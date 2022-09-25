Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, September 26, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken near the Madison River in Yellowstone National Park by Doug Busby of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Doug writes: “Several weeks ago there were Tepees setup along the Madison River in Celebration of Yellowstone’s 150th Anniversary, I knew...
cowboystatedaily.com
Meat Processing Plant Likely Won’t Come To Cheyenne Due To Lack Of Infrastructure
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A proposed meat packing facility in the Swan Ranch Business Park in Cheyenne could potentially increase Wyoming’s meat processing capacity by 135 times. Even so, Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins said in his most recent weekly address that the project won’t...
oilcity.news
(UPDATE) Crash, vehicle fire forces I-80 closure in Wyoming; westbound Cheyenne–Laramie travel closed
CASPER, Wyo. — Westbound travel along Interstate 80 is closed between Laramie and Cheyenne as of 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closure is due to a crash and a vehicle fire, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “Please use alternate routes if possible,”...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s “Double Dubs” Wins Best Chicken Wings Competition At National Wing Festival
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Proving there ain’t no thing like their chicken wings, Laramie-based Weitzel’s Wings, aka Double Dubs, is fresh off winning Festival Favorite at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York. While there’s some debate whether former University of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PhotoFest! State High School Tennis
The tennis season wrapped up Saturday in Gillette with some pleasant weather after a rainy start. For the girls, Gabriella Blumberg of Kelly Walsh won the #1 singles state championship with a 6-3 and 6-3 win over Ashli Smedley of Cheyenne Central. Blumberg went undefeated this season. Haley Mathis-Breitkpog from Central defeated Gabby Rabon from Sheridan 6-4 and 6-4 to win the #2 girls singles title.
cowboystatedaily.com
Solar Farm Proposed Near Wyoming-Colorado Border; Will Cover 875 Acres Of Land
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A German company with headquarters in Irvine, California, is eying a parcel of Laramie County land to build a 150-megawatt solar farm south of Cheyenne near the Colorado border. South Cheyenne LLC, which is a subsidiary of Hanwha Qcells USA Corp.,...
Hip Hop Legends Coming To Downtown Cheyenne In 2023
This is big. If you're a fan of music history, this show is can't miss. The Lincoln announced Sugarhill Gang will perform in February, and I can't get over it. They're the original hip-hop group. No one listened to hip hop on a larger scale in the late 70s and early, very early 80s. Sugarhill Gang are hip-hop pioneers and coming to our city.
oilcity.news
Pokes come up short on the road against Cougars
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Cowboys came up short Saturday on the road against longtime rivals, the BYU Cougars, at Lavelle Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. The Pokes are now 3–2 for the season, and will host San Jose State at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday. “BYU did...
RELATED PEOPLE
capcity.news
Cheyenne residents to have sunny start to week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents can expect a sunny start to the week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Sept. 26, is set to be sunny with a high of 76 and west-northwest winds between 10 and 15 mph. These winds will shift to the north in the afternoon. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 46. Winds will be in the north before becoming west-northwest after midnight at 5–10 mph.
oilcity.news
First fall wind closures in effect on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming; gusts reaching near 60 mph
CASPER, Wyo. — Fall has arrived in Wyoming and with it, strong winds. The first partial road closures of the season due to strong winds are in effect on portions of Interstates 25 and 80 in southeast Wyoming. As of 10 a.m. Friday, I-25 is closed to light, high-profile...
Lawsuit against LDS Church over paintings set for trial
A lawsuit filed against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints over a series of paintings has been scheduled for trial.
University of Wyoming Homecoming Parade Date Announced!
MARK YOUR CALENDARS! The University of Wyoming Homecoming Parade will be happening this October 22nd. If you haven't been to one, you should! It's super fun seeing all the different floats go around town and they will be giving out candies too. It's pretty much as if Halloween came a week early.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cowboystatedaily.com
New Gold Mine West Of Cheyenne Could Employ 2,600 People; Generate $75 Million In Tax Revenue
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A proposed gold and copper mine west of Cheyenne could potentially breathe new life into the area near a southern Wyoming ghost town. Having submitted its mine permit application with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, U.S. Gold Corp. officials say...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (9/15/22–9/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
kslsports.com
BYU WR Puka Nacua Exits Wyoming Game After Suffering Injury
PROVO, Utah – BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua left the Cougars’ game against the Wyoming Cowboys after suffering an injury in the fourth quarter. The No. 19 Cougars hosted the Cowboys at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 24. With 10:33 left in the fourth quarter, Jaren Hall...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Matthew David Christensen, 31 –...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
“The Zone” – Laramie’s Newest Shop Opening This Week
A new store is coming to Laramie! Ah yes, just another place for me to spend my money. According to the store's Facebook page, the Zone is a contemporary retail store or marketplace that sells a variety of merchandise that is either new, like-new, or renewed. the Zone also offers space for any small business owners who would like a space to sell their art, treasures, or product!
78 MPH Wind Gust Recorded Near I-80 Summit
Friday brought hurricane-force winds to southeast Wyoming, closing roads, including Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie, to light, high-profile vehicles. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, a 78 mph wind gust was recorded at a site near the I-80 Summit. Here are some of the top wind gusts...
thecheyennepost.com
Golden Eagles Volleyball Team Takes #11 Central Wyoming in Five Sets
It was oh-so-close for the Laramie County Community College volleyball team on the road against Central Wyoming College on Friday night, as they pushed the eleventh ranked Rustlers to the limit in a five-set match before falling in the fifth set 15-13. Set one started well for the Golden Eagles,...
Reindeer gores man in Fort Collins
Firefighters in Larimer County say a man was badly gored by a reindeer Wednesday night. It happened near a reindeer farm about a mile west of "Horsetooth Reservoir" on the south side. There are no wild reindeer or caribou in Colorado, but there are farms. The man who was hurt was taken to a UC Health hospital. Tonight, that man is recovering.This all took place around 7 p.m. Wednesday. A reindeer had gored the man, whom officials have not yet identified. His injuries were serious enough that he needed emergency aid at the farm. Reindeer, also known as caribou, are not native to Colorado. so, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says that means this reindeer was most likely a domesticated animal that was possibly imported or bred to live on that farm. CPW says they aren't experts with non-native species but did tell CBS News Colorado that this time of the year is rut season for animals like deer, elk and more, meaning those animals can be significantly more aggressive if not given proper distance.
Comments / 0