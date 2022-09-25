Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois basketball officially opens fall practice
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball is officially underway for the fall. The team held its first practice on Monday at its renovated facility, with crews still working on the finishing touches of the $40 million upgrade. Seven new players highlight a reconstructed roster, highlighted by transfers Terrence Shannon Jr. (Texas Tech) and Matthew Mayer (Baylor), […]
Central Illinois Proud
5 sets of brothers, coach’s son create strong bond for Peoria Christian soccer
PEORIA, ILLINOIS (WMBD) – Peoria Christian boys soccer are off to a near perfect start to their season. To some, they’d seem as close as brothers. With five sets of actual brothers on the team, along with head coach Cory Hynek’s son, most of them already are.
Illinois Basketball: 4-star 2023 guard finishes up Illini official visit
Just about a month ago, the Illinois basketball team added their first member of the class of 2023. The addition of Amani Hansberry was huge for the Illini back on August 28. Hansberry is a 6-foot-8 forward who is going to do wonders in the paint. But he is the lone commitment so far for the 2023 class.
wlds.com
GoFundMe Set Up For Family of Injured Pleasant Plains Football Player
A GoFundMe page has been set up for a Pleasant Plains football player who collapsed during a football game in Riverton on Saturday. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a senior running back, exited the game before collapsing on the team’s sidelines. Veesenmeyer was attended to by trainers on the sideline before being taken off the field by ambulance to Springfield.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Illinois Football: Illini targeting Wisconsin offensive lineman for 2024
Bret Bielema now coaches the Illinois football program, but he is still trying to reach up into the state of Wisconsin when it comes to recruiting. The Illini bringing Bielema on as the head coach has been great for the team. He has brought stability and what I believe is a floor to the program. This team isn’t going to bottom out too hard. I think a season of 2-10 or 3-9 won’t be happening anytime soon.
25newsnow.com
IHSA honors ‘hardest working man in Central Illinois’
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Illinois High School Association is honoring 25 News Now Sports Director Jim Mattson with a Distinguished Media Service Award. Mattson started covering local sports in 1985. His colleague, 25 News Today’s Donnie Tillman calls Mattson “the hardest working man in Central Illinois.”
osfhealthcare.org
Erin Rogers named interim president at OSF Heart of Mary
Erin Rogers, MBA, has been named interim president for OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, Illinois. She replaces Jared Rogers, MD, who recently retired. In her new role, which is effective September 26, Rogers will lead OSF Heart of Mary in aligning with the overall OSF HealthCare strategy. She will be responsible for directing internal operations at OSF Heart of Mary and ensuring that high-quality and cost-effective health care is always delivered.
Central Illinois Proud
Bradley professor dies unexpectedly Monday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond, Professor of Marketing and Director of the Supply Chain Institute at Bradley University, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, the school announced. Bond was a part of the Bradley marketing department since 1997 and served as its chair from 2007...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWQC
Erik recommends three good beer stops in Illinois
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The KWQC-TV6 Chief Meteorologist is back with more craft beer recommendations (and road trips) as we settle into fall and prepare to celebrate upcoming Oktoberfests. In the spirit of Erik Maitland’s usual “Beer of the Month” selections, he shares three new beer stop discoveries while he and...
wmay.com
Pleasant Plains Player Remains Hospitalized; Fundraisers, Support Efforts Underway
There’s not much new information yet about the condition of Jayden Veesenmeyer, the Pleasant Plains football player who collapsed on the sidelines during a weekend game and was rushed to the hospital. A GoFundMe page set up for Jayden’s family indicates he had to have emergency surgery after he...
Top five fall destinations in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the summer air cooled down, high school football well underway, and grocery stores filled with Halloween candy, fall is officially upon us. In the coming months, you don’t have to travel too far away from home to enjoy what the surrounding areas have to offer. Here are the top five […]
Central Illinois Proud
State Farms assisting with Hurricane Ian fallout
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — State Farm is sending a fleet of mobile catastrophe vehicles to help Florida and other states affected by Hurricane Ian. The three semi-trucks and mobile van left Bloomington at 6 a.m. Monday. They are headed to Birmingham, Alabama where they will form a staging area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
25newsnow.com
The Wedding R&B Singer: KEM congratulates Peoria newlyweds during their first dance
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Former Peoria school board president Greg Wilson and his wife Kim Wilson got a special surprise Friday night at the Scottish Rite Theater. Three-time Grammy-nominated R&B singer and songwriter KEM performed during the newlywed’s first dance. Needless to say, this moment came as quite the surprise to the bride, groom and for all of their guests.
Central Illinois Proud
Canton holds 6th annual ‘Taste of Canton’
CANTON Ill. (WMBD) — Live music, bounce houses, and food vendors filled the Canton Town Square Sunday afternoon as part of the 6th annual Taste of Canton. The event featured 12 vendors, each offering a variety of foods for the public to enjoy. Carla Bobell is the executive director...
Central Illinois Proud
Community gathers for Alexis Day
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It has been five years since Peoria woman Alexis Camry Scott vanished without a trace, and on Saturday, community members held an event in her name. Alexis Day was held at Laura Bradley Park. Every year on the anniversary of Scott’s disappearance, family and friends gather together to show their support for her mother April, and Scott’s son TJ.
wglt.org
For the ISSCS 'Homers,' there really is no place like home
East of Beech Street and north of Fort Jesse Road in Normal, there’s a neighborhood that looks different from the rest. Old brick homes — some occupied, some empty — are positioned on quaint, tree lined lanes surrounding the Normal Community Activity Center. On the other side...
starvedrock.media
Woman flown to Peoria after injury at Utica Pioneer Hybrids
A seed production worker was flown from the scene of an accident Friday at Utica. Fire Chief Ben Brown said the unidentified woman was working at one of the dryers on the west side of Pioneer Hybrids. This work position is several feet above the main floor. Shortly before 3pm,...
1470 WMBD
Landmark raises, retention bonuses in new 3-year Peoria union teacher contract
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Public Schools District 150 Board of Education members have now ratified an earlier announced collective bargaining agreement with union educators and staff in Peoria. On September 18th, Peoria Federation of Teachers Local 780 members themselves ratified the new 3-year deal. Late Monday, Peoria school board...
25newsnow.com
2nd candidate emerges for Bloomington City Council seat
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A recent Illinois Wesleyan University graduate is the second candidate to announce plans to run next year for the Bloomington City Council. Jordan Baker wants to represent Ward 6, which covers much of the downtown area and parts of Bloomington’s west side. Baker announced...
wcbu.org
You're invited to pull up a seat to this year's Big Table of Greater Peoria
The Big Table of Greater Peoria is returning for a third year, and organizers want you to pull up a seat. Kelly Schneider is director of programming for the CEO Council and the Young Professionals of Greater Peoria. "This isn't just another one of those things where you come in...
Comments / 0