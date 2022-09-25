Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orphaned Pup Finds Family and FreedomCamilo DíazWeymouth, MA
What is going on with the Boston Labor Market?Instawork Economic ResearchBoston, MA
Duxbury Celebrates Halloween With 5 Festive Events!Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
New CoHo construction set to start on Winthrop and CapenThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
numberfire.com
Houston's Lance McCullers Jr. (illness) scratched on Tuesday, Luis Garcia to start
Houston Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. (illness) will not start in Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Luis Garcia will make 27th start this season after McCullers Jr. was scratched with an illness. Through 145.1 innings this season, Garcia has accounted for a 24.5% K-rate and a 3.64 expected earned...
3 biggest Boston Red Sox free agents and where they’ll sign
Where will the three biggest Boston Red Sox free agents end up next season?. There could be some major changes coming to the Boston Red Sox between now and Opening Day 2023. Because there are so many Red Sox free agents, they’re bound to let at least a few leave due to cost or the desire for a change.
numberfire.com
Nationals leave Alex Call off Monday lineup
The Washington Nationals did not list Alex Call in their lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Call will take the night off Monday while Cesar Hernandez starts in left field and bats fifth against the Braves. Call has made 104 plate appearances so far as a rookie, and...
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols sitting Sunday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pujols is being replaced at designated hitter by Juan Yepez versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 332 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .265 batting average with an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Tres Barrera catching for Nats Sunday
The Washington Nationals listed Tres Barrera as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Barrera will bat ninth and start behind the dish Sunday while Riley Adams sits. Barrera has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 5.7 fantasy points against the Marlins.
numberfire.com
Rafael Devers sitting for Red Sox Sunday
The Boston Red Sox did not list Rafael Devers on their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Devers will take the evening off while Bobby Dalbec takes over at third base and J.D. Martinez rejoins the lineup at designated hitter. Devers has 27 home runs, 80 runs,...
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario in Braves' Sunday lineup
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rosario is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. Our models project Rosario for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.6...
numberfire.com
Pittsburgh's Rodolfo Castro batting third on Tuesday evening
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro is starting in Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Castro will take over third base after Ke'Bryan Hayes was given a breather on Tuesday evening. numberFire's models project Castro to score 9.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Austin Romine catching for Reds on Tuesday
Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Romine will catch for right-hander Hunter Greene on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. Chuckie Robinson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Romine for 6.3 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Guardians' Will Brennan batting sixth on Wednesday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Brennan will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Corey Kluber and Cleveland. Tyler Freeman returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Brennan for 7.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Mark Contreras in center field for Twins on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Mark Contreras is batting ninth in Tuesday's contest against the Chicago White Sox. Contreras will patrol center field after Gilberto Celestino was rested at home. In a matchup against right-hander Lance Lynn, our models project Contreras to score 4.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Pirates starting Ji-hwan Bae at second base on Tuesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Ji-hwan Bae is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Bae will man second base after Kevin Newman was rested at home against right-hander Hunter Greene. numberFire's models project Bae to score 6.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Royals' Michael Taylor batting eighth on Tuesday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael Taylor is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Taylor will start in center field on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Joey Wentz and Detroit. Drew Waters returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 8.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Alan Trejo riding pine for Colorado Tuesday
The Colorado Rockies did not list Alan Trejo in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Trejo will sit out Tuesday's game while Garrett Hampson takes over at second base and bats ninth against the Giants. Trejo has made 108 plate appearances this season, with 3 home...
numberfire.com
Christopher Morel taking over center field for Cubs on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs utility-man Christopher Morel is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Morel will patrol center field after Michael Hermosillo was rested at home. In a matchup against right-hander Zack Wheeler, our models project Morel to score 7.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
Josh Naylor batting fourth for Cleveland on Tuesday
Cleveland Guardians infielder Josh Naylor is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Naylor will start at first base on Tuesday and bat first versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. Owen Miller returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Naylor for 9.9 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Reds' Mike Siani batting seventh on Tuesday
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Mike Siani is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Siani will start in center field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. Stuart Fairchild moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Siani for 4.3 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Giants leave Austin Wynns off Tuesday lineup
The San Francisco Giants did not list Austin Wynns in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. The Giants will go with Joey Bart at catcher for Tuesday's game, leaving Austin Wynns on the sidelines against the Rockies. Bart will bat ninth. Wynns has made 167 plate appearances...
numberfire.com
Chris Taylor batting seventh for Dodgers on Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Chris Taylor is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Taylor will start in left field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Blake Snell and the Padres. Joey Gallo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 9.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Nationals' Alex Call batting fifth on Tuesday
Washington Nationals outfielder Alex Call is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Call will start in left field on Tuesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Kyle Muller and Atlanta. Luis Garcia moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Call for 8.3 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
Comments / 0