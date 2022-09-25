Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In VirginiaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFairfax, VA
Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom HandyTexas State
popville.com
Silver Diner opening first Diner in DC in Navy Yard on Wednesday, Oct. 5
Note: “While the company operates a restaurant in Northwest, Washington-Silver, American Brasserie, it has never had a Silver Diner in D.C. The 8,000 square foot, two-story space is located at Half and N streets, Southeast. It is located next to Nationals Park.”. The official word from Silver Diner:. “Silver...
fox5dc.com
Son of slain beloved boxing trainer plans to honor dad on fight night
WASHINGTON - D.C. boxer Dusty Hernandez-Harrison will still fight this weekend, even after his trainer and father Arthur "Buddy" Harrison was shot and killed outside his Southeast D.C. home this past Saturday. Buddy Harrison’s murder sent shockwaves throughout the community. Many of those mourning him consider him an icon. Promoters...
Eater
LA-Born Fatburger Makes a D.C. Area Debut — and More Openings
Despite the continuing challenges of the pandemic, there’s lots of exciting dining options popping up all over town. Here’s a running list of recent openings. Other new and notable restaurants are featured here. Know of a spot that should be on this list? Send us a tip by emailing dc@eater.com.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Fall Arrives at MGM National Harbor
Fall is officially here! If you’re looking for a way to welcome the cozy, colorful season, consider a short trip across the river. MGM National Harbor is fully embracing the change in season with new menu items and cocktails at their restaurants and a stunning new display in the conservatory.
Bay Net
Maryland State Record Albacore Caught In Atlantic Ocean
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Thomas “Tad” Bodmer of Poolesville has been recognized by the Maryland Department of Resources as the new state record holder Atlantic Division for albacore, or long-fin tuna (Thunnus alalunga), with his 77-pound catch. Bodmer, a recent convert to saltwater fishing, was aboard the...
Maryland man wins $7 million top prize after buying scratcher at Virginia 7-Eleven
Eric Austin, a Maryland man on his way to work in Alexandria, stopped by a 7-Eleven to pick up some scratch-off tickets before he started his day at the office. Little did he know, he would be ending the day as a winner of the game's $7 million top prize.
WTOP
Bill to give $100 a month to all DC residents for Metro is one step closer to passing
A bill that would provide District residents with $100 a month for D.C.’s Metro system and dedicate $10 million annually to improve bus and transit service is on its way to a vote in the full D.C. Council. The D.C. Council’s Committee on Transportation and the Environment on Monday...
Washingtonian.com
The 7 Most Notable Homes in the Washington Area This Month—and Who Bought and Sold Them
Bought by: Thomas Limberger, founder and CEO of the private-investment firm SilverArrow Capital Group. Bragging points: Six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, with a wine cellar and outdoor kitchen, on five acres. Sold by: Mohammad Zafar Iqbal, a retired otolaryngologist. Listed: $3,999,900. Sold: $3,850,000. Days on market: 380. Where: Herndon. Style:...
Bay Net
Milk Run Leads Bowie Woman To $1 Million Lottery Win
LANHAM, Md. – A Bowie woman’s trip to the store to buy milk led to a Lottery scratch-off win so big that she could, if she wished, buy her own herd of dairy cows. The lucky lady scored a $1 million top prize on a Million Dollar Mega Multiplier scratch-off.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Guapo’s Taking Over Closed Chevy’s Location in NoVa
Popular Tex-Mex restaurant Guapo’s will open its 7th traditional restaurant location in the building that was formerly home to Chevy’s at 3052 Gate House Plaza in Falls Church, according to a BizJournals report. Late owner Hector Rincón opened the original Guapo’s in Tenleytown (DC) 31 years ago and has since opened locations in Shirlington, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Fair Lakes, Tenleytown and Georgetown (the most recent location, which opened in 2018). The Rincon family still operates all Guapo’s restaurants.
Over 1,500 Virginia Residents Left Without Power Because Of Rat
The rodent that reportedly caused the power outage "infiltrated a piece of equipment" in the community on Friday.
parabolicarc.com
Watch NASA Blast the Bejesus Out of an Asteroid on Monday
LAUREL, Md. (NASA PR) — NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), the world’s first mission to test technology for defending Earth against potential asteroid or comet hazards, will impact its target asteroid—which poses no threat to Earth—at 7:14 p.m. EDT on Monday, Sept. 26. Among...
Meteor? Falcon 9? What Is Mysterious Streak Of Light Baffling East Coast?
A bright light slowly drifting through the sky over the East Coast was baffling many Saturday, Sept. 24. Many people hypothesized it was a meteor they spotted around 8 p.m., others thought it might be the SpaceX's Falcon 9. The liftoff was captured around 7:30 p.m. The light was slowly...
PhillyBite
5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland
Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
Fryer’s Roadside to Reopen This Fall with BBQ, Smoked Meats: Report
Fryer’s Roadside will reopen this fall with a retooled menu that will include smoked meats and other barbecue offerings from Money Muscle BBQ, according to a report from Eater D.C. The popular fried chicken and soft-serve ice cream will remain on the menu. All Set Restaurant & Bar and...
restonnow.com
Metro unveils new map with addition of Silver Line extension
Metro has officially debuted changes to its 2019 map of the rail system. This past Friday (Sept. 23), Metrorail began rolling out the new maps — which feature the Silver Line extension and stations with new name — to its stations, trains and transit centers. As first reported...
Raleigh News & Observer
Milk run to 7-Eleven leads to $1 million lottery win for ‘lucky’ Maryland woman
A 22-year-old Maryland woman was on her way home when she remembered she needed milk. While she was picking some up at a 7-Eleven, she decided to try her luck at the lottery and bought a $20 ticket. It ended up being the $1 million top prize winning scratch-off, according...
WISH-TV
Baltimore-D.C. metro 2001 tornado outbreak revisited
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The northeastern United States does not often find itself dealing with major tornadic activity. However, September 24, 2001 was one of those rare days that brought a significant tornado outbreak to this area. Leading into Monday, Sept. 24, things were still slow to get back to...
wcti12.com
SEE IT: Students across Va. walkout to protest changes to Youngkin's transgender policies
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Hundreds of students plan to walk out of their Virginia schools Tuesday in protest of the Virginia Department of Education's (VDOE) revised model transgender policies, according to the activist group Pride Liberation Project. The group said students at nearly 100 schools will walk out on...
Missing Louisa County woman considered in danger
Louisa County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.
