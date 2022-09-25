ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa Investigation News

The NFL is reportedly launching an investigation into the handling of Tua Tagovailoa's injury on Sunday. Tagovailoa appeared to suffer a head injury in the first half of Sunday afternoon's game against the Bills. The Dolphins quarterback appeared to lose his balance and tumble to the ground after suffering a head blow.
Tennessee State
Tua Tagovailoa suffers scary injury against Bills [UPDATED]

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa appeared to suffer a concussion against the Buffalo Bills. He was removed from the game. Tagovailoa had an incredible start to the regular season, throwing six touchdowns in his first two games with a new receiving corps. In a Week 3 matchup with the Bills, Tagovailoa had a chance to show out in arguably the best matchup of the early games.
MIAMI, FL
Commanders called 49ers about Garoppolo, preferred Wentz

Had history gone a bit differently, Washington’s QB1 this season might not have been Carson Wentz. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Commanders had a deal in place with the San Francisco 49ers this past offseason that would’ve sent veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back to Washington. However, once Garoppolo decided to have surgery on his ailing shoulder, the trade fell apart.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Devonta Smith
Dak Prescott
Jaylen Waddle
Staley sticks with ailing Herbert in Chargers' blowout loss

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Even after the Los Angeles Chargers fell behind by 28 points late in the fourth quarter on a dismal Sunday afternoon, Justin Herbert insisted on staying in the game with his fractured rib cartilage. Brandon Staley acceded to his franchise quarterback's wishes, and the head...
Sean Payton explains why Ken Dorsey's meltdown was so relatable

There is one word to describe the emotion Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was feeling at the conclusion of his team's 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday: frustration. With the Bills trailing by two, Josh Allen had just over a minute to guide Buffalo down the field...
BUFFALO, NY
Lamar Jackson looks like a $50M QB, Jaguars step up: Bucky's Breakdown

There is nothing like watching a great slate of games on a Sunday. The soap-opera-like drama of the NFL makes the viewing experience resemble a roller-coaster ride with the emotional highs and lows that each viewer experiences throughout the day. Given some time to reflect on another wild Sunday, here...
Cowboys' pass-rush bullied the Giants. Here's how Micah Parsons and Co. did it

The Dallas Cowboys' defense is a problem. The group has only allowed three offensive touchdowns through three weeks. They are terrorizing pass-protection units, with 65 total pressures through the first three weeks of the season. That includes 13 sacks, with Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons having four and defensive end Demarcus Lawrence adding three. Those two pass-rushers are the engine of Dallas' defensive success.
DALLAS, TX
Tom Brady, undermanned Bucs look underwhelming offensively

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady ducked to avoid a sack and rumbled for 18 yards only to bust his knee brace and see the play negated by penalty. Everything seems like a struggle for Brady in 2022. Missing his top three receivers to injuries and suspension and his...
TAMPA, FL
Are Jalen Hurts, Eagles now Super Bowl contenders? | THE HERD

The Philadelphia Eagles dominated their NFC East rival Washington Commanders 24-8 to improve to 3-0 on the season. Jalen Hurts went 22-for-35 for 340 yards and three touchdowns, while Carson Wentz struggled and finished 25-for-43 for 211 yards. Does this prove the Eagles are now Super Bowl contenders? Colin Cowherd weighs in.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL
Football
Sports
Davante Adams is 'frustrated and angry' with Raiders 0-3 start | THE CARTON SHOW

When asked about the Las Vegas Raiders inability to get a win on the board thus far this season, Davante Adams revealed he was not happy. Going into Week 4 winless has left him frustrated and angry, and while he's not expecting any teams to lay down and give the Raiders a win, he expects more. Craig Carton lays out why he respects the wide receivers' comments, and predicts when we may see the Raiders first win.
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Titans-Colts

The Tennessee Titans hit the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Tennessee and Indianapolis are both coming off Week 3 wins. Tennessee improved to 1-2 with a 24-22 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Indianapolis is 1-1-1, after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bills' undefeated streak ended by underdog Dolphins | THE CARTON SHOW

Week 3 was the week of upsets, one of which being the Miami Dolphins coming out on top over the Buffalo Bills. Craig Carton and Nick Wright talk the highlights of the game, and Nick shares why Bills fans should be a little concerned that their team hasn't quite figured out how to win the tough games.
BUFFALO, NY

