Bret Bielema now coaches the Illinois football program, but he is still trying to reach up into the state of Wisconsin when it comes to recruiting. The Illini bringing Bielema on as the head coach has been great for the team. He has brought stability and what I believe is a floor to the program. This team isn’t going to bottom out too hard. I think a season of 2-10 or 3-9 won’t be happening anytime soon.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO