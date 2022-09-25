Read full article on original website
Dr. Dre on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: “She Has the Opportunity to Really Blow Us Away”
Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it will partner with Apple Music as the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. After rumors that Taylor Swift would be chosen as this year’s halftime performer began to circulate, Rihanna announced that she will officially be headlining the show. As part of the Super Bowl announcement, Dr. Dre sat down with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden to discuss Rihanna’s headlining performance.
Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl after previously declining over kneeling controversy
Rihanna will perform the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in February after reportedly turning down an offer four years ago in support of Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling protests during the national anthem. The National Football League (NFL) announced her appearance on Sunday after the pop star teased the performance on...
Tom Brady's 'Inexcusable' Blunder Is The Talk Of The NFL
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback made a massive mistake in the closing seconds against Green Bay.
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Party in New York Amid Super Bowl Halftime Announcement
The couple looked smitten one day before the NFL broke the news of her performance.
JAY-Z and Roc Nation Congratulate Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show
JAY-Z is giving flowers to his global star Rihanna ahead of her performance at the Superbowl 56 Halftime Show. Hov recognized the billionaire entrepreneur for her successful career and how far she’s come calling her “a generational talent and woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn.”
Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show Means R9 Is Definitely Coming Soon, Right?
With the announcement that Rihanna will perform at the 2023 Super Bowl, the vibes around the NFL haven’t been this good since Tom Brady’s lost to the Eagles. The news surprised many, especially after a rumor that Taylor Swift would be performing spread widely on social media. Rihanna...
Dr. Dre's advice for Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show: 'It is an extreme amount of pressure'
Dr. Dre had some advice for Rihanna, the NFL's next Super Bowl halftime show performer. Dre, who performed during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, admitted he's a "super fan" of the musician during an interview Sunday with Apple Music 1. "Let me tell you something, man. I actually just...
Rihanna Is Next Year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer
Rihanna fans, rejoice! The singer is officially set to be the 2023 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show performer. She will take the field at Super Bowl LVII, scheduled for February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, just outside of Phoenix. The news was confirmed on Rihanna’s Instagram by a shot of her hand holding a football and the simple caption: “.”
Rihanna Still Deciding Who To Bring Along For Super Bowl Gig
Rihanna posting a photo of her tattooed hand holding a football with the NFL’s insignia confirmed reports that the singer would grace the stage during Super Bowl LVII’s Halftime show in February 2023. In addition to deciding what hits from her extensive catalog to perform, the star is also debating who she will bring out for the occasion, if anyone. More from VIBE.comDr. Dre And Jay-Z Gush Over Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime ShowRihanna Tapped To Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime ShowApple Music Replaces Pepsi As New Super Bowl Halftime Show Sponsor According to TMZ, the Fenty Beauty founder and her...
Rihanna Spotted Out for First Time Since Super Bowl Announcement, Heading to N.Y.C. Recording Studio
Rihanna casually headed to a music studio in New York City Monday evening after it was revealed that she'll be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Rihanna has been seen publicly for the first time since the bombshell announcement was made that she will be headlining the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show performance. The 34-year-old singer, actress and businesswoman dressed comfortably on Monday night as she headed to a music studio in New York City, wearing a graphic T-shirt and black bomber jacket. She paired the jacket with black sweatpants and Adidas sneakers with neon...
Hollywood Minute: Rihanna To Perform At Super Bowl
Rihanna is this year’s Super Bowl halftime headliner, and James Cameron talks about ‘Avatar: The Way of Water.’
