losalamosreporter.com
Plein Air Painters Of New Mexico Enjoy Los Alamos Area For Paint-Out
A group of artists from the Plein Air Painters of New Mexico takes advantage of Saturday’s perfect weather for painting outside under the trees at Ashley Pond Park. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Painting by artist Wendy Ahlm at Ashley Pond Saturday. This work may be seen at Fuller...
losalamosreporter.com
The Los Alamos Reporter Celebrates First Four Years – Quietly….
The Los Alamos Reporter has now been in existence for four years, bringing the community news from Los Alamos and beyond. As of today the Reporter has had 8.8 million views in the United States and more in some 190 countries around the world. There have been 1.8 million views as of today for 2022. Almost 13,000 pieces of news have been posted in four years.
Hyperallergic
In Santa Fe, Artists and Retirees Join Hands to Combat Loneliness
SANTA FE, N. Mex. — The Ralph T. Coe Center for the Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico, recently opened its Project Space, a vast warehouse-like annex near its headquarters south of downtown. In alignment with their organizational mission to create awareness, education, and appreciation of Indigenous arts, Bess Murphy, the Coe’s creative director, enlisted two local artists, Eliza Naranjo Morse (Santa Clara Pueblo) and Jamison Chas Banks (Seneca-Cayuga), for its inaugural project. The two artists envisioned a community center, and they invited members of Ventana de Vida, a retirement community a few minutes’ walk from the Coe, to gather at the Project Space regularly to create and talk. Many residents had converted parts of their living quarters into art studios, so they had plenty to contribute and discuss.
losalamosreporter.com
LAHS NJROTC Cadets Participate In Military Skills Competition
The NJROTC Unarmed Regulation Drill Team members with their 1st place trophy are, from left, Kaitlyn Kuropatwinski, Jaceena Hornberger, Maya Snowden, Emily Baca, Kaelin Hanson, Arthur Yarotski (Unarmed Regulation Drill Team Commander), Joshua Danforth, Alana Hinojosa, Aiden Manzanares, Yuridia Perez and Emma Drake. Photo Courtesy NJROTC. Female Color Guard with...
4th Annual Prickly Pear Festival touches on the importance of utilizing native plants
A festival that celebrates the plant was held in Albuquerque.
rrobserver.com
Slide show: Oktoberfest Rio Rancho makes a successful return
Brew Lab 101 Beer & Cider Co. owner Scott Salvas (Garrison Wells/Observer) The Rio Rancho version of Oktoberfest, a local standard that was interrupted by the pandemic, made a triumphant return Saturday. The parking lot at Country Blue Plaza Shopping Center, 3100 Southern Blvd. SE, was full and vendors lined...
losalamosreporter.com
Paving Expected To Begin On Sherwood Boulevard Project In White Rock
The roadway at Sherwood Boulevard and Piedra Loop has been prepared for paving. Photo by David North. Some of the infrastructure work being done on Sherwood Boulevard in White Rock. Photo by David North. Sherwood Boulevard as seen from Grand Canyon. Photo by David North. Road and utility work at...
losalamosreporter.com
A Unique Opportunity To Better Broadband
On Saturday, local online newspapers republished a Los Alamos County news release. (https://www.losalamosnm.us/news/broadband_survey_launched) announcing the mailing of a survey “to assess broadband availability, affordability, and accessibility throughout the county” to a randomly selected sample of households. While I have only seen the draft of the survey that was presented at the June 28 County Council meeting, I believe that the survey will be the key to assessing the community’s need and desire for better broadband service in Los Alamos County. I hope those who receive the survey complete it as honestly and as thoroughly as possible. To any survey questions asking if you want Los Alamos County to take responsibility for better broadband here, I encourage you to say yes.
KRQE News 13
Greek culture celebrated during annual festival
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Annual Albuquerque Greek Festival is back for the 47th year. St. George Greek Orthodox Church is hosting its annual Grecian Festival from September 30 through October 2. There will be Greek cuisines made with lamb, pastries like baklava, a coffee house, a tavern, and jewelry.
Daily Lobo
Santa Clara hall flooding leads to distress for residents
One of the University of New Mexico residence halls, Santa Clara, experienced flooding on the first floor and basement during Sept. 17 and 18, causing disruption and concern for residents in the building. For some, the incident itself and response from UNM Residence Life and Student Housing highlighted a larger issue of vandalism in the hall that has led to frustrated students.
losalamosreporter.com
Judge Elizabeth Allen Runs For Re-Election For Los Alamos Municipal Judge
Fourteen years ago, I passed the bar exam and embarked on a meaningful career as a lawyer. I have worked as a prosecutor, a defense attorney, and a sole practitioner. I represented children in child protection court, lifers in prison on their post-conviction appeals, and families seeking special education services. My favorite job, though, has been serving as the Municipal Judge in Los Alamos, and that is why I am running for re-election.
losalamosreporter.com
A Vote For Gary Stradling Is A Vote For Small Businesses
It’s hard to believe that in a wealthy and highly educated town like ours, we don’t have a robust and thriving small business community essential for quality of life. Instead, we have a record number of business closures, fewer choices than we had 20 years ago, and young families choosing other places to live because there’s nothing to do here.
KRQE News 13
Volunteers continue work on temporary housing for New Mexico women
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico women coming out of incarceration will soon have the ability to live in temporary housing provided by Crossroads For Women. During the summer, the organization purchased a 15-unit apartment building in the International District that will be used as temporary housing for women searching for a place to live as they transition back into society.
Corrales Harvest Festival wraps up, pet mayor named
The Corrales Harvest Festival ran from September 24 to 25.
'Eco-warrior' and Earth First! co-founder Dave Foreman dies
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — Dave Foreman, a self-proclaimed eco-warrior who was a prominent member of the radical environmentalism movement and a co-founder of Earth First!, has died. He was 74. The New Mexico-based Rewilding Institute, which Foreman founded as a think tank to develop long-term land conservation...
KOAT 7
Celebrate New Mexico: 50 years of Balloon Fiesta
The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is a spectacle that many people from around the world look forward to every year. As we prepare to celebrate 50 years of Balloon Fiesta, we take a look at the history and pageantry of the international event. You can watch the full program in...
losalamosreporter.com
Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board To Hold Public Hearing Nov.16 In Santa Fe On LANL Cleanup, Nuclear Safety, And Increased Production Activities
The Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board (DNFSB) will hold a public hearing Nov. 16 at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center to gather information regarding legacy cleanup activities, nuclear safety, and increased production activities at Los Alamos National Laboratory. The public is invited to attend the hearing and participate in...
rrobserver.com
City of Rio Rancho to renew Riverside Drive
(Michaela Helean/Observer) The City of Rio Rancho announced September 26 that Riverside Drive will be getting reconstructed. It will begin on October 3 and is set to last six months. It will end some time in April 2023. The short road is home to Fire Station #3, a park, and...
KOAT 7
The experience of attending Balloon Fiesta
Visiting and attending Balloon Fiesta can be a big task. The day usually gets started early — very early. Traffic tends to be slow getting into the park, and parking can fill up quickly. But once you're in the park, you're greeted by thousands of others attending as well...
losalamosreporter.com
Historical Society’s Oct. 3 Lecture Topic Is ‘Codebreaking, Venona And Identifying Soviet Spies In The Manhattan Project’
John Earl Haynes and Harvey Klehr will present Los Alamos Historical Society’s (LAHS) October Lecture Series talk, “Codebreaking, Venona, and Identifying Soviet Spies in the Manhattan Project,” Oct. 3 at 7 p.m., MDT, via Zoom. The authors provided this introduction to their topic:. “During World War II...
