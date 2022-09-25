ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Yardbarker

Winston Not The Answer For Saints Offense

After half way through the third game of the 2022 season, it is presently evident that Jameis Winston is not the answer for the Saints. So far in the 2022 season Winston is 57 of 91, with 3 touchdown passes and 4 interceptions. Winston played in just 7 games in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Vikings' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) will not return in Week 3

The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out Dalvin Cook (shoulder) for the remainder of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions. Cook aggravated the shoulder injury he has been dealing with dating back to his college days, and will not return to Sunday's game against the Lions. He has played through the injury in previous seasons, though his name will still be one to watch for on injury reports this week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (head) taken out of Week 3 contest; Teddy Bridgewater to fill in

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (head) has been taken to the team's locker room in Week 3's game against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa took a big hit from a Bills linebacker and was clearly shaken up; he attempted to jog it off but stumbled as he trotted to the line of scrimmage. Teddy Bridgewater will take over as the Dolphins evaluate Tagovailoa for a concussion.
NFL
numberfire.com

Saints' Taysom Hill (ribs) inactive in Week 3

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (ribs) will not play in the team's Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers. Hill was limited in practice this week with a rib injury, and will sit out the team's Week 3 game against the Panthers as he recovers. His absence should slightly boost quarterback Jameis Winston's floor this week, and could lead to tight end Juwan Johnson having even more involvement.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Michael Thomas Injury News

Michael Thomas might have avoided an injury. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Saints' star wide receiver doesn't appear to have a serious toe issue. This is good news for the Saints, especially since Thomas is off to a good start this season. In three games, he's compiled 16 receptions for 171 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
FOX Sports

Saints limp to London with plenty of wide receiver issues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints boarded a plane to London on Sunday night with plenty of excess baggage, including a two-game losing streak and several questions at wide receiver. Veteran starting wideout Michael Thomas left New Orleans’ 22-14 loss to Carolina with a toe injury. Jarvis...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Saints' Michael Thomas dealing with toe injury after Week 3

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas injured his toe in the team's Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, but the team does not believe that the injury is serious. Thomas missed most of the last two seasons with a brutal ankle injury, but the toe he injured Sunday is on his other foot. The veteran wideout did not finish Sunday's game, though he suffered his injury later on in the contest. He may show up on injury reports this week, but should be expected to play in Week 4 for now.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Jarvis Landry (ankle) downgraded to questionable to return for Saints in Week 3

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been downgraded to questionable to return Sunday in the team's game against the Carolina Panthers. Landry was originally deemed probable to return as he deals with an ankle ailment. However, the most recent update from the Saints has him as questionable. Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith should see more work while Landry is sidelined.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Julio Jones (knee) a game-time decision for Bucs in Week 3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) will be a game-time decision for the team's Week 3 tilt against the Green Bay Packers. Jones missed the Bucs' second game of the season with a knee injury and is now on the verge of missing another contest after a week without practice. The veteran receiver will test out his injured knee ahead of today's game.
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Saints' Jarvis Landry injures foot in Week 3 loss

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry is dealing with a foot injury according to Ian Rapoport, but the team does not believe he has suffered any significant damage. The Saints suffered injuries to virtually all of their active receivers other than rookie Chris Olave in Week 3, but it fortunately seems like both Landry (foot) and Michael Thomas (toe) were able to avoid significant damage. The Saints' injury report will be worth monitoring during the week as they prepare for their Week 4 tilt with the Minnesota Vikings.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

A.J. Green (knee) won't return for Cardinals in Week 3

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green has been ruled out for the remainder of the team's Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Green suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of action, and coming out of the halftime break, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch should see added work.
NFL
numberfire.com

3 NFL Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Week 3

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy football. Here we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools and simulations to help make...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Week 4 NFL Power Rankings: Are the Jacksonville Jaguars Legitimate Contenders?

Everyone has their own set of NFL power rankings, but not all of them take computer-driven, algorithmically-derived approaches that look at underlying data to figure out true team strength. But numberFire's power rankings do just that. Using our nERD metric, which indicates the expected point differential against an average opponent...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
numberfire.com

​3 Fantasy Football Defensive Streamer Options for Week 4

Expecting the unexpected is an important part of playing fantasy football. Before your drafts, you can spend hours picking through beat writers’ reports to try to pin down exactly who’s going to break out this season and who’s in the doghouse with their coaching staff. During your draft, you might spend the entire night wheeling and dealing to move around your board and be in the optimal positions to snap up the players you’ve set your heart on. Afterward, you might end up poring over data to make your waiver claims and set the perfect lineup.
NFL
NBC Sports

Vikings vs. Saints NFL Week 4 start time, how to watch live from London

NFL teams are breaking out their passports for the first time in 2022. The league’s first international matchup comes in Week 4 with the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints facing off in London. The contest will mark the first of five NFL games played outside the U.S. this season and the first of three in London.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Saints’ Alvin Kamara pulls 180 on injury status for Week 3 vs. Panthers

Alvin Kamara was labeled as doubtful for Week 3 after missing last week’s defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a rib injury. Kamara was a restricted participant in Saints practices this week after missing the Buccaneers’ game in Week 2. In Kamara’s absence, RB Mark Ingram II started and will most likely start again if Kamara misses. But if Kamara plays, he’s a lock to start against a Carolina Panthers defense that has given up 140 yards or more to RB Nick Chubb and 70 yards or more to RB Saquon Barkley.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

