numberfire.com
Houston's Lance McCullers Jr. (illness) scratched on Tuesday, Luis Garcia to start
Houston Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. (illness) will not start in Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Luis Garcia will make 27th start this season after McCullers Jr. was scratched with an illness. Through 145.1 innings this season, Garcia has accounted for a 24.5% K-rate and a 3.64 expected earned...
numberfire.com
Nationals leave Alex Call off Monday lineup
The Washington Nationals did not list Alex Call in their lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Call will take the night off Monday while Cesar Hernandez starts in left field and bats fifth against the Braves. Call has made 104 plate appearances so far as a rookie, and...
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols sitting Sunday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pujols is being replaced at designated hitter by Juan Yepez versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 332 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .265 batting average with an...
numberfire.com
Rafael Devers sitting for Red Sox Sunday
The Boston Red Sox did not list Rafael Devers on their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Devers will take the evening off while Bobby Dalbec takes over at third base and J.D. Martinez rejoins the lineup at designated hitter. Devers has 27 home runs, 80 runs,...
numberfire.com
Giancarlo Stanton sitting Sunday for New York
New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Stanton is being replaced at designated hitter Aaron Judge versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. In 427 plate appearances this season, Stanton has a .213 batting average with a...
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario in Braves' Sunday lineup
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rosario is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. Our models project Rosario for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.6...
Yardbarker
MLB Odds: Orioles vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 9/26/2022
The Baltimore Orioles will travel to begin a four-game series with the Boston Red Sox with a Monday night matchup at Fenway Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes an Orioles-Red Sox prediction and pick, laid out below. Baltimore...
FOX Sports
Red Sox bring 5-game losing streak into matchup against the Orioles
Baltimore Orioles (79-73, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (72-80, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (11-11, 4.50 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 135 strikeouts); Red Sox: Connor Seabold (0-3, 10.47 ERA, 2.20 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -131, Orioles +111; over/under...
numberfire.com
Matt Wallner not in Twins' lineup Sunday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Matt Wallner is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Wallner is being replaced in rgiht field by Jake Cave versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 35 plate appearances this season, Wallner has a .250 batting average with a .721 OPS, 1 home...
numberfire.com
Mets' Dan Vogelbach batting fifth on Tuesday
New York Mets infielder Dan Vogelbach is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Vogelbach will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Pablo Lopez and the Marlins. Darin Ruf returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Vogelbach for 10.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Pittsburgh's Rodolfo Castro batting third on Tuesday evening
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro is starting in Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Castro will take over third base after Ke'Bryan Hayes was given a breather on Tuesday evening. numberFire's models project Castro to score 9.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
numberfire.com
White Sox' Adam Engel not in Tuesday lineup
The Chicago White Sox did not list Adam Engel in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Engel will take the evening off while Jose Abreu rejoins the starting lineup at first base and bats third. Andrew Vaughn will move from first base into left field and AJ Pollock will cover centerfield.
numberfire.com
Detroit's Spencer Torkelson taking over first base on Tuesday evening
Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson is batting sixth in Tuesday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Torkelson will man first base after Harold Castro was shifted to third and Ryan Kreidler was benched. numberFire's models project Torkelson to score 9.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Andrew McCutchen sitting for Brewers on Tuesday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. McCutchen will move to the bench on Tuesday with Rowdy Tellez starting at first base. Tellez will bat third versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. numberFire's models project Tellez for...
numberfire.com
Royals' Nate Eaton batting ninth on Tuesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Nate Eaton is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Eaton will start at third base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Joey Wentz and Detroit. Ryan O'Hearn returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Eaton for 8.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez batting third on Tuesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Rowdy Tellez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Tellez will start at first base on Tuesday and bat third versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. Andrew McCutchen moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Tellez for 12.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols hitting sixth in Cardinals' Tuesday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Pujols will operate as the Cardinals' designated hitter after Juan Yepez was benched versus right-hander Adrian Houser. numberFire's models project Pujols to score 12.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
numberfire.com
Josh Naylor batting fourth for Cleveland on Tuesday
Cleveland Guardians infielder Josh Naylor is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Naylor will start at first base on Tuesday and bat first versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. Owen Miller returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Naylor for 9.9 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Guardians' Will Brennan batting sixth on Wednesday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Brennan will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Corey Kluber and Cleveland. Tyler Freeman returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Brennan for 7.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Austin Hedges catching for Cleveland on Tuesday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Hedges will catch for right-hander Shane Bieber on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. Luke Maile returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hedges for 7.0 FanDuel...
