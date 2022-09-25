ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

popville.com

Silver Diner opening first Diner in DC in Navy Yard on Wednesday, Oct. 5

Note: “While the company operates a restaurant in Northwest, Washington-Silver, American Brasserie, it has never had a Silver Diner in D.C. The 8,000 square foot, two-story space is located at Half and N streets, Southeast. It is located next to Nationals Park.”. The official word from Silver Diner:. “Silver...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Son of slain beloved boxing trainer plans to honor dad on fight night

WASHINGTON - D.C. boxer Dusty Hernandez-Harrison will still fight this weekend, even after his trainer and father Arthur "Buddy" Harrison was shot and killed outside his Southeast D.C. home this past Saturday. Buddy Harrison’s murder sent shockwaves throughout the community. Many of those mourning him consider him an icon. Promoters...
WASHINGTON, DC
Eater

LA-Born Fatburger Makes a D.C. Area Debut — and More Openings

Despite the continuing challenges of the pandemic, there’s lots of exciting dining options popping up all over town. Here’s a running list of recent openings. Other new and notable restaurants are featured here. Know of a spot that should be on this list? Send us a tip by emailing dc@eater.com.
WASHINGTON, DC
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Fall Arrives at MGM National Harbor

Fall is officially here! If you’re looking for a way to welcome the cozy, colorful season, consider a short trip across the river. MGM National Harbor is fully embracing the change in season with new menu items and cocktails at their restaurants and a stunning new display in the conservatory.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Bay Net

Maryland State Record Albacore Caught In Atlantic Ocean

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Thomas “Tad” Bodmer of Poolesville has been recognized by the Maryland Department of Resources as the new state record holder Atlantic Division for albacore, or long-fin tuna (Thunnus alalunga), with his 77-pound catch. Bodmer, a recent convert to saltwater fishing, was aboard the...
POOLESVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Milk Run Leads Bowie Woman To $1 Million Lottery Win

LANHAM, Md. – A Bowie woman’s trip to the store to buy milk led to a Lottery scratch-off win so big that she could, if she wished, buy her own herd of dairy cows. The lucky lady scored a $1 million top prize on a Million Dollar Mega Multiplier scratch-off.
BOWIE, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Guapo’s Taking Over Closed Chevy’s Location in NoVa

Popular Tex-Mex restaurant Guapo’s will open its 7th traditional restaurant location in the building that was formerly home to Chevy’s at 3052 Gate House Plaza in Falls Church, according to a BizJournals report. Late owner Hector Rincón opened the original Guapo’s in Tenleytown (DC) 31 years ago and has since opened locations in Shirlington, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Fair Lakes, Tenleytown and Georgetown (the most recent location, which opened in 2018). The Rincon family still operates all Guapo’s restaurants.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
parabolicarc.com

Watch NASA Blast the Bejesus Out of an Asteroid on Monday

LAUREL, Md. (NASA PR) — NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), the world’s first mission to test technology for defending Earth against potential asteroid or comet hazards, will impact its target asteroid—which poses no threat to Earth—at 7:14 p.m. EDT on Monday, Sept. 26. Among...
LAUREL, MD
PhillyBite

5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland

Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
restonnow.com

Metro unveils new map with addition of Silver Line extension

Metro has officially debuted changes to its 2019 map of the rail system. This past Friday (Sept. 23), Metrorail began rolling out the new maps — which feature the Silver Line extension and stations with new name — to its stations, trains and transit centers. As first reported...
HERNDON, VA
WISH-TV

Baltimore-D.C. metro 2001 tornado outbreak revisited

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The northeastern United States does not often find itself dealing with major tornadic activity. However, September 24, 2001 was one of those rare days that brought a significant tornado outbreak to this area. Leading into Monday, Sept. 24, things were still slow to get back to...
WASHINGTON, DC

