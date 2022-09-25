ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, September 26, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken near the Madison River in Yellowstone National Park by Doug Busby of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Doug writes: “Several weeks ago there were Tepees setup along the Madison River in Celebration of Yellowstone’s 150th Anniversary, I knew...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

PhotoFest! State High School Tennis

The tennis season wrapped up Saturday in Gillette with some pleasant weather after a rainy start. For the girls, Gabriella Blumberg of Kelly Walsh won the #1 singles state championship with a 6-3 and 6-3 win over Ashli Smedley of Cheyenne Central. Blumberg went undefeated this season. Haley Mathis-Breitkpog from Central defeated Gabby Rabon from Sheridan 6-4 and 6-4 to win the #2 girls singles title.
GILLETTE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Hip Hop Legends Coming To Downtown Cheyenne In 2023

This is big. If you're a fan of music history, this show is can't miss. The Lincoln announced Sugarhill Gang will perform in February, and I can't get over it. They're the original hip-hop group. No one listened to hip hop on a larger scale in the late 70s and early, very early 80s. Sugarhill Gang are hip-hop pioneers and coming to our city.
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Pokes come up short on the road against Cougars

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Cowboys came up short Saturday on the road against longtime rivals, the BYU Cougars, at Lavelle Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. The Pokes are now 3–2 for the season, and will host San Jose State at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday. “BYU did...
PROVO, UT
capcity.news

Cheyenne residents to have sunny start to week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents can expect a sunny start to the week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Sept. 26, is set to be sunny with a high of 76 and west-northwest winds between 10 and 15 mph. These winds will shift to the north in the afternoon. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 46. Winds will be in the north before becoming west-northwest after midnight at 5–10 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
ROCK 96.7

University of Wyoming Homecoming Parade Date Announced!

MARK YOUR CALENDARS! The University of Wyoming Homecoming Parade will be happening this October 22nd. If you haven't been to one, you should! It's super fun seeing all the different floats go around town and they will be giving out candies too. It's pretty much as if Halloween came a week early.
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (9/15/22–9/22/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
kslsports.com

BYU WR Puka Nacua Exits Wyoming Game After Suffering Injury

PROVO, Utah – BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua left the Cougars’ game against the Wyoming Cowboys after suffering an injury in the fourth quarter. The No. 19 Cougars hosted the Cowboys at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 24. With 10:33 left in the fourth quarter, Jaren Hall...
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/12/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Matthew David Christensen, 31 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Y95 Country

“The Zone” – Laramie’s Newest Shop Opening This Week

A new store is coming to Laramie! Ah yes, just another place for me to spend my money. According to the store's Facebook page, the Zone is a contemporary retail store or marketplace that sells a variety of merchandise that is either new, like-new, or renewed. the Zone also offers space for any small business owners who would like a space to sell their art, treasures, or product!
LARAMIE, WY
KGAB AM 650

78 MPH Wind Gust Recorded Near I-80 Summit

Friday brought hurricane-force winds to southeast Wyoming, closing roads, including Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie, to light, high-profile vehicles. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, a 78 mph wind gust was recorded at a site near the I-80 Summit. Here are some of the top wind gusts...
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Golden Eagles Volleyball Team Takes #11 Central Wyoming in Five Sets

It was oh-so-close for the Laramie County Community College volleyball team on the road against Central Wyoming College on Friday night, as they pushed the eleventh ranked Rustlers to the limit in a five-set match before falling in the fifth set 15-13. Set one started well for the Golden Eagles,...
LARAMIE, WY
CBS Denver

Reindeer gores man in Fort Collins

Firefighters in Larimer County say a man was badly gored by a reindeer Wednesday night. It happened near a reindeer farm about a mile west of "Horsetooth Reservoir" on the south side. There are no wild reindeer or caribou in Colorado, but there are farms. The man who was hurt was taken to a UC Health hospital. Tonight, that man is recovering.This all took place around 7 p.m. Wednesday. A reindeer had gored the man, whom officials have not yet identified. His injuries were serious enough that he needed emergency aid at the farm. Reindeer, also known as caribou, are not native to Colorado. so, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says that means this reindeer was most likely a domesticated animal that was possibly imported or bred to live on that farm. CPW says they aren't experts with non-native species but did tell CBS News Colorado that this time of the year is rut season for animals like deer, elk and more, meaning those animals can be significantly more aggressive if not given proper distance.
FORT COLLINS, CO

