Get paid to drag Elon Musk online? Filmmaker offers $100 to call billionaire out

By Camille Fine, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

As the richest man on earth and one of the world's most aggressive internet users, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is often subject to online ridicule. Now, a filmmaker is offering to pay influencers to professionally drag the billionaire for a film about distracted driving.

A casting call for the short film titled "Man Versus Musk" seeks 75 to 100 social media influencers to upload 10 to 15 minute scripted videos online for $100. The script claims that Elon Musk, whose company has championed self-driving cars, has largely ignored the issue of distracted driving.

The film was co-written by Jordan Skopp, who wrote in a post on Distracted Driving is Destructive Driving that the movie is intended to advance a national discussion about the “epidemic of distracted driving." It also includes instructions on how to post and submit your monologue.

"I am not affiliated with any nonprofit or government regulatory agency. I am an ordinary citizen, like all of you, who shares the vision of safer roads, and I believe that automakers like Elon Musk bear direct responsibility for creating dangerous situations for drivers behind the wheel of Tesla vehicles," Skopp wrote.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment from USA TODAY.

The script, which can be viewed online , describes the film as, “A show. A comedy. A call to action. A political movement that requires our attention and focus." Filmmakers accuse Tesla’s Ludicrous Mode of being the greatest champion of distracted driving the world has ever seen.

Who is Elon Musk?: What to know about the Tesla CEO who wanted to buy Twitter

Self-driving cars: A thing of the future? Or right around the corner?

“He is the billionaire promoter of distracted driving. He’s built his wealth and reputation on the promise of the self-driving car,” the script reads.

Tesla shareholder Johnna Crider wrote in Teslarati that the film, although seemingly well-intentioned, is “lacking in facts.”

“Personally, I find it sad and disheartening that this filmmaker isn’t using facts or data and is manipulating young people into spreading misinformation about Tesla, Elon Musk, and autonomous driving for an easy $100,” Crider wrote.

Tesla recall: Tesla recalls more than 1 million cars for window-safety software update

Skopp said in his post that the film aims to show a different side of self-driving cars.

“Drivers need to take an honest look at themselves to reevaluate their current methods of engagement with their devices and enabling features in their modes of transportation," he wrote.

Camille Fine is a trending visual producer on USA TODAY's NOW team.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Get paid to drag Elon Musk online? Filmmaker offers $100 to call billionaire out

