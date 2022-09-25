Read full article on original website
Winston Not The Answer For Saints Offense
After half way through the third game of the 2022 season, it is presently evident that Jameis Winston is not the answer for the Saints. So far in the 2022 season Winston is 57 of 91, with 3 touchdown passes and 4 interceptions. Winston played in just 7 games in...
numberfire.com
Vikings' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) will not return in Week 3
The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out Dalvin Cook (shoulder) for the remainder of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions. Cook aggravated the shoulder injury he has been dealing with dating back to his college days, and will not return to Sunday's game against the Lions. He has played through the injury in previous seasons, though his name will still be one to watch for on injury reports this week.
Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry get positive updates after injury scares vs. Panthers
Things haven’t gone great on offense for the New Orleans Saints to start the 2022 season. Their offense has been beat up from the get go, and it looked like things were set to get even worse after both Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry picked up injuries in their Week 3 contest against the Carolina Panthers.
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (head) taken out of Week 3 contest; Teddy Bridgewater to fill in
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (head) has been taken to the team's locker room in Week 3's game against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa took a big hit from a Bills linebacker and was clearly shaken up; he attempted to jog it off but stumbled as he trotted to the line of scrimmage. Teddy Bridgewater will take over as the Dolphins evaluate Tagovailoa for a concussion.
numberfire.com
Saints' Taysom Hill (ribs) inactive in Week 3
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (ribs) will not play in the team's Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers. Hill was limited in practice this week with a rib injury, and will sit out the team's Week 3 game against the Panthers as he recovers. His absence should slightly boost quarterback Jameis Winston's floor this week, and could lead to tight end Juwan Johnson having even more involvement.
NFL World Reacts To The Michael Thomas Injury News
Michael Thomas might have avoided an injury. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Saints' star wide receiver doesn't appear to have a serious toe issue. This is good news for the Saints, especially since Thomas is off to a good start this season. In three games, he's compiled 16 receptions for 171 yards and three touchdowns.
Saints’ Jameis Winston set to follow in Alvin Kamara’s footsteps for Week 3 vs. Panthers
It was reported late Saturday night that New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara would be back in action for Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers. It looks like quarterback Jameis Winston will be following suit. NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport says Winston, who’s questionable with back and ankle injuries,...
FOX Sports
Saints limp to London with plenty of wide receiver issues
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints boarded a plane to London on Sunday night with plenty of excess baggage, including a two-game losing streak and several questions at wide receiver. Veteran starting wideout Michael Thomas left New Orleans’ 22-14 loss to Carolina with a toe injury. Jarvis...
numberfire.com
Saints' Michael Thomas dealing with toe injury after Week 3
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas injured his toe in the team's Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, but the team does not believe that the injury is serious. Thomas missed most of the last two seasons with a brutal ankle injury, but the toe he injured Sunday is on his other foot. The veteran wideout did not finish Sunday's game, though he suffered his injury later on in the contest. He may show up on injury reports this week, but should be expected to play in Week 4 for now.
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) downgraded to questionable to return for Saints in Week 3
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been downgraded to questionable to return Sunday in the team's game against the Carolina Panthers. Landry was originally deemed probable to return as he deals with an ankle ailment. However, the most recent update from the Saints has him as questionable. Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith should see more work while Landry is sidelined.
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) a game-time decision for Bucs in Week 3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) will be a game-time decision for the team's Week 3 tilt against the Green Bay Packers. Jones missed the Bucs' second game of the season with a knee injury and is now on the verge of missing another contest after a week without practice. The veteran receiver will test out his injured knee ahead of today's game.
numberfire.com
Saints' Jarvis Landry injures foot in Week 3 loss
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry is dealing with a foot injury according to Ian Rapoport, but the team does not believe he has suffered any significant damage. The Saints suffered injuries to virtually all of their active receivers other than rookie Chris Olave in Week 3, but it fortunately seems like both Landry (foot) and Michael Thomas (toe) were able to avoid significant damage. The Saints' injury report will be worth monitoring during the week as they prepare for their Week 4 tilt with the Minnesota Vikings.
numberfire.com
A.J. Green (knee) won't return for Cardinals in Week 3
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green has been ruled out for the remainder of the team's Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Green suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of action, and coming out of the halftime break, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch should see added work.
numberfire.com
Sunday Night Football Betting: Can Jimmy G Keep the Momentum Going?
It may be a bit of a unique path to get here, but the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos will square off in Denver tonight and both teams sit at 1-1 on the young 2022 season. Our nERD-based rankings show that the Sunday Night Football contest could be a...
numberfire.com
3 NFL Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Week 3
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy football. Here we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools and simulations to help make...
numberfire.com
Week 4 NFL Power Rankings: Are the Jacksonville Jaguars Legitimate Contenders?
Everyone has their own set of NFL power rankings, but not all of them take computer-driven, algorithmically-derived approaches that look at underlying data to figure out true team strength. But numberFire's power rankings do just that. Using our nERD metric, which indicates the expected point differential against an average opponent...
numberfire.com
3 Fantasy Football Defensive Streamer Options for Week 4
Expecting the unexpected is an important part of playing fantasy football. Before your drafts, you can spend hours picking through beat writers’ reports to try to pin down exactly who’s going to break out this season and who’s in the doghouse with their coaching staff. During your draft, you might spend the entire night wheeling and dealing to move around your board and be in the optimal positions to snap up the players you’ve set your heart on. Afterward, you might end up poring over data to make your waiver claims and set the perfect lineup.
NBC Sports
Vikings vs. Saints NFL Week 4 start time, how to watch live from London
NFL teams are breaking out their passports for the first time in 2022. The league’s first international matchup comes in Week 4 with the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints facing off in London. The contest will mark the first of five NFL games played outside the U.S. this season and the first of three in London.
Yardbarker
Saints’ Alvin Kamara pulls 180 on injury status for Week 3 vs. Panthers
Alvin Kamara was labeled as doubtful for Week 3 after missing last week’s defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a rib injury. Kamara was a restricted participant in Saints practices this week after missing the Buccaneers’ game in Week 2. In Kamara’s absence, RB Mark Ingram II started and will most likely start again if Kamara misses. But if Kamara plays, he’s a lock to start against a Carolina Panthers defense that has given up 140 yards or more to RB Nick Chubb and 70 yards or more to RB Saquon Barkley.
