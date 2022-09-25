ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

A shift in Jupiter’s orbit could have a bizarre impact on Earth

Earth, and every other planet within our Solar System that we know of, orbits the Sun. Beyond our small region of the universe, planets everywhere orbit their stars. Even tiny changes in these orbits can change things drastically, too. Now, a new study says a shift in Jupiter’s orbit could make parts of Earth more livable by raising the temperature of our most frigid zones.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jupiter#Earth#Telescope#Planet#Undated#Wkrc#The Astronomical Journal
CNET

See Jupiter's Closest Encounter With Earth in Decades Right Now

The biggest thing in our cosmic neighborhood that isn't the sun is about as close as it's been in most of our lifetimes and easy to spot tonight. If you make a habit at all of skywatching after dark, you've probably noticed a bright star in the east in the evenings lately. That's actually not a star, and it's not Venus -- often one of the most visible planets. It's Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system, brightening itself up as it comes closer to us than it has at any point in the past seven decades.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
Universe Today

Astronomers Find a Sun-like Star Orbiting a Nearby Black Hole

In 1916, Karl Schwarzchild theorized the existence of black holes as a resolution to Einstein’s field equations for his Theory of General Relativity. By the mid-20th century, astronomers began detecting black holes for the first time using indirect methods, which consisted of observing their effects on surrounding objects and space. Since the 1980s, scientists have studied supermassive black holes (SMBHs), which reside at the center of most massive galaxies in the Universe. And by April 2019, the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) collaboration released the first image ever taken of an SMBH.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

China will launch two spacecraft to Jupiter and Uranus to study the origins of the solar system

China will launch two craft towards Jupiter and Uranus as part of a single mission in 2030.The mission, dubbed Tianwen 4, will send the two probes on a Long March 5 rocket by a flyby around Venus and two flybys past Earth to build up enough momentum to send the craft on its course.The details, presented at the International Astronautical Congress 2022 by Wang Qiong of the China National Space Administration’s (CNSA) Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Centre, will help humans understand the outer moons around Jupiter, although specific targets are still debated."The scientific goals are still under consideration," Mr...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

NASA's DART asteroid-smashing mission spots Jupiter and its moons

NASA's asteroid-smashing DART mission captured a photo of Jupiter and its four largest moons to test the autonomous navigation system that will lead the spacecraft to collide with an asteroid next week. The image, which NASA released on Tuesday (Sept. 20), was actually taken over the summer, when DART was...
ASTRONOMY
WKRC

'Spectacular' spiral galaxy captured by James Webb Space Telescope

(CBS/CBS Newspath) - NASA released a new image from the James Webb telescope of a "spiral galaxy" named IC 5332 that is more than 29-million light years from Earth. The photo released on Tuesday also includes an image of the same galaxy as seen by Hubble. FROM NASA:. This spectacular...
ASTRONOMY
Freethink

Watch NASA’s DART spacecraft slam into an asteroid

NASA has successfully slammed a spacecraft into an asteroid — a major step towards being able to protect our planet from a potentially devastating asteroid impact in the future. “This demonstrates we are no longer powerless to prevent this type of natural disaster,” said Lindley Johnson, NASA’s Planetary Defense...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Astronomy.com

Jupiter reaches its biggest and brightest in nearly 60 years

Editor's note: Jupiter's opposition occurred on Monday (Sept. 26) at 4 P.M. EDT. However, if you plan to observe the gas giant, it will continue to be near its finest for the next few weeks. In 2022, Jupiter reaches opposition — the point in its orbit opposite the Sun as...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy