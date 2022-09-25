ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Sunrise: Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken of the Big Horn Mountains in Sheridan, Wyoming by Kevin Custis.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, September 26, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken near the Madison River in Yellowstone National Park by Doug Busby of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Doug writes: "Several weeks ago there were Tepees setup along the Madison River in Celebration of Yellowstone's 150th Anniversary, I knew...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Extinct Volcano In Mississippi Could Cause Beer Shortage In Wyoming

For some people, they're words that define what might as well be the end of the world: beer shortage. And it could happen. The beer shortage, that is. Like seemingly everything, supply chain issues are affecting the beer industry. But...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Dave Simpson: And The Long Winter Season Begins

You know the party's over when the hummingbirds suddenly disappear. They know what's coming. For several weeks now they've been on their way to Central America, where some guy like me has a bunch of feeders waiting for them.
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Wyoming Lands Near Bottom When Ranked By Food

Let's face it… everyone needs to eat. When it comes to ranking each state based on its food, there are a few things that need to be considered. First is the location of the state. For example, it's expected that when it comes to seafood, Wyoming falls dead last. It makes sense because Wyoming doesn't land near an ocean.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter to Editor: Anti-Wolf Rancher Demonstrates Why ESA Protections Are Warranted

Cat Urbigkit's latest opinion piece takes exception to Western Watersheds Project's comment letter to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, concerning the terms and conditions of the coming legally-mandated wolf reintroduction in Colorado. In our letter, we highlight the...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Obituaries: Week of September 16 – 23, 2022

Here's a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of Sept. 16 – 23, 2022. Our condolences to family and friends:. Sept. 16:. Genoveva "Jenny" Sotelo, 47, Cheyenne (formerly of Torrington) Sept. 17:. Roland Steve...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Goldbacks: New Wyoming Currency Released Printed With Actual Gold

A private currency company is hoping its new Wyoming currency has the Midas touch for users. Utah-based Goldback Inc. has released a Wyoming Series of its Goldback bills printed with physical gold in the currency, which the company says makes its value more stable than the U.S. dollar.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

￼Wyoming Lawmakers Draft Bill Would Strip Parties Of Appointment Powers

The Wyoming Legislature's Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee has drafted a bill that would dramatically alter the way some lawmakers and officials are appointed in Wyoming. The bill, titled "Vacancies in Elected Office," would initiate special elections to fill...
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

See the former jobs of the governor of Wyoming

Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Wyoming using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Cat Urbigkit: Governor Gordon, Please Don’t Leave Wyoming

The Wyoming GOP has done it again. After considering 10 candidates to fill the three months remaining on the Secretary of State's term, the party has selected its top three finalists for Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon to consider. Did the...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

78 MPH Wind Gust Recorded Near I-80 Summit

Friday brought hurricane-force winds to southeast Wyoming, closing roads, including Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie, to light, high-profile vehicles. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, a 78 mph wind gust was recorded at a site near the I-80 Summit. Here are some of the top wind gusts...
CHEYENNE, WY
yourbigsky.com

Montana wildfire update for Sept. 26

Last week, Montana had 28 large active wildland fires in the state. The National Interagency Fire Center reported on Sunday that there are currently 24 active wildfires in Montana, totaling 58,000 acres of land burned. The largest wildfire in Montana appears to be the Trail Ridge Fire northwest of Wisdom,...
MONTANA STATE

