter With Earth in Decades Right Now
The biggest thing in our cosmic neighborhood that isn't the sun is about as close as it's been in most of our lifetimes and easy to spot tonight. If you make a habit at all of skywatching after dark, you've probably noticed a bright star in the east in the evenings lately. That's actually not a star, and it's not Venus -- often one of the most visible planets. It's Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system, brightening itself up as it comes closer to us than it has at any point in the past seven decades.
Narcity
Jupiter Will Be The Brightest It's Been In 59 Years Tonight & You Can See It Across Canada
If you love stargazing and all things space, be sure to look up to the night sky tonight for a chance to see Jupiter clearly with a naked eye in Canada. On September 26, that fifth planet in the solar system will be the brightest and closest it's been to planet Earth in 59 years.
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s Juno Spacecraft Will Perform Close Flyby of Jupiter’s Icy Moon Europa
As the Juno spacecraft makes a close approach of the moon Europa, it is expected to provide valuable science – and remarkable imagery – for NASA’s upcoming Europa Clipper mission. In less than three days, on Thursday, September 29, at 2:36 a.m. PDT (5:36 a.m. EDT), NASA’s...
NASA's DART asteroid-impact mission will be a key test of planetary defense
When the DART spacecraft impacts the asteroid Dimorphos on Sept. 26 in a test of our planetary defenses, it will be a continuation of work that started decades ago.
NASA just redirected an asteroid by smashing a spacecraft into it
The test will help scientists learn how to stop catastrophic asteroid impacts.
Photos of ‘frosted cupcake’ clouds on Jupiter look like a dazzling dreamscape
The first 3D renders from NASA’s JunoCam spacecraft have revealed a spectacular phenomenon on Jupiter. The small spacecraft captured data of clouds on the gas giant which, when animated and turned into a 3D image, look like frosting off a cupcake. This week, the renders were revealed at Europlanet Science Congress 2022 in Granada.
Universe Today
Astronomers Find a Sun-like Star Orbiting a Nearby Black Hole
In 1916, Karl Schwarzchild theorized the existence of black holes as a resolution to Einstein’s field equations for his Theory of General Relativity. By the mid-20th century, astronomers began detecting black holes for the first time using indirect methods, which consisted of observing their effects on surrounding objects and space. Since the 1980s, scientists have studied supermassive black holes (SMBHs), which reside at the center of most massive galaxies in the Universe. And by April 2019, the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) collaboration released the first image ever taken of an SMBH.
China will launch two spacecraft to Jupiter and Uranus to study the origins of the solar system
China will launch two craft towards Jupiter and Uranus as part of a single mission in 2030.The mission, dubbed Tianwen 4, will send the two probes on a Long March 5 rocket by a flyby around Venus and two flybys past Earth to build up enough momentum to send the craft on its course.The details, presented at the International Astronautical Congress 2022 by Wang Qiong of the China National Space Administration’s (CNSA) Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Centre, will help humans understand the outer moons around Jupiter, although specific targets are still debated."The scientific goals are still under consideration," Mr...
NASA's DART asteroid-smashing mission spots Jupiter and its moons
NASA's asteroid-smashing DART mission captured a photo of Jupiter and its four largest moons to test the autonomous navigation system that will lead the spacecraft to collide with an asteroid next week. The image, which NASA released on Tuesday (Sept. 20), was actually taken over the summer, when DART was...
WKRC
'Spectacular' spiral galaxy captured by James Webb Space Telescope
(CBS/CBS Newspath) - NASA released a new image from the James Webb telescope of a "spiral galaxy" named IC 5332 that is more than 29-million light years from Earth. The photo released on Tuesday also includes an image of the same galaxy as seen by Hubble. FROM NASA:. This spectacular...
Jupiter will be at its closest to Earth today (Sept. 26) in 59 years
Skywatchers will get a rare opportunity to see Jupiter in its full glory when its opposition happens at the same time as its closest approach to Earth.
"Extraordinary" Views of Jupiter Possible as Planet Makes Closest Approach to Earth in 59 Years
Today, Jupiter will make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years. Jupiter is the fifth planet from the sun (Earth is third) and by far the largest in our solar system. A gaseous, stormy planet, Jupiter is well-known for its iconic Great Red Spot (a storm bigger than Earth and hundreds of years old, per NASA), dozens of moons, and wispy, hardly visible rings.
Jupiter's Closest Approach for 59 Years Still Visible From Earth Tonight
Photographers have been snapping photos of the enormous gas giant and its many moons.
Freethink
Watch NASA’s DART spacecraft slam into an asteroid
NASA has successfully slammed a spacecraft into an asteroid — a major step towards being able to protect our planet from a potentially devastating asteroid impact in the future. “This demonstrates we are no longer powerless to prevent this type of natural disaster,” said Lindley Johnson, NASA’s Planetary Defense...
Astronomy.com
Jupiter reaches its biggest and brightest in nearly 60 years
Editor's note: Jupiter's opposition occurred on Monday (Sept. 26) at 4 P.M. EDT. However, if you plan to observe the gas giant, it will continue to be near its finest for the next few weeks. In 2022, Jupiter reaches opposition — the point in its orbit opposite the Sun as...
Scientists are scratching their heads over geometric storms on Jupiter’s surface
Enormous, swirling cyclones are raging on the poles of Jupiter. These are known to be caused, in part, by polar turbulence and convection. Another phenomenon that isn't understood quite so well is why some of these massive cyclones are arranged in neat geometric patterns that stay stable for years at a time.
