cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Sunrise: Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken of the Big Horn Mountains in Sheridan, Wyoming by Kevin Custis. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better.
cowboystatedaily.com
Small Wyoming Towns Dominate On Test Scores While Largest School Districts Languish
Focused teachers, involved parents and good planning are the secrets to high test scores in Wyoming, school administrators say. Plus it helps to live in a small town. While numerous Wyoming schools performed well on last year's Wyoming Test of Proficiency...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, September 26, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken near the Madison River in Yellowstone National Park by Doug Busby of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Doug writes: "Several weeks ago there were Tepees setup along the Madison River in Celebration of Yellowstone's 150th Anniversary, I knew...
cowboystatedaily.com
Extinct Volcano In Mississippi Could Cause Beer Shortage In Wyoming
For some people, they're words that define what might as well be the end of the world: beer shortage. And it could happen. The beer shortage, that is. Like seemingly everything, supply chain issues are affecting the beer industry. But...
cowboystatedaily.com
Dave Simpson: And The Long Winter Season Begins
You know the party's over when the hummingbirds suddenly disappear. They know what's coming. For several weeks now they've been on their way to Central America, where some guy like me has a bunch of feeders waiting for them.
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Lands Near Bottom When Ranked By Food
Let’s face it… everyone needs to eat. When it comes to ranking each state based on its food, there are a few things that need to be considered. First is the location of the state. For example, it’s expected that when it comes to seafood, Wyoming falls dead last. It makes sense because Wyoming doesn’t land near an ocean.
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter to Editor: Anti-Wolf Rancher Demonstrates Why ESA Protections Are Warranted
Cat Urbigkit's latest opinion piece takes exception to Western Watersheds Project's comment letter to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, concerning the terms and conditions of the coming legally-mandated wolf reintroduction in Colorado. In our letter, we highlight the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Obituaries: Week of September 16 – 23, 2022
Here’s a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of Sept. 16 – 23, 2022. Our condolences to family and friends:. Sept. 16:. Genoveva “Jenny” Sotelo, 47, Cheyenne (formerly of Torrington) Sept. 17:. Roland Steve...
county17.com
Wyoming Game and Fish urging hunters, anglers, hikers to be bear aware this fall
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department reminded hunters, anglers and hikers to be bear aware when going outdoors this fall. With some hunting seasons underway, Game and Fish offered advice, particularly for hunters. "Hunting is a great way to experience the vast and wild...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Fort Phil Kearny A Brutal Stop Along ‘Bloody’ Bozeman Trail
By lamplight, it's easy to imagine the unease felt by those stationed at the remote outpost of Fort Phil Kearny in the dangerous years of the Indian Wars along the infamous route that became known as the "Bloody" Bozeman Trail.
cowboystatedaily.com
Goldbacks: New Wyoming Currency Released Printed With Actual Gold
A private currency company is hoping its new Wyoming currency has the Midas touch for users. Utah-based Goldback Inc. has released a Wyoming Series of its Goldback bills printed with physical gold in the currency, which the company says makes its value more stable than the U.S. dollar.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Man Earns ‘Ultimate Angler’ Title After Catching Trophy-Sized Fish Of 10 Species
Garrett Isaacson of Rock Springs is no stranger to Wyoming angling. "My dad was always taking me fishing since I was old enough to walk," he told Cowboy State Daily on Monday. "Maybe even before then.". Isaacson recently became...
cowboystatedaily.com
￼Wyoming Lawmakers Draft Bill Would Strip Parties Of Appointment Powers
The Wyoming Legislature's Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee has drafted a bill that would dramatically alter the way some lawmakers and officials are appointed in Wyoming. The bill, titled "Vacancies in Elected Office," would initiate special elections to fill...
cowboystatedaily.com
Solar Farm Proposed Near Wyoming-Colorado Border; Will Cover 875 Acres Of Land
A German company with headquarters in Irvine, California, is eying a parcel of Laramie County land to build a 150-megawatt solar farm south of Cheyenne near the Colorado border. South Cheyenne LLC, which is a subsidiary of Hanwha Qcells USA Corp.,...
Douglas Budget
See the former jobs of the governor of Wyoming
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Wyoming using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Law Enforcement: Missing Man Believed To Have Died In Yellowstone Hot Thermal
Wyoming's Department of Criminal Investigation has announced that a 70-year-old Asian male is missing and is believed to be deceased in a thermal pool in Yellowstone National Park. "Il Hun Ro, age 70, was last seen in Yellowstone National Park,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cat Urbigkit: Governor Gordon, Please Don’t Leave Wyoming
The Wyoming GOP has done it again. After considering 10 candidates to fill the three months remaining on the Secretary of State's term, the party has selected its top three finalists for Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon to consider. Did the...
cowboystatedaily.com
State Expects Feds To OK EV Plan. Critic: “Wyoming Is Poster Child For Where EVs Don’t Work”
Wyoming is charging up for federal approval of its electric vehicle (EV) plan, which it expects to come next week. Once approved, Wyoming can tap into federal money to build charging stations along interstates and highways. Wyoming didn't make the list...
78 MPH Wind Gust Recorded Near I-80 Summit
Friday brought hurricane-force winds to southeast Wyoming, closing roads, including Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie, to light, high-profile vehicles. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, a 78 mph wind gust was recorded at a site near the I-80 Summit. Here are some of the top wind gusts...
yourbigsky.com
Montana wildfire update for Sept. 26
Last week, Montana had 28 large active wildland fires in the state. The National Interagency Fire Center reported on Sunday that there are currently 24 active wildfires in Montana, totaling 58,000 acres of land burned. The largest wildfire in Montana appears to be the Trail Ridge Fire northwest of Wisdom,...
