New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas injured his toe in the team's Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, but the team does not believe that the injury is serious. Thomas missed most of the last two seasons with a brutal ankle injury, but the toe he injured Sunday is on his other foot. The veteran wideout did not finish Sunday's game, though he suffered his injury later on in the contest. He may show up on injury reports this week, but should be expected to play in Week 4 for now.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO