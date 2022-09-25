Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian now a fierce Cat 3 as track shifts south and early rains sweep Florida
This article tracking Hurricane Ian is available for free as a public service to all readers. Hurricane Ian’s projected path shifted slightly Tuesday, on a track that would push the powerful storm to an earlier potential landfall south of the Tampa Bay area — a small but significant change for a Gulf Coast vulnerable to storm surge.
Florida COVID weekly update: Miami-Dade lowered to medium risk level for virus spread
In the past seven days, the state has added 2,258 cases and 44 deaths per day, on average, according to Miami Herald calculations of data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over the past three weeks, on average, 110 fewer cases were logged each day across...
‘Dirty side’ or not? With Hurricane Ian, it could make big difference along Florida coast
No one who lives along the Florida coast wants to see a hurricane bearing down on their home and they get even more anxious when they wind up on what’s known as the “dirty side.”. The dirty side — typically a storm’s front right quarter in the direction...
Florida under watches and warnings. Hurricane Ian expected to rapidly intensify
This article tracking Hurricane Ian is available for free to all readers. A large swath of Florida’s Gulf Coast is under hurricane and storm surge watches Monday from Hurricane Ian, which whipped up overnight and is expected to turn into a major storm as it heads toward a potential first landfall in western Cuba.
Florida Keys tourists and residents should be ‘in safe structure’ — but first, some fun
September is usually an off time for tourism in Key West, but Duval Street is always busy with bar hoppers and souvenir shoppers. But on Tuesday, as Hurricane Ian whipped the Florida Keys with high wind gusts, heavy rains and street flooding, the Southernmost City was eerily quiet. “I think...
Florida Gulf Coast faces massive storm surge from Ian. Sea level rise could play a role
Hillsborough County officials said Monday they expect to evacuate over 300,000 people from the Tampa Bay area after the National Hurricane Center predicted Hurricane Ian could generate five to 10 feet of storm surge. The massive movement — roughly one of every five people in the county — comes for...
Are schools closed in Miami? Broward? The Keys? What to know ahead of Ian
UPDATE: Miami-Dade public schools will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, and Broward schools will be closed Wednesday. As Hurricane Ian dominates the news, you may be wondering if you should send your kids to school — or if schools will even be open. Hurricane Ian is expected to...
Florida’s west coast under tropical storm watch as Ian nears. Storm warning for Lower Keys
A tropical storm watch has been issued for the west coast of Florida and a storm warning for the Lower Keys as Ian swiftly powered up Sunday night — remaining on track for a potential landfall later this week with hurricane-strength winds and damaging storm surge. The area’s storm...
Schools in Florida Keys close as the island chain braces for Ian’s winds, storm surge
Monroe County public schools will be closed on Tuesday and government offices throughout the island chain will be shuttered as wind gusts topping 73 mph from Hurricane Ian are expected to hit the Keys by Tuesday morning, emergency managers said Monday. Schools may also be closed on Wednesday although a...
When will your Publix close before Ian? When will it reopen? What about Walmart, Target?
Publix will close 279 stores in Central Florida and on Florida’s Gulf Coast until Friday morning along with closing three Florida Keys stores early Tuesday, the first mass store closings announced by a major chain grocer ahead of Hurricane Ian. Here’s what we know so far about each chain....
Ian’s center forecast to stay west of Key West. No Keys evacuation so far
Monroe County officials maintained Sunday that there is still no need to evacuate the Florida Keys after evaluating Tropical Storm Ian’s latest forecast showing it passing the island chain well west of the Dry Tortugas. Jonathan Rizzo, warning coordination meteorologist with National Weather Service Key West, cautioned that Ian...
