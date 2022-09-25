ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Kevin Guthrie
flkeysnews.com

Ian’s center forecast to stay west of Key West. No Keys evacuation so far

Monroe County officials maintained Sunday that there is still no need to evacuate the Florida Keys after evaluating Tropical Storm Ian’s latest forecast showing it passing the island chain well west of the Dry Tortugas. Jonathan Rizzo, warning coordination meteorologist with National Weather Service Key West, cautioned that Ian...
MONROE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy