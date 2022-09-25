On Saturday, local online newspapers republished a Los Alamos County news release. (https://www.losalamosnm.us/news/broadband_survey_launched) announcing the mailing of a survey “to assess broadband availability, affordability, and accessibility throughout the county” to a randomly selected sample of households. While I have only seen the draft of the survey that was presented at the June 28 County Council meeting, I believe that the survey will be the key to assessing the community’s need and desire for better broadband service in Los Alamos County. I hope those who receive the survey complete it as honestly and as thoroughly as possible. To any survey questions asking if you want Los Alamos County to take responsibility for better broadband here, I encourage you to say yes.

LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM ・ 23 HOURS AGO